CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Medical & Biotech

ZyVersa Therapeutics' CEO, Stephen C. Glover Invited Speaker At The H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference, September 13-15, 2021

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 8 days ago

WESTON, Fla., Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ZyVersa Therapeutics, Inc. (ZyVersa), a clinical stage specialty biopharmaceutical company developing first-in-class drugs for treatment of inflammatory and renal diseases, is pleased to announce that Stephen C. Glover, ZyVersa's Co-Founder, Chief Executive Officer, and Chairman, is an invited speaker at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference, being held virtually September 13-15, 2021. For conference details, Click Here.

To learn more about ZyVersa and its novel inflammasome inhibitor IC 100, please schedule a 1 on 1 virtual meeting.

Mr. Glover's presentation will highlight progress in advancing development of ZyVersa's inflammasome ASC inhibitor IC 100, and Phase 2a-ready VAR 200 for orphan renal disease, FSGS.

Mr. Glover's presentation will be available to registered conference attendees for on-demand viewing beginning Monday, September 13, 2021, at 7:00 AM Eastern.

To learn more about ZyVersa and its novel inflammasome inhibitor IC 100, or its phase 2a-ready cholesterol efflux mediator for renal disease, please schedule a 1 on 1 virtual meeting with ZyVersa using the conference portal.

About ZyVersa Therapeutics, Inc.

ZyVersa is a clinical stage specialty biopharmaceutical company leveraging advanced, proprietary technologies to develop first-in-class drugs. Our focus is on patients with inflammatory or renal diseases who have significant unmet medical needs. Our development pipeline includes a novel inflammasome ASC inhibitor with potential to treat multiple inflammatory diseases, and phase 2a-ready VAR 200, a cholesterol efflux mediator for treatment of a rare kidney disease, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS) and other glomerular conditions. For more information, please visit www.zyversa.com.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/zyversa-therapeutics-ceo-stephen-c-glover-invited-speaker-at-the-hc-wainwright-23rd-annual-global-investment-conference-september-13-15-2021-301369194.html

SOURCE ZyVersa Therapeutics, Inc.

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

BRP Group, Inc. Announces Pricing Of Its Public Offering Of Common Stock

TAMPA, Fla., Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BRP Group, Inc. ("BRP Group" or the "Company") (BRP) , an independent insurance distribution firm, today announced the pricing of its offering of 8,000,000 shares of its Class A common stock at a price to the public of $30.50 per share. The underwriters for the offering also have a 30-day option to purchase up to 1,200,000 additional shares of the Company's Class A common stock. BRP Group's Class A common stock trades on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol "BRP." The offering is expected to close on September 17, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Heat Biologics CEO To Present At The Cantor Fitzgerald Global Healthcare Conference On September 29th

DURHAM, N.C., Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heat Biologics, Inc. (Nasdaq: HTBX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing first-in-class therapies to modulate the immune system, today announced that Jeff Wolf, Chief Executive Officer of Heat Biologics, will be presenting at the Cantor Fitzgerald Global Healthcare Conference being held virtually between September 27-30, 2021.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
TheStreet

Artesian Resources Corporation To Participate In Janney Virtual Water Utilities Conference

NEWARK, Del., Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artesian Resources Corporation (ARTNA) - Get Artesian Resources Corporation Class A Report has announced that Nicholle R. Taylor, Senior Vice President of Artesian Resources Corporation and President of Artesian Water Company, Inc., and David B. Spacht, Chief Financial Officer of Artesian Resources Corporation and President of Artesian Wastewater Management, Inc., will be participating in the Virtual Water Utilities Conference hosted by Janney Montgomery Scott on Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at 9:15 a.m. (ET). They will give an update on company developments. The Conference is a virtual event to be moderated by Michael Gaugler, Janney Managing Director, Utility & Infrastructure Research. The live presentation as well as a replay of Ms. Taylor and Mr. Spacht's webcast will be available in real time and be posted by the next day at https://wsw.com/webcast/jms5/artna/1743306 or on Artesian Water's website www.artesianwater.com under Investors News Releases tab. The presentation will be available for 90 days.
NEWARK, DE
Benzinga

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. To Address Advances In Its Bioavailability Technology DehydraTECH(TM) At Wainwright Life Sciences Conference

Drug delivery technology innovator Lexaria Bioscience is celebrating the positive outcomes of clinical testing of its trademarked DehydraTECH platform for reducing the bloodstream delivery time of anti-virals, NSAIDS, and potential hypertension treatments. Lexaria will participate in H.C. Wainwright’s annual Global Investor Conference this month to help bring further attention to...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Therapeutics#Investment#Ceo#Drugs#Zyversa Therapeutics#Weston#Zyversa S Co Founder#Fsgs#Inflammasome
TheStreet

Oncternal Therapeutics To Participate In September Investor Conferences

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ONCT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel oncology therapies, today announced that management will participate in the following conferences in the month of September:. H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference (Virtual) on Monday,...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
TheStreet

