Lula woman killed in Labor Day vehicle crash

A Lula woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash Monday afternoon on Clarks Bridge Road. The Georgia State Patrol identified the victim as Christine Louise Miller, 64. Troopers who investigated the accident said they were called to the scene of the accident just after 1:20 p.m. They said Miller was driving a 2016 Kia Soul northbound on Clarks Bridge Road about two-tenths of a mile south of Little Circle. Miller's vehicle traveled off the roadway and hit a mailbox, a traffic sign and a tree.