CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Newtown, PA

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. To Present At The H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference

By GlobeNewswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 8 days ago

NEWTOWN, Pa., Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq:HSDT) (TSX:HSM) ("Helius" or the "Company"), a neurotech company focused on neurological wellness, today announced that management will participate in the H.C. Wainwright Annual Global LifeSciences Conference, which is being held virtually from September 13th-15th. Management's presentation will be available on-demand beginning on Monday, September 13th at 7:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Management will participate in investor meetings throughout the duration of the conference.

About Helius Medical Technologies, Inc.

Helius Medical Technologies is a neurotech company focused on neurological wellness. The Company's purpose is to develop, license and acquire unique and non-invasive platform including the Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator (PoNS™). For more information, visit www.heliusmedical.com.

About the PoNS™ Device and PoNS Treatment™

The Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator (PoNS™) is an innovative non-surgical device, inclusive of a controller and mouthpiece, which delivers electrical stimulation to the surface of the tongue to provide treatment of gait deficit. The PoNS device is indicated for use in the United States as a short term treatment of gait deficit due to mild-to-moderate symptoms from multiple sclerosis ("MS") and is to be used as an adjunct to a supervised therapeutic exercise program in patients 22 years of age and over by prescription only. It is authorized for sale in Canada as a class II, non-implantable, medical device intended as a short term treatment (14 weeks) of gait deficit due to mild and moderate symptoms from MS, and chronic balance deficit due to mild-to-moderate traumatic brain injury ("mmTBI") and is to be used in conjunction with physical therapy. The PoNS™ is an investigational medical device in the Australia ("AUS") and is currently under premarket review by the AUS Therapeutic Goods Administration.

Investor Relations Contact:

Westwicke on behalf of Helius Medical Technologies, Inc.Jack Powell, Vice President investorrelations@heliusmedical.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
TheStreet

Onion Global Presented At The TradeUP Autumn E-Commerce Investment Conference

GUANGZHOU, China, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Onion Global Limited ("Onion Global", the "Group" or the "Company") (OG) , a next-generation lifestyle brand platform that incubates, markets and distributes the world's fresh, fashionable and future brands to young people in China and across Asia, today announced that it presented at the TradeUP Autumn E-Commerce Investment Conference on September 15, 2021.
ECONOMY
TheStreet

Aprea Therapeutics To Present Data From Phase 1/2 Trial Of Eprenetapopt In Advanced Solid Tumors At ESMO Congress 2021

BOSTON, Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: APRE), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel cancer therapeutics that reactivate the mutant tumor suppressor protein, p53, today announced an upcoming presentation of data for eprenetapopt in combination with pembrolizumab for the treatment of advanced solid tumors at the European Society of Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress 2021 from September 16 - 21, 2021.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Benzinga

Why Regenxbio Shares Are Trading Higher Today

Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ: RGNX) is trading significantly higher Monday after the company, and AbbVie Inc (NYSE: ABBV), announced an eye care collaboration. The companies will develop and commercialize RGX-314, an investigational gene therapy for wet age-related macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy and other chronic retinal diseases. Regenxbio is responsible for completion...
STOCKS
TheStreet

MacroGenics Announces Presentations At ESMO 2021 Virtual Annual Congress

ROCKVILLE, MD, Sept. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MacroGenics, Inc. (Nasdaq: MGNX), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative monoclonal antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, today announced poster presentations relating to multiple investigational product candidates at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Virtual Conference, taking place September 16-21, 2021.
ROCKVILLE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Business
City
Newtown, PA
TheStreet

Cree, Inc. To Participate In The Citi 2021 Virtual Global Technology Conference

Cree, Inc. (Nasdaq: CREE), the global leader in silicon carbide technology through its Wolfspeed business, today announced that Cengiz Balkas, senior vice president and general manager of materials, and Tyler Gronbach, vice president of investor relations, will present virtually at the Citi 2021 Virtual Global Technology Conference on Wednesday, September 15, 2021 at 9:40AM ET.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. To Address Advances In Its Bioavailability Technology DehydraTECH(TM) At Wainwright Life Sciences Conference

Drug delivery technology innovator Lexaria Bioscience is celebrating the positive outcomes of clinical testing of its trademarked DehydraTECH platform for reducing the bloodstream delivery time of anti-virals, NSAIDS, and potential hypertension treatments. Lexaria will participate in H.C. Wainwright’s annual Global Investor Conference this month to help bring further attention to...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Benzinga

BELLUS Health Stock Shines After Refractory Chronic Cough Trial Data

BELLUS Health Inc (NASDAQ: BLU) has announced a positive interim analysis from Phase 2b SOOTHE trial of BLU-5937 for refractory chronic cough (RCC). BLU-5937, the Company's lead program, is a highly selective P2X3 antagonist. An independent statistical team reported that the predefined stringent probability threshold for clinical efficacy was met...
MARKETS
TheStreet

