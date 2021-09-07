CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Spring Hill, TN

Ricky W. Jones

mainstreet-nashville.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRicky W. Jones, age 41 of Spring Hill, TN went to be with his heavenly father on September 4, 2021. Born on Feb 20, 1980 to Cathy Moore Jones and Ronnie “Moe” Jones. He attended Spring Hill High School and was a member of Calvary Baptist Church on Sugar Ridge Rd. He was an avid collector of classic model cars and was a big fan of NASCAR. He loved to fish and ride four wheelers with his cousins and nephew. Ricky was Baptized at 14 years old and loved Jesus. He was a good man and loved his family with all of his heart. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

www.mainstreet-nashville.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reuters

California Governor Newsom defeats Republican recall effort

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Sept 15 (Reuters) - California Governor Gavin Newsom on Tuesday handily beat back a Republican campaign to oust him from office, sending a decisive message that voters in the deeply Democratic state supported his policies for tackling COVID-19, immigration and crime. Newsom, who won his first term in...
POLITICS
Reuters

Nicholas deluges U.S. Gulf Coast with heavy rain, flooding

TEXAS CITY, Texas, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Tropical Storm Nicholas moved slowly through the Gulf Coast on Tuesday, drenching Texas and Louisiana with torrential rain, flooding streets and leaving hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses without power. The damage from Nicholas comes just two weeks after Hurricane Ida. than...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Spring Hill, TN
Tennessee State
Tennessee Obituaries
Spring Hill, TN
Obituaries
CBS News

Putin forced to self-isolate as COVID hits his inner circle

Moscow — Russian President Vladimir Putin is going into self-isolation because of coronavirus cases in his inner circle, the Kremlin said Tuesday. The announcement came in the Kremlin's readout of Putin's phone call with the Tajik President Emomali Rahmon. Putin has been fully vaccinated with the Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Hill

Democrats revive filibuster fight over voting rights bill

Senate Democrats’ new push to pass voting rights legislation is reviving tensions over the legislative filibuster, the biggest roadblock to passing significant pieces of President Biden ’s agenda. Democrats rolled out a fresh voting and elections proposal on Tuesday, touting it as a unifier for their 50-member caucus. The measure...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
Person
Patsy Moore
Person
Cathy Jones
Person
David Henson
NBC News

504-pound alligator suspected of killing Louisiana man during Ida found with human remains in stomach

Authorities captured a 504-pound alligator suspected of attacking and killing a 71-year-old man in Louisiana during Hurricane Ida. The 12-foot reptile was found in the Avery Estates area near Slidell, a city on Lake Pontchartrain across from New Orleans, according to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office. It was close to the location where Timothy Satterlee Sr., a man who survived the devastating wrath of Hurricane Katrina in 2005, went missing in Ida floodwaters on Aug. 30.
LOUISIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy