CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Origin Materials Recognized As Global Sustainability Leader By Business Intelligence Group

By Business Wire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 8 days ago

Origin Materials, Inc. ("Origin" or "Origin Materials") (NASDAQ: ORGN, ORGNW), the world's leading carbon negative materials company, announced today that it has been awarded The Sustainability Leadership Award by the Business Intelligence Group's 2021 Sustainability Awards program.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210907005474/en/

The Sustainability Awards honor those who have made sustainability an integral part of their business practice. The award assessment process aims to determine the value of the given sustainability goal, as well as what makes the company's approach unique and what success they have had in achieving their goal. Origin Materials received the award for its patented, category-leading breakthrough technology built around converting low-cost, non-food feedstock into decarbonized, supply chain ready materials.

"Now more than ever, companies must leverage their collective expertise to make the shared vision of net-zero carbon a reality. Origin's mission is to enable the world's transition to sustainable materials as the leading carbon negative materials company. Recognition by the Business Intelligence Group is a testament to our long-term commitment to sustainability and is validation of our mission," said Origin Materials co-CEO Rich Riley. "We are honored to be recognized alongside so many incredible companies and to accept this award."

"We are proud to reward and recognize Origin Materials for their sustainability efforts," said Maria Jimenez, Chief Nominations Officer, Business Intelligence Group. "It was clear to our judges that their vision and strategy will continue to deliver results toward a cleaner, more sustainable world. Congratulations!"

For-profit and not-for-profit organizations of all sizes and across all industries were considered for the Sustainability Leadership Award, with only 20 honorees recognized with an award. Past honorees of the BIG Sustainability Awards include PepsiCo, Procter & Gamble, John Deere, General Motors, Dow and Bausch & Lomb. For a full list of award winners, visit: URL.

About Origin Materials

Headquartered in West Sacramento, Origin Materials is the world's leading carbon negative materials company. Origin's mission is to enable the world's transition to sustainable materials. Over the past 10 years, Origin has developed a platform for turning the carbon found in inexpensive, plentiful, non-food biomass such as sustainable wood residues into useful materials while capturing carbon in the process. Origin's patented technology platform can help revolutionize the production of a wide range of end products, including clothing, textiles, plastics, packaging, car parts, tires, carpeting, toys, and more with a ~$1 trillion addressable market. In addition, Origin's technology platform is expected to provide stable pricing largely decoupled from the petroleum supply chain, which is exposed to more volatility than supply chains based on sustainable wood residues. Origin's patented drop-in core technology, economics and carbon impact are supported by a growing list of major global customers and investors.

For more information, visit www.originmaterials.com.

About Business Intelligence Group

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs, business executives—those with experience and knowledge—judge the programs. The organization's proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements generally are accompanied by words such as "believe," "may," "will," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "expect," "should," "would," "plan," "predict," "potential," "seem," "seek," "future," "outlook," and similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Origin Materials' business strategy, commercial and operating plans and product development plans. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified in this press release, and on the current expectations of the management of Origin Materials and are not predictions of actual performance. These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as, and must not be relied on as, a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction, or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict and will differ from assumptions. Many actual events and circumstances are beyond the control of Origin Materials. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including that Origin Materials may be unable to successfully commercialize its products; the effects of competition on Origin Materials' business; disruptions and other impacts to Origin Materials' business as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and other global health or economic crises; changes in customer demand; and those factors discussed in the prospectus filed with the SEC on July 30, 2021 under the heading "Risk Factors," and other documents Origin Materials has filed, or will file, with the SEC. If any of these risks materialize or our assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. There may be additional risks that Origin Materials presently does not know, or that Origin Materials currently believes are immaterial, that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. In addition, forward-looking statements reflect Origin Materials' expectations, plans, or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this press release. Origin Materials anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause its assessments to change. However, while Origin Materials may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, Origin Materials specifically disclaim any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Origin Materials' assessments of any date subsequent to the date of this press release. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed upon the forward-looking statements.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210907005474/en/

Comments / 0

Related
albuquerqueexpress.com

Business Warrior Partners with Nationally Recognized Website Builder

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2021 / Business Warrior Corporation (OTC PINK:BZWR), the source for small businesses in America to get more customers, announced a new partnership with DeskTeam360 to deliver professional, custom built websites for Business Warrior subscribers. DeskTeam360 specializes in website development for small businesses. In...
SMALL BUSINESS
The Press

Corporate Growth Incubator Mach49 Expands EU and UK Presence

Executive key hires and new European office support rapid regional growth. LONDON and AMSTERDAM and REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Mach49, the growth incubator for global businesses, announced additional expansion in Europe to support client momentum and executive team growth. Experienced entrepreneur and strategic leader Nils Beers joins the team as Accelerate Executive in Residence, and global corporate executive Balint Kelen joins as Vice President of Business Development and Client Relationships, EMEA. As part of this ongoing expansion, Mach49 recently added to its London presence by adding an office in Amsterdam to further support the growing base of U.K. and EU clients, including TDK Corporation; Schneider Electric; Pernod Ricard; Shell; SGS; Hitachi; and others.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Deere
labelandnarrowweb.com

Ahlstrom-Munksjö recognized for sustainability management

Ahlstrom-Munksjö has been awarded with EcoVadis Gold rating for the company’s sustainability management and performance for a fifth consecutive year. This places Ahlstrom-Munksjö in the top 2% of suppliers assessed in the pulp, paper and paperboard manufacturing industry. Compared with the results from the previous year, progress was made in...
BUSINESS
CIO

What is Kyndryl? IBM’s managed infrastructure services spin-off explained

Kyndryl is the new name for IBM’s managed infrastructure services business, which will spin off as a separate company by the end of 2021. Initially, little will change for customers — except perhaps the logo on their invoice — but in time Kyndryl’s split from IBM will allow both businesses to innovate and to work with new partners.
BUSINESS
rismedia.com

LeadingRE® Announces Global Sustainability Initiative

Leading Real Estate Companies of the World® (LeadingRE®) has launched The LeadingRE Sustainable Series, a campaign designed to shine a light on the newest sustainable properties, technology, initiatives, policy, and Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) in the global real estate industry. Each quarter, LeadingRE®, and its global network of 550...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Origin Materials#Orgnw#Origin Materials Co Ceo#General Motors#Dow#Bausch Lomb
thedallasnews.net

Business Leaders, Sustainability and Health Experts and Environmental Groups Set to Unite at Sustainable Retail Summit to Help Shape Future of Industry

The Consumer Goods Forum gears up to host more than 400 industry leaders and experts from 13TH - 14TH October, for two days of inspirational talks and best practice sessions helping to drive positive change for business, people and planet. Major businesses and non-profit organisations including Unilever, Danone, PepsiCo, WHO,...
RETAIL
dataversity.net

Next Generation Business Intelligence: Customer-Driven Success

In the customer-driven era, business success depends on how quickly a business can respond to a customer demand. The more that businesses become reliant on real-time outcomes, the more they will seek next-generation (next-gen) BI deployments. Traditional Business Intelligence (BI) platforms were high-cost and time-intensive applications. The current trend in...
ECONOMY
ShareCast

Mastercard to buy cryptocurrency intelligence group CipherTrace

The company said on Thursday that the acquisition will extend its capabilities "deep into the field of digital assets". CipherTrace’s platform helps customers enhance their security and fraud monitoring activities for crypto-related programs. They provide solutions for some of the largest banks, exchanges, and other financial institutions in the world, Mastercard said.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
The Associated Press

Quantori Strengthens Global Leadership Team, Names Senior Business Leader Solman Rahman as Executive Vice President, Europe

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. & LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 8, 2021-- Quantori, a leading global provider of end-to-end software engineering, scientific informatics, data sciences and digital transformation services for life science and healthcare companies, today announced the appointment of Solman Rahman to Executive Vice President, Europe to support Quantori’s aggressive growth strategy and strengthen its market position as a premier global services provider.
BUSINESS
mit.edu

Can We Afford Sustainable Business?

In that question lies the conundrum faced by the growing ranks of corporate leaders who recognize that business must, at the very least, stop contributing to the most urgent problems facing humanity and ought to, at best, help solve them. In mission statements and strategic plans, many companies are making commitments to improving sustainability and reducing inequity — but when it comes to meeting those goals, they are tripped up by the financial implications.
ECONOMY
addisonmagazine.com

Sustainable Businesses in the North Dallas Corridor

Giving back to the environment makes the world a better place, and many North Dallas Corridor businesses have embraced their responsibility to the earth. The Harvard Business School said a growing number of organizations are integrating sustainability into their business strategy. According to them, “In business, sustainability refers to doing business without negatively impacting the environment, community, or society as a whole…Sustainable businesses consider a wide array of environmental, economic, and social factors when making business decisions.”
DALLAS, TX
saportareport.com

Women in the Workforce and Why it Matters: Recognizing The Leaders

In real estate terms, the pandemic has been called “the great accelerant”, accelerating trends already underway leading up to 2020. Whether it was a shift away from brick and mortar retail, the shift toward suburban town centers, or the affordable housing shortage, the pandemic created an environment where these trends expanded and moved much more quickly.
ATLANTA, GA
bizjournals

Booz Allen selects former intel agency leader to head space and intelligence business

Booz Allen Hamilton Inc. (NYSE: BAH) went to none other than the National Reconnaissance Office to find the next head of its space and intelligence business, tapping the agency’s former principal deputy director to lead those operations. The McLean management and IT consulting company said Wednesday it's hired Frank Calvelli...
BUSINESS
labelandnarrowweb.com

MCC's sustainability commitment recognized by EcoVadis

Multi-Color Corporation (MCC) has announced that it has been awarded the EcoVadis silver rating for its sustainability efforts. EcoVadis is one of the world’s most comprehensive sustainability assessment tools, evaluating companies on social, ethical and environmental impacts. The used methodology is based on international sustainability standards (such as UNGC, ISO, GRI, etc.) and grades the efforts across four main pillars: Environment, Labor and Human Rights, Ethics and Sustainable Procurement.
BUSINESS
IBTimes

The Propelling Impact of Artificial Intelligence on Businesses

By the end of 2022, businesses are expected to have an average of 35 Artificial Intelligence projects in place. Approximately 80% of retail executives in the U.S. expect their retail companies to adopt AI-powered automation by 2027. At the moment only 7% of companies have not incorporated AI into their...
RETAIL
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
48K+
Post
190K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy