Penn Yan woman charged with welfare fraud, grand larceny
PENN YAN, N.Y. (WETM) – Josephy Zapata of Penn Yan was arrested following a welfare fraud investigation in Yates County. According to the Yates County Sheriff’s Office, Zapata allegedly failed to accurately disclose a material fact regarding her income to the Yates County Department of Social Services. The Sheriff’s Office says this led to an overpayment of public assistance benefits in excess of $2,000 which Zapata was not entitled to receive.www.rochesterfirst.com
