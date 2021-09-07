Into the Deep Podcast (transcript): A Testimony of Faith (Hedieh Mirahmadi)
09/07/2021 Washington D.C. (International Christian Concern) – Jeff King talks with Hedieh Mirahmadi, a former Muslim turned Christian who spent her professional career working with the FBI and the U.S. government, and in the private sector, to defeat Islamic terrorism. After leaving Islam and experience a radical personal encounter with Christ a few years after, her life was completely transformed. She started Resurrect Ministry for people anywhere in the world to develop a personal relationship with the Lord. Hedieh shares her captivating testimony, as well as provides insight from her expertise on the current and evolving situation in Afghanistan.www.persecution.org
