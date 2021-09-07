CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Akouos To Present At Upcoming September Virtual Investor Conferences

By GlobeNewswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 8 days ago

BOSTON, Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Akouos, Inc. ("Akouos") (AKUS) , a precision genetic medicine company dedicated to developing potential gene therapies for individuals living with disabling hearing loss worldwide, today announced that Manny Simons, Ph.D., M.B.A., co-founder, president, and chief executive officer of Akouos, will present at two upcoming virtual investor conferences in September:

  • H.C. Wainwright 23 rd Annual Global Investment Conference. Pre-recorded fireside chat available for on-demand viewing starting on Monday, September 13 at 7:00 a.m. EDT
  • Morgan Stanley Virtual Global Healthcare Conference. Fireside chat on Monday, September 13 at 5:00 p.m. EDT

An on-demand webcast of the H.C. Wainwright fireside chat and a live webcast of the Morgan Stanley fireside chat will be accessible through the investors section of www.akouos.com. To access the webcasts, please go to the Akouos website approximately 15 minutes prior to the start time to ensure adequate time for any software downloads that may be required. An archived replay will be available on Akouos's website for 90 days following the conference.

About Akouos

Akouos is a precision genetic medicine company dedicated to developing gene therapies with the potential to restore, improve, and preserve high-acuity physiologic hearing for individuals living with disabling hearing loss worldwide. Leveraging its precision genetic medicine platform that incorporates a proprietary adeno-associated viral (AAV) vector library and a novel delivery approach, Akouos is focused on developing precision therapies for forms of sensorineural hearing loss. Headquartered in Boston, Akouos was founded in 2016 by leaders in the fields of neurotology, genetics, inner ear drug delivery, and AAV gene therapy.

Contacts

Media:Katie Engleman, 1AB katie@1abmedia.com

Investors:Courtney Turiano, Stern Investor Relations Courtney.Turiano@sternir.com

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

Leslie's, Inc. Announces Pricing Of Secondary Offering

PHOENIX, Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leslie's, Inc. (the "Company" or "Leslie's") (Nasdaq: LESL) announced today the pricing of the previously announced underwritten secondary offering by certain of the Company's stockholders (the "Selling Stockholders") of 15,820,000 shares of the Company's common stock, at a price of $22.00 per share (before underwriting discounts and commissions) (the "Offering"). The Offering was upsized from the previously announced 13,000,000 shares. The Selling Stockholders have also granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 2,373,000 shares of common stock. The Selling Stockholders will receive all of the proceeds from the offering. Leslie's is not offering any shares of its common stock in the offering and will not receive any proceeds from the offering, including from any exercise by the underwriters of their option to purchase additional shares. The offering is expected to close on September 17, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Generac Announces Virtual Webcast Of Upcoming 2021 Investor Day

WAUKESHA, Wis., Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Generac Holdings Inc. ("Generac") (GNRC) - Get Generac Holdings Inc. Report, a leading global designer and manufacturer of energy technology solutions and other power products, today announced that it will be providing a virtual webcast of the formal presentation during its upcoming 2021 Investor Day.Generac will be holding the Investor Day on Wednesday, September 29, 2021, where Aaron Jagdfeld, President and CEO, and other members of the Company's management team will discuss key strategic priorities and growth opportunities for Generac. The Company will simultaneously webcast its Investor Day presentation beginning at 9:30 a.m. EDT that day and should conclude at approximately 1:30 p.m. EDT.A link to the live webcast will be available prior to the scheduled presentation time on Generac's website ( http://www.generac.com), under the Investor Relations link, along with a link to the presentation slides. A replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the conclusion of the event.Any interested parties are requested to register in advance for the virtual webcast by clicking on the following link below: https://onlinexperiences.com/Launch/QReg/ShowUUID=1D247D36-5F87-4CDC-829D-333406B62C9A About GeneracFounded in 1959, Generac is a leading designer and manufacturer of energy technology solutions and other power products. As an industry leader serving residential, commercial, and industrial markets, Generac's products and solutions are available globally through a broad network of independent dealers, distributors, retailers, e-commerce partners, wholesalers and equipment rental companies, as well as sold direct to certain end user customers.
ECONOMY
dallassun.com

Achieve Life Sciences to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

SEATTLE, WA and VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 15, 2021 / Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company committed to the global development and commercialization of cytisinicline for smoking cessation and nicotine addiction, today announced that John Bencich, Chief Executive Officer, will participate in two upcoming investor conferences.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Watsco To Present At The Morgan Stanley Virtual Laguna Conference

MIAMI, Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Watsco, Inc. (WSO) - Get Watsco, Inc. Report announced today that Barry Logan, Executive Vice President, is scheduled to present at the Morgan Stanley 2021 Virtual Laguna Conference on Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. (EDT). Internet users can listen to a live webcast of the presentation at the Investor Relations section of Watsco's website at http://www.watsco.com.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Investors
martechseries.com

Townsquare Announces Participation In Noble Capital Markets Virtual Road Show Series And Upcoming Investor Conferences

Townsquare Media, announced today that Bill Wilson, Chief Executive Officer, and Stuart Rosenstein, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in three upcoming investor events. Noble’s Virtual Road Show Series. Management will participate in Noble Capital Markets’ Virtual Road Show Series, presented by Channelchek, scheduled for Tuesday, September 14, 2021. The virtual...
MARKETS
TheStreet

