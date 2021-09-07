CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Global WholeHealth Partners Corp (OTC:GWHP), Gains Approval In The Ability To Sell Through Shopify's Multibillion Dollar Online Platform As Stated In 8k Filing 08/05/21

SAN CLEMENTE, CA, Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire - Global WholeHealth Partners Corp (OTC: GWHP), a multinational supplier of over 70+ FDA Approved Diagnostic Tests, announces approval to open an online store with Shopify's multibillion dollar online platform.

With 44 million active buyers, Shopify's online store offers Global Wholehealth Partners Corporation a massive potential for broad visibility for its line of over-the-counter tests, including pregnancy, ovulation, drug, colorectal cancer, and glucose. Because of the unique platform of Shopify, Global will be able to sell both OTC and Professional Tests online.

"Gaining the approval for this deal with the Shopify could prove to be very lucrative for Global Wholehealth Partners and its shareholders as this could potentially put us in right front of a massive audience of active buyers," said Charles Strongo, CEO of Global WholeHealth Partners Corp (OTC: GWHP). Global has now been approved and is preparing the marketing and design to be on Walmart Online, Amazon, Ebay Market and Shopify. The retail industry has moved to online and now Global is covering all the major players in the online segment.

"The Drug Testing Market alone is expected to be almost $12 Billion per year by 2028," Strongo stated.

"The Pregnancy Testing and Ovulation Testing Markets are also showing signs of consistent steady growth," reiterated Strongo.

Drug Testing Market Size is expected to be worth $11.7 Billion By 2028

In a press release published by Grand View Research, Inc. on May 31, 2021, below, their report states that the Drug Testing Market Size is expected to be worth $11.7 Billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 4.9%. The introduction of innovative tests, stringent regulation mandating drug testing, and growing substance abuse & addiction are some of the factors anticipated to foster market growth during the forecast period.

Drug Testing Market Size Worth $11.7 Billion By 2028 | CAGR: 4.9%: Grand View Research, Inc. (prnewswire.com)

The Global Pregnancy Testing Market Size is Estimated to be Worth $1.74 Billion by 2026

According to a recent report by Market Data Forecast, the global pregnancy testing market size is estimated to be worth $1.36 Billion in 2021. Furthermore, it is forecasted to grow to $1.74 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.10%.

Pregnancy Testing kits are medical devices that are used to identify early signs of pregnancy in women. The device detects a little HCG (Human Chorionic Gonadotropin; female pregnancy hormone), which grows within the human body during the early weeks of development. The level of HCG in the blood doubles every 2 to 3 days in the early days of pregnancy, indicating that the pregnancy is progressing. Thus, the presence of HCG over a certain level indicates pregnancy. Testing kits are widely used in families, gynecological clinics, and hospitals.

Pregnancy Testing Market Size, Growth Analysis Report | 2021 to 2026 (marketdataforecast.com)

The Ovulation Test Market Expected to Reach $230.6 Million by 2027

As stated in a press release published by 360 Research Report and distributed to MarketWatch on June 14, 2021, seen here, the Ovulation Test Market is expected to reach $230.6 Million by 2027 at CAGR 4%.

An Ovulation Home Test Kit is used by women. It helps determine the time in the menstrual cycle when getting pregnant is most likely. The test detects a rise in luteinizing hormone (LH) in the urine. A rise in this hormone signals the ovary to release the egg.

The US market alone is estimated at 20 million pregnancy and ovulation tests per year.

"Even as we seem to be doing more than our fair share in fighting the COVID-19 Pandemic with our Rapid Test kits for detecting Coronavirus and our new deals to sell and distribute vaccines from the Big 4, we are still a Diagnostics Company at heart and we're very excited for what the future holds for us with our new deals with the Amazon, Walmart, Ebay Marketplace and Shopify," said in closing by Charles Strongo, CEO of Global WholeHealth Partners Corp (OTC: GWHP).

Global WholeHealth Partners Corp. (OTC: GWHP) provides cutting edge technology using In-vitro Diagnostic (IVD) Real-Time PCR Machines for detection of SARS-CoV-2 IgM/IgG antibodies in human serum, plasma, or whole blood. It has led the fight against vector borne terminal diseases such as Ebola, ZIKA, Dengue, Malaria, Influenza and Tuberculosis, Corona Viruses, and among other vector borne diseases with an FDA Certificate of Exportability (2260-11-2019). The company was founded on March 7, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

GWHP develops, manufactures, and markets in vitro diagnostic (IVD) tests for OTC, or consumer-use as well as professional rapid diagnostic point-of-care (POC) test kits for hospitals, physicians' offices, and medical clinics in the US and abroad. Currently, the Company has 70 products FDA approved and many are approved for OTC use, and 29 POC products approved by the FDA CLIA WAIVED.

Call or email about special prices for this announcement on all the tests.

Disclaimer:

The Company is not making any express or implied claims that its product has the ability to eliminate, cure or contain the Covid-19 (or SARS-2 Coronavirus) at this time.

Media Contact: Name: Charles Strongo,CEO, Global WholeHealth Partners Corp.Email: Sales@gwhpcorp.com Phone for Sales: 877-568-4947 www.gwhpcorp.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements." Such statements may be preceded by the words "intends," "may," "will," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "projects," "predicts," "estimates," "aims," "believes," "hopes," "potential" or similar words. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, are based on certain assumptions and are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, and cannot be predicted or quantified and consequently, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, risks and uncertainties associated with (i) market acceptance of our existing and new products, (ii) negative clinical trial results or lengthy product delays in key markets, (iii) an inability to secure regulatory approvals for the sale of our products, (iv) intense competition in the medical device industry from much larger, multinational companies, (v) product liability claims, (vi) product malfunctions, (vii) our limited manufacturing capabilities and reliance on subcontractors for assistance, (viii) insufficient or inadequate reimbursement by governmental and other third party payers for our products, (ix) our efforts to successfully obtain and maintain intellectual property protection covering our products, which may not be successful, (x) legislative or regulatory reform of the healthcare system in both the U.S. and foreign jurisdictions, (xi) our reliance on single suppliers for certain product components, (xii) the fact that we will need to raise additional capital to meet our business requirements in the future and that such capital raising may be costly, dilutive or difficult to obtain and (xiii) the fact that we conduct business in multiple foreign jurisdictions, exposing us to foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations, logistical and communications challenges, burdens and costs of compliance with foreign laws and political and economic instability in each jurisdiction. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Investors and security holders are urged to read these documents free of charge on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

