Reactions were plentiful following Ohio State's 35-28 loss to Oregon at the Horseshoe on Saturday. We certainly had plenty of opinions of our own. After sleeping on it for a couple nights, do we feel any different? What can be made of the 2021 Buckeyes thus far? Where will they go from here? Is there any chance the defense will improve enough for Ohio State to be a legitimate contender to reach their goals?