APi Group Announces Launch Of Public Offering Of Common Stock

APi Group Corporation (APG) ("APi" or the "Company") announced today that it has commenced an underwritten public offering of $400 million of shares of its common stock. In connection with the offering, APi intends to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase additional shares of its common stock. All of the shares of common stock to be sold in the offering are to be sold by APi.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Hims & Hers Health To Present At Upcoming Financial Conferences

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. ("Hims & Hers", NYSE:HIMS), the multi-specialty telehealth platform focused on providing modern personalized health and wellness experiences to consumers, announced today that its management team will participate at two upcoming conferences:. Citi's 2021 Virtual Global Technology Conference, taking place Monday, September 13 th - Wednesday,...
HEALTH
TheStreet

HyreCar To Participate In Upcoming Virtual Conferences

HyreCar Inc. (Nasdaq: HYRE), the carsharing marketplace for ridesharing, food, and package delivery, today announced that the Company will participate in the following virtual investment conferences:. D.A. Davidson 2021 Software/Internet Conference. Thursday, September 9, 2021, at 8:00 am ET, Joe Furnari, CEO will hold a fireside chat with Tom White...
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Morgan Stanley
NewsBreak
Economy
MyChesCo

AmerisourceBergen to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

CONSHOHOCKEN, PA — AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE: ABC) announced that it will participate virtually in the following upcoming investor conferences:. Morgan Stanley 19th Annual Global Healthcare Conference, to be held on September 9-10 & September 13-15, 2021; and. Baird 2021 Global Healthcare Conference, to be held on September 14-15, 2021. The...
CONSHOHOCKEN, PA
TheStreet

Cyclerion Therapeutics To Participate In Two Upcoming Investor Conferences

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CYCN), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company on a mission to develop treatments that restore cognitive function, today announced that Company management will present at two upcoming investor conferences. H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference September 13-15, 2021. On-demand...
CAMBRIDGE, MA
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Harmony Biosciences To Participate In Three Investor Conferences In September

PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa., Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. ("Harmony") (Nasdaq: HRMY), a pharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercializing innovative therapies for patients with rare neurological diseases, today announced that Harmony's President and CEO, John C. Jacobs, will participate in fireside chats and host investor meetings at the following upcoming virtual conferences:
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
TheStreet

MYR Group Inc. To Attend Morgan Stanley Virtual Investor Conference

HENDERSON, Colo., Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MYR Group Inc. ("MYR Group") (MYRG) - Get MYR Group Inc. Report, a holding company of leading specialty contractors serving the electric utility infrastructure, commercial and industrial construction markets in the United States and western Canada, announced it will attend Morgan Stanley's Virtual 9th Annual Laguna Conference. MYR Group's Chief Executive Officer, Rick Swartz, and Chief Financial Officer, Betty Johnson, will virtually meet with institutional investors during the conference on Monday, September 13, 2021. This event is only available to Morgan Stanley clients.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Velodyne Lidar To Participate In Upcoming September Conferences

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ: VLDR, VLDRW), the leading lidar company, known worldwide for its broad portfolio of breakthrough lidar technologies, announces participation in the upcoming September conferences. Citi's 2021 Global Technology Virtual ConferenceWednesday, September 15, 2021Presentation Time: 10:30am ET. Evercore ISI AUTOTECH & AI FORUMWednesday, September 22, 2021Presentation Time :2:00pm...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Alignment Healthcare To Participate In Upcoming Wells Fargo And Morgan Stanley Investor Conferences

ORANGE, Calif., Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alignment Healthcare, Inc. ("Alignment Healthcare" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: ALHC), a mission-based, tech-enabled Medicare Advantage company, today announced that John Kao, chief executive officer, and Thomas Freeman, chief financial officer, will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:. The Wells Fargo 16...
ECONOMY
pncguam.com

First batch of All-RISE payments being sent out

The first batch of All-RISE payments are now being sent out. According to Department of Administration director Edward Birn, they got the transmission of qualified applicants from the Department of Revenue and Taxation yesterday and they have now started sending out payments. The payments are in the form of 8,081...
ECONOMY
theedgemarkets.com

Rebuking report on Covid-19 vaccine deaths, Pharmaniaga says Covid-19 raw data must be analysed with scientific methods and peer-reviewed

KUALA LUMPUR (Sept 13): Pharmaniaga Bhd has cautioned that any analysis on the raw data of the effectiveness of Covid-19 vaccines, which include fatalities amongst the vaccinated population, released by the Ministry of Healt (MoH) must use the standard scientific methodology and framework, as well as be peer-reviewed. In a...
WORLD
drugdeliverybusiness.com

Lyra Therapeutics appoints new CFO

Lyra Therapeutics (NSDQ:LYRA) announced today that it appointed Jason Cavalier as its new chief financial officer, effective today. Cavalier succeeds the company’s current CFO, Don Elsey, who is retiring while he remains expected to serve in an advisory role to assist with the transition. Watertown, Massachusetts-based Lyra — which develops...
BUSINESS
Best Life

Moderna Just Made This Major Announcement About Its COVID Vaccine

There are a lot of potential changes on the horizon for Moderna. In August, the vaccine manufacturer completed its submission to receive full approval for its vaccine in people 18 years and older from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), which is still being reviewed. Then, earlier this month, Moderna submitted another application for a booster dose, requesting authorization to give half-doses to the general public as a supplemental third shot. Now, Moderna is planning to evolve its COVID vaccine in another way.
PUBLIC HEALTH
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
48K+
Post
190K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy