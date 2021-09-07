Penn Yan woman charged with welfare fraud, grand larceny

Authorities captured a 504-pound alligator suspected of attacking and killing a 71-year-old man in Louisiana during Hurricane Ida. The 12-foot reptile was found in the Avery Estates area near Slidell, a city on Lake Pontchartrain across from New Orleans, according to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office. It was close to the location where Timothy Satterlee Sr., a man who survived the devastating wrath of Hurricane Katrina in 2005, went missing in Ida floodwaters on Aug. 30.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 4 HOURS AGO