Progyny, Inc. To Present At The BofA Global Healthcare Conference

NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progyny, Inc. (Nasdaq: PGNY), a leading benefits management company specializing in fertility and family building benefits solutions in the United States, today announced that David Schlanger, Progyny's Chief Executive Officer, and Mark Livingston, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the BofA Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, September 15, 2021 at 10:55 A.M. Eastern Time, or 3:55 P.M. British Summer Time.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medical Device#Investment#Traumatic Brain Injury#Multiple Sclerosis#Hsdt#Neurotech#Company#Pons Treatment
TheStreet

Amgen To Present At The 19th Annual Morgan Stanley Global Healthcare Conference

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif., Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Amgen (AMGN) - Get Amgen Inc. Report will present at Morgan Stanley's 19th Annual Global Healthcare Conference at 2:45 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021. Robert A. Bradway, chairman and chief executive officer at Amgen will present at the conference. Live audio of the conference call will be broadcast over the internet simultaneously and will be available to members of the news media, investors and the general public.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. To Present At The Barclays Global Financial Services Conference

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (COOP) - Get Mr. Cooper Group, Inc. Report announced today that Jay Bray, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Chris Marshall, Vice Chairman, President and Chief Financial Officer, and Jaime Gow, Deputy Chief Financial Officer, are scheduled to present at the Barclays Global Financial Services Conference on Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at 2:00 P.M. Eastern Time as part of a fireside chat.
MARKETS
albuquerqueexpress.com

Viewpoint Molecular Targeting(R) to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference

CORALVILLE, IA / ACCESSWIRE / September 8, 2021 / Viewpoint Molecular Targeting, Inc. ('Viewpoint' or the 'Company'), a radiopharmaceutical company developing precision lead-212-based α-particle oncology therapeutics and complementary diagnostic imaging agents, today announced that Frances L. Johnson MD, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Viewpoint, will present at the virtual H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference taking place September 13-15, 2021.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
TheStreet

Guess?, Inc. Announces Participation At The Goldman Sachs Annual Global Retailing Conference

Guess?, Inc. (GES) - Get Guess?, Inc. Report announced today that the Company will be participating in a fireside chat at the Goldman Sachs Annual Global Retailing Conference on Friday, September 10, 2021 at 3:20 p.m. Eastern Time. The Company will be represented at the conference by Carlos Alberini, Chief Executive Officer, Katie Anderson, Chief Financial Officer, and Fabrice Benarouche, VP, Finance and Investor Relations.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
Benzinga

Why Are Silverback Therapeutics Shares Falling On Monday?

Silverback Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SBTX) stock dropped to the lowest level since its IPO in December 2020 in reaction to interim data from SBT6050 Phase 1/1b trial for solid tumors. The trial in advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing or amplified solid cancer was designed to evaluate SBT6050 as a monotherapy and...
STOCKS
bioworld.com

Nectero Medical nets $19.5M from investors to develop AAA treatment

Nectero Medical Inc. has secured $19.5 million in a series C financing round, led by Boston Scientific Corp. The company is developing the Endovascular Aortic Stabilization Treatment (EAST) system, a treatment platform that reduces the growth rate of aortic aneurysms. EAST is currently in a multisite phase I safety study for abdominal aortic aneurysm (AAA) patients and the financing will be used to fund further in vivo and clinical development.
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Why Did Wainwright Beef Up ATyr Pharma's Price Target?

H.C. Wainwright increased the price target on ATyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) to $18 from $13, with the Buy rating unchanged, implying more than 120% upside. Today, the Company reported positive data from a pulmonary sarcoidosis trial evaluating ATYR1923. Related Content: Why Are ATyr Pharma's Shares Trading Higher Today?. Analyst Joseph Pantginis...
STOCKS
TheStreet

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Announces Late-Breaking Oral Presentation Of Data For Poziotinib In First-Line NSCLC Patients With HER2 Exon 20 Mutations At The Upcoming ESMO Congress 2021

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NasdaqGS: SPPI), a biopharmaceutical company focused on novel and targeted oncology therapies, today announced a late-breaking presentation of early poziotinib efficacy and safety data in first-line patients with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) with HER2 exon 20 mutations from cohort 4 of the ZENITH20 clinical trial at the upcoming European Society for Medical Oncology Congress (ESMO) 2021 that will take place virtually September 16-20, 2021.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
pulse2.com

PFE Stock: Why It Increased Today

The stock price of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) slightly increased intraday today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) slightly increased intraday today. Investors appear to be responding positively to Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla saying the company expects to release clinical trial data for how well its COVID-19 vaccine works in 6-month to 5-year old children as early as this October.
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

AbbVie (ABBV) to Co-Develop Regenxbio Eye Disease Gene Therapy

AbbVie ABBV announced a deal with Regenxbio RGNX to co-develop and commercialize the latter’s RGX-314, a potential gene therapy for certain chronic retinal diseases. RGX-314 is being evaluated in a pivotal study for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD) utilizing the subretinal method of delivery. It is also being studied in phase II for diabetic retinopathy (DR) and wet AMD utilizing in-office suprachoroidal delivery. Interim data from the RGX-314 phase II study of wet AMD utilizing in-office suprachoroidal delivery is expected to be presented at a medical meeting later this month.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
48K+
Post
190K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy