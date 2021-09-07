CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. House Budget Reconciliation Package Would Provide Path to Citizenship

By Ariana Figueroa, Josh Kurtz
marylandmatters.org
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA provision tucked in the $3.5 trillion federal budget reconciliation package would direct Congress to chart a path for citizenship for millions of undocumented people. If passed, the House provision would provide a pathway to citizenship for those in the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, often referred to as Dreamers; farmworkers; those who hold a Temporary Protected Status, meaning they are unable to return to their countries; and essential workers. The Senate’s version also supports a pathway to citizenship for undocumented people, but doesn’t specify which groups would qualify.

