Ricky W. Jones, age 41 of Spring Hill, TN went to be with his heavenly father on September 4, 2021. Born on Feb 20, 1980 to Cathy Moore Jones and Ronnie “Moe” Jones. He attended Spring Hill High School and was a member of Calvary Baptist Church on Sugar Ridge Rd. He was an avid collector of classic model cars and was a big fan of NASCAR. He loved to fish and ride four wheelers with his cousins and nephew. Ricky was Baptized at 14 years old and loved Jesus. He was a good man and loved his family with all of his heart. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.