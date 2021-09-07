CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oneida County, NY

Two Die in Oneida County Blaze That Firefighters Spent 11 Hours Battling

By Polly
WIBX 950
WIBX 950
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

An early morning blaze that several fire departments spent 11 hours battling has left two dead. The fire broke out shortly after 1 AM on Sunday, September 5 on Fraser Road in the Town of Steuben. A number of departments were on scene but "due to the large amount of fire and rapidly deteriorating conditions crews had to conduct exterior operations until the bulk of the fire was knocked down," the Barneveld Fire Department said.

wibx950.com

Comments / 0

Related
WIBX 950

2 Killed When Car Crashes Into Fuel Tank At Syracuse Airport

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Police say two people have died after their vehicle crashed into a fuel tank at the Syracuse airport. Police tell the Post-Standard that the crash happened at about 4:30 a.m. on Malden Road, which runs along the south side of Syracuse Hancock International Airport. Both people...
SYRACUSE, NY
WIBX 950

Utica Police Arrest Two Following Road Rage Incident Involving Shots Fired

Two individuals have been arrested following an alleged road rage incident in the City of Utica. Police say officers were called to the 1500 block of Kemble Street Friday after reports of 'shots fired,' According to police, when officers arrived they discovered spent shell casings in the roadway and learned a victim's car had been struck by gunfire in that area.
UTICA, NY
WIBX 950

Utica Police Investigating Noyes Street Shooting that Injured 4 People

Utica Police are investigating a shooting that happened Saturday night on the 700 block of Noyes Street. Utica Police officials say units were dispatched to the residence and upon arrival discovered four men all suffering gunshot wounds to various parts of their body. Police say the seriousness of each of their injuries varied and all of them were transported to St. Elizabeth Hospital for emergent treatment.
UTICA, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Holland Patent, NY
City
Barneveld, NY
County
Oneida County, NY
Oneida County, NY
Crime & Safety
Holland Patent, NY
Crime & Safety
Holland Patent, NY
Government
Holland Patent, NY
Accidents
Oneida County, NY
Government
Oneida County, NY
Accidents
WIBX 950

Local Credit Union Goes Back to Requiring Masks, Starting Monday

A local credit union is going back to restrictions inside their lobby starting today, due to the recent increase in the spread of the COVID-19 Delta variant. First Source Federal Credit Union announced over the weekend that starting Monday, regardless of vaccination status, anyone entering their branch buildings must be wearing a CDC approved face mask to prevent the COVID-19 spread.
ONEIDA, NY
WIBX 950

Rome Police Pull Over To Do Something Amazing With Kids Selling Iced Tea

A lot of police officers get a bad rep, the boys in blue in Rome sure are showing why not all police deserve a bad reputation. Police officers have so many things they do in a day, it isn't all about writing tickets and handcuffing suspects. While yes, police departments all over the United States and Central New York work very hard to keep people of the community safe, they also interact with the public.
ROME, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Firefighters#Accident#The New York State Police
WIBX 950

Daughter of Mohawk Correctional Officer Now a Missing Person in The Big Apple

The daughter of a Correctional Officer at Mohawk Correctional Facility has gone missing in New York City and her family is extremely worried. Brittany Hobart recently moved to New York City and was last seen on Tuesday, August 30th, 2021 outside of her apartment on the corner of 1st Avenue and 23rd Street in Manhattan. Central Region Vice President of NYSCOPBA (New York State Correctional Officers & Police Benevolent Association) Bryan Hluska knows the father and says "the family is a wreck." They are very worried about their daughter who was working as a waitress and only lived in the city a short time. She is described as 5 feet 2 inches, with brown hair and brown eyes and a thin build.
MOHAWK, NY
WIBX 950

Two Men Arrested for Stealing Several Tools from 3 Upstate New York Stores

New York State Police are announcing the arrest of two individuals following a traffic stop at the intersection of State Route 5 and Newport Road in Schuyler. State Police say the vehicle in question was pulled over back on July 19th, 2021 for vehicle and traffic violations. Officials say during the course of the interview with the driver, 21-year-old Lucas Cosgrove, Troopers were able to observe several new tools on the floor, under and on the seats in the rear of the vehicle. Troopers say the items appeared to be new DeWalt batteries and a tool kit.
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Accidents
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
WIBX 950

Bad Luck: One Mans Car And Boat Pulled Into Onondaga Lake Twice In A Week

As the saying goes "If not for bad luck, you would have no luck at all". That very saying rings true for one man as he has been fined. It must be a horrifying feeling to be in the driver's seat when your car is getting dragged into the water. And look, accidents truly do happen. But really, at what point do you have to look at the person the accident is happening to? This would be that point. It isn't irony, this isn't just necessarily a touch of bad luck.
ACCIDENTS
WIBX 950

Employee Accused of Stealing $45,000 From Customers’ Accounts at CNY Bank

A bank employee is accused of stealing thousands of dollars from customer's accounts and is now facing grand larceny charges. 29-year-old Elijah Green from Clay, New York, worked at Solvay Bank from July 2019 to July 2021. He's accused of utilized his knowledge of the bank’s policies and procedures, to access several customer accounts to steal approximately $45,000, according to New York State Police.
CLAY, NY
WIBX 950

WIBX 950

Marcy, NY
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WIBX 950 has the best news coverage for Utica, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy