CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

Social Security Benefits Might Get Cut Early — What Does It Mean for You?

GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Oycbz_0bocaH1v00

Last week’s news that Social Security benefits could be slashed sooner than expected set off alarm bells for Americans whose retirement plans have already been disrupted by COVID-19 . But financial experts say it’s not time to panic.

See: Congress Reintroduces Bill to Keep Social Security Recipients Out of Poverty
Find: 17 Tips to Live Comfortably off Just a Social Security Check

A report from Social Security and Medicare trustees said benefits will have to be cut by 2034 — a year earlier than previously projected — if Congress doesn’t address the program’s long-term funding shortfall. If Congress does nothing, the combined trust funds for Social Security will only be able to pay 78% in promised benefits to retirees and disabled beneficiaries. Some news reports put the percentage closer to 75%.

There’s no mystery as to why the funds are disappearing sooner than expected. Look no further than last year’s economic downturn caused by the pandemic, which contributed to a big drop in employment that resulted in declining revenue from payroll taxes.

But just because benefits might have to be reduced early doesn’t mean Social Security funds are running out, as some fear. That’s not likely to happen, according to Monotelo Advisors, a Chicago-based financial and tax planning firm.

See: The SSA Has an Online Portal to Manage Your Social Security — Here’s Why You Should Use It
Find: 20 Ways to Increase Your Savings and Retire With Peace of Mind

On its website, Monotelo said that if the only funds available to Social Security by the middle of next decade are the current wage taxes being paid in, then the Social Security Administration would still be able to pay around three-quarters of promised benefits.

“While a 25% reduction in benefits could significantly hurt the retirement plans of those who are relying on their Social Security benefits, it is far less damaging then the program being shut down entirely,” Monotelo said.

Scott Thoma, retirement strategist at Edward Jones, offered a similar take in an email to GOBankingRates, saying that just because the Social Security reserves might be depleted one year earlier than expected, it doesn’t necessarily mean Social Security is going bankrupt.

See: Are You Doomed to Work Forever? What You Can Do if Your Social Security Isn’t Enough
Find: How Much Can the Average Senior Citizen Expect to Benefit From Social Security?

“There are changes that can be made to put the program on solid footing,” Thoma said. “In order for the program to remain fully funded through the 75-year projection period (they run it for 75 years — through 2095), payroll taxes would need to rise about 3.36%, or just under 1.7% for both the employer and employee, to fully fund the program. If no changes are made, benefits would need to be cut by 24% starting in 2034 (they would be able to pay 76 cents for every dollar of benefits).”

And that’s only if the government does nothing to fix Social Security. Other changes that could be made would be to raise the full retirement age, revise the reduction formulas and eliminate the ceiling on taxable earnings.

See: 20 Best Places to Live on Only a Social Security Check
Find: 27 Best Strategies to Get the Most Out of Your 401(k)

“The key thing to remember here is that Social Security is not necessarily going bankrupt,” Thoma said.

The potential for reduced benefits might tempt some retirees to apply for benefits early to get as much as they can before the funds run out. But that’s not necessarily the best strategy.

“If you start taking your benefits as soon as allowed, they will be reduced to 70% of your full-retirement age benefit,” Monotelo noted. “Comparing this to the 75% that could be received even after the fund runs out, you would still be hurting your retirement by applying early.”

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : Social Security Benefits Might Get Cut Early — What Does It Mean for You?

Comments / 378

Related
foxbaltimore.com

New stimulus checks arrive Wednesday. Here's who gets the money.

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Billions of dollars have already been put into the hands of taxpayers through the American Recovery Act to help people recover from the coronavirus pandemic. On September 15, 2021, the third payment of the enhanced federal Child Tax Credit will be delivered to families with children under 18 years old. This will be the third check in a series of six payments. People who get the money through direct deposit will receive it that day. People who receive the money with a physical check will have to wait for the mail to arrive.
BALTIMORE, MD
MassLive.com

Social Security recipients still on track for biggest cost-of-living hike in years in 2022

People who receive Social Security payments, including senior citizens and workers with disabilities, are still on track for a major increase in their benefits in 2022. Beneficiaries could see their payments rise by 6% to 6.1% in January, according to a recent estimate from the Senior Citizens League, an advocacy group for seniors. That would be the biggest cost-of-living hike since 1983, when a 7.4% increase took effect.
BUSINESS
KTEN.com

Democrats Want to End This Lucrative Retirement Account Loophole

Congressional Democrats want to slam shut a tax loophole known as the “backdoor” Roth IRA. In one of several proposed changes that target the retirement accounts of wealthy Americans, Democrats on the House Ways and Means Committee want to prohibit people who make more than $400,000 per year from converting pre-tax retirement savings accounts into a Roth IRA. The proposed reforms are part of the Democratic push to raise taxes on the wealthiest to fund a $3.5 trillion spending plan.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Social Security Benefits#Retirement Age#Americans#Congress#Medicare#Monotelo Advisors#Ssa
FingerLakes1

Next Stimulus Check: When will I get my payment and will it be $600, $1,200 or more?

The next stimulus check may be in your inbox or checking account soon with many citizens asking when will I get my payment. With the successful impact previous stimulus payments have had on the overall economy in the United States it is no surprise another round of stimulus is back on the table. The official poverty rate rose slightly to 11.4 percent in 2020. But, the most recent Census says that when pandemic relief aid is taken into account, the poverty rate fell to 9.1 percent. This underscores the gigantic impact stimulus checks and expanded unemployment benefits had on American families in 2020.
U.S. POLITICS
NBC Miami

This Is Age When Americans Say They Plan to Retire

The average age at which Americans say they plan to retire is 62. The younger investors are, the earlier they generally hope to retire. When it comes to meeting those goals, or other circumstance that may crop up, planning is key. Many Americans are eager to retire. Yet one big...
ECONOMY
PennLive.com

Stimulus checks for Social Security recipients: Senior Citizens League petitions for $1,400 payments

Struggling Americans and progressive lawmakers alike have been advocating for the fourth round of stimulus checks for months now, as the COVID-19 pandemic surges. This is all the while the American Rescue Plan has offered economic benefits to key demographics a.k.a. stimulus checks to homeowners and struggling renters, and the child tax credit to parents.
INCOME TAX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Social Security
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
The Motley Fool

Latest Inflation Data Points to Big Social Security Raise in 2022

Maurie Backman is a personal finance writer who's passionate about educating others. Her goal is to make financial topics interesting (because they often aren't) and she believes that a healthy dose of sarcasm never hurt anyone. In her somewhat limited spare time, she enjoys playing in nature, watching hockey, and curling up with a good book.
BUSINESS
wolfstreet.com

Social Security COLA for 2022 to be Near 5.8%, Could Match 2009, Biggest since 1982

But it still won’t cover the dollar’s actual loss of purchasing power. Among the inflation data released today by the Bureau of Labor Statistics was the Consumer Price Index for All Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers (CPI-W), which is used to calculate the Cost of Living Adjustment (COLA) for Social Security benefits.
ECONOMY
CNBC

House Democrats’ budget plan aims to make up to $500 of the saver’s credit refundable—here's who would qualify

As part of the $3.5 trillion federal budget plan, House Democrats proposed a few measures that would reward those saving for retirement, including a potential update to the saver's credit, which is intended to benefit low- to moderate-income workers contributing to retirement plans. Under current law, eligible individual taxpayers with...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Post-Star

Don't Claim Social Security if You Can't Answer These 4 Questions

Eager to claim your Social Security? I get it. You paid your Social Security taxes for decades, and now you're ready to collect what's owed to you. Still, filing for Social Security benefits isn't something to do impulsively or without research. Moving too fast can result in income that's lower than you want. It can also take away your flexibility to manage your household's total Social Security income strategically.
INCOME TAX
NBC Philadelphia

House Democrats Push for Permanent Earned Income Tax Credit Expansion

The earned income tax credit provides a write-off for low- to moderate-income families. The American Rescue Plan signed by President Joseph Biden in March temporarily expanded the credit by widening eligibility and increasing the tax break. House Democrats have proposed making these changes permanent as part of the $3.5 trillion...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Post

Two Big Mistakes in the Latest Democratic Tax-Hike Plan

The tax committee in the House of Representatives released some long-awaited details Monday of how Democrats plan to raise taxes on top earners to help pay for social programs. It’s an effort to split some of the wide differences between the soak-the-rich tendencies of the party’s activist progressives and the be-careful-what-you-wish-for centrists.
U.S. POLITICS
NBC Connecticut

These Key Policy Changes Are Needed to Help Americans Retire Securely, Experts Say

Many Americans are at risk of not having enough money in retirement. Now several organizations are calling on the Biden administration to do something about it. Specifically, these groups want the administration to form an inter-agency task force that will focus solely on addressing issues like student debt, emergency savings and long-term retirement security.
ECONOMY
crossroadstoday.com

Claiming Social Security at 62? You May Need to Rethink That

One of the best things about Social Security is that you’re not forced to claim your benefits at a single specific age. Rather, you get a window to sign up for benefits that begins at age 62 and is technically open-ended, though financially speaking, there’s no incentive not to file by the time you turn 70.
PERSONAL FINANCE
NBC San Diego

Social Security Cost-Of-Living Adjustment Could Be at Least 6% in 2022

The Social Security cost-of-living adjustment for 2022 could be 6% to 6.1%, according to one new estimate. That is down from 6.2% projected last month, as new consumer price index data released Tuesday signals cooling inflation. Still, the prospective increase to monthly benefit checks next year could be the highest...
BUSINESS
GOBankingRates

GOBankingRates

El Segundo, CA
50K+
Followers
5K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features site dedicated to helping visitors live a richer life. From tips on saving money, to investing or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities.

 https://www.gobankingrates.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy