Tackling wind energy waste, Gamesa produces recyclable blades

By Syndicated Content
wkzo.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – Spanish turbine maker Siemens Gamesa said on Tuesday it has started producing recyclable offshore wind turbine blades for commercial use. Wind turbine blades are generally large and non-recyclable and at the end of their service end up in huge landfills that have started attracting environmentalists’ attention. Rival Vestas...

wkzo.com

Comments / 0

