Florida State

Coast Guard calls off search for missing Florida diver

 8 days ago

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — The United States Coast Guard has suspended the search for a man who went missing while diving for lobster off Florida’s Atlantic Coast.

The agency said in a news release on Monday night that they’d searched for more than 100 hours for Jim Evans. The 50-year-old attorney from Daytona Beach did not surface after a dive on Friday morning.

Evans was diving from a 28-foot (8.5 meters) boat. Other boaters reported him missing when he failed to resurface after the dive.

The Coast Guard said a Jayhawk helicopter, an airplane and three of the agency’s vessels were involved in the search.

“This afternoon I have made the decision to suspend the search for Mr. Jim Evans,” Capt. Mark Vlaun, Coast Guard commander in Jacksonville, said. “The Coast Guard and our partners extend our deepest condolences to the Evans family who remain in our thoughts and prayers during this exceptionally difficult time.”

