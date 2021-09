DUBAI (Reuters) – Saudi Arabia’s consumer price index rose 0.3% in August from a year earlier and was 0.1% higher month on month, government data showed on Wednesday. That was steady from a rise of 0.4% in July, Saudi Arabia’s General Authority for Statistics said. That compared with a rise of 6.2% in June, the last month affected by the tripling of value added tax (VAT) in July last year.

BUSINESS ・ 9 HOURS AGO