Senseonics To Participate In The H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: SENS), a medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of long-term, implantable continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes, today announced plans to participate in the upcoming virtual H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference. Management is scheduled to participate and hold one...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
albuquerqueexpress.com

Applied UV to Present at the Virtual H.C. Wainwright Global Investor Conference

MOUNT VERNON, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 10, 2021 / Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVI) ('Applied UV' or the 'Company'), an infection control technology company that applies the power of narrow-range ultraviolet light ('UVC') for surface areas and catalytic bioconversion technology for air purification to destroy pathogens safely, thoroughly, and automatically, announced that Q Saeed, CEO of Applied UV, will present at the virtual H.C. Wainwright Global Investor Conference.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
martechseries.com

Bridgeline CEO Ari Kahn to Speak at Taglich Brothers Annual Investment Conference

Bridgeline Digital, Inc., a cloud-based marketing technology software provider, announced that the company would present at the Taglich Brothers 17th Annual Investment Conference at the TWA Hotel at JFK in New York on September 13th at 3:15 pm ET. Marketing Technology News: TikaPac Agency Slices Prospecting Time in Half with...
BUSINESS
albuquerqueexpress.com

Viewpoint Molecular Targeting(R) to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference

CORALVILLE, IA / ACCESSWIRE / September 8, 2021 / Viewpoint Molecular Targeting, Inc. ('Viewpoint' or the 'Company'), a radiopharmaceutical company developing precision lead-212-based α-particle oncology therapeutics and complementary diagnostic imaging agents, today announced that Frances L. Johnson MD, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Viewpoint, will present at the virtual H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference taking place September 13-15, 2021.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
TheStreet

TScan Therapeutics To Participate In The Morgan Stanley 19th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

WALTHAM, Mass., Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TScan Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: TCRX), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of T-cell receptor (TCR) engineered T cell therapies (TCR-T) for the treatment of patients with cancer, today announced that David Southwell, President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a virtual fireside chat at the Morgan Stanley 19 th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Friday, September 10, 2021 at 4:15 p.m. ET.
WALTHAM, MA
massdevice.com

Medtronic CFO Karen Parkhill honored for financial excellence

Parkhill joined Fridley, Minnesota-based Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) in 2016. She was previously CFO and vice chair of Comerica. In addition to leading Medtronic’s global finance organization and supporting functions (treasury, controller, tax, internal audit, investor relations, corporate strategy and business development), Parkhill also leads IT and the enterprise excellence restructuring program.
FRIDLEY, MN
TODAY.com

Cantor Fitzgerald CEO remembers the 658 employees who died on 9/11

No company at the World Trade Center was impacted more on 9/11 than Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm’s corporate headquarters were in the north tower and 658 people died. On the 20th anniversary, the company’s CEO, Howard Lutnick reflects on the tragedy and shares how the company supported the victims’ families after the attacks.Sept. 13, 2021.
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Why Did Wainwright Beef Up ATyr Pharma's Price Target?

H.C. Wainwright increased the price target on ATyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) to $18 from $13, with the Buy rating unchanged, implying more than 120% upside. Today, the Company reported positive data from a pulmonary sarcoidosis trial evaluating ATYR1923. Related Content: Why Are ATyr Pharma's Shares Trading Higher Today?. Analyst Joseph Pantginis...
STOCKS
Business Insider

What's Going On With eFFECTOR Therapeutics Stock Today?

EFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EFTR) is trading higher Monday after Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Louise Chen initiated coverage on eFFECTOR Therapeutics with an Overweight rating and announced a price target of $50. Chen cited the company's underappreciated pipeline as a reason for the rating. She...
STOCKS
theedgemarkets.com

Rebuking report on Covid-19 vaccine deaths, Pharmaniaga says Covid-19 raw data must be analysed with scientific methods and peer-reviewed

KUALA LUMPUR (Sept 13): Pharmaniaga Bhd has cautioned that any analysis on the raw data of the effectiveness of Covid-19 vaccines, which include fatalities amongst the vaccinated population, released by the Ministry of Healt (MoH) must use the standard scientific methodology and framework, as well as be peer-reviewed. In a...
WORLD
drugdeliverybusiness.com

Lyra Therapeutics appoints new CFO

Lyra Therapeutics (NSDQ:LYRA) announced today that it appointed Jason Cavalier as its new chief financial officer, effective today. Cavalier succeeds the company’s current CFO, Don Elsey, who is retiring while he remains expected to serve in an advisory role to assist with the transition. Watertown, Massachusetts-based Lyra — which develops...
BUSINESS
Best Life

Moderna Just Made This Major Announcement About Its COVID Vaccine

There are a lot of potential changes on the horizon for Moderna. In August, the vaccine manufacturer completed its submission to receive full approval for its vaccine in people 18 years and older from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), which is still being reviewed. Then, earlier this month, Moderna submitted another application for a booster dose, requesting authorization to give half-doses to the general public as a supplemental third shot. Now, Moderna is planning to evolve its COVID vaccine in another way.
PUBLIC HEALTH
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
48K+
Post
190K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy