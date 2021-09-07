Origin Materials Recognized As Global Sustainability Leader By Business Intelligence Group

Origin Materials, Inc. ("Origin" or "Origin Materials") (NASDAQ: ORGN, ORGNW), the world's leading carbon negative materials company, announced today that it has been awarded The Sustainability Leadership Award by the Business Intelligence Group's 2021 Sustainability Awards program.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210907005474/en/

The Sustainability Awards honor those who have made sustainability an integral part of their business practice. The award assessment process aims to determine the value of the given sustainability goal, as well as what makes the company's approach unique and what success they have had in achieving their goal. Origin Materials received the award for its patented, category-leading breakthrough technology built around converting low-cost, non-food feedstock into decarbonized, supply chain ready materials.

"Now more than ever, companies must leverage their collective expertise to make the shared vision of net-zero carbon a reality. Origin's mission is to enable the world's transition to sustainable materials as the leading carbon negative materials company. Recognition by the Business Intelligence Group is a testament to our long-term commitment to sustainability and is validation of our mission," said Origin Materials co-CEO Rich Riley. "We are honored to be recognized alongside so many incredible companies and to accept this award."

"We are proud to reward and recognize Origin Materials for their sustainability efforts," said Maria Jimenez, Chief Nominations Officer, Business Intelligence Group. "It was clear to our judges that their vision and strategy will continue to deliver results toward a cleaner, more sustainable world. Congratulations!"

For-profit and not-for-profit organizations of all sizes and across all industries were considered for the Sustainability Leadership Award, with only 20 honorees recognized with an award. Past honorees of the BIG Sustainability Awards include PepsiCo, Procter & Gamble, John Deere, General Motors, Dow and Bausch & Lomb. For a full list of award winners, visit: URL.

About Origin Materials

Headquartered in West Sacramento, Origin Materials is the world's leading carbon negative materials company. Origin's mission is to enable the world's transition to sustainable materials. Over the past 10 years, Origin has developed a platform for turning the carbon found in inexpensive, plentiful, non-food biomass such as sustainable wood residues into useful materials while capturing carbon in the process. Origin's patented technology platform can help revolutionize the production of a wide range of end products, including clothing, textiles, plastics, packaging, car parts, tires, carpeting, toys, and more with a ~$1 trillion addressable market. In addition, Origin's technology platform is expected to provide stable pricing largely decoupled from the petroleum supply chain, which is exposed to more volatility than supply chains based on sustainable wood residues. Origin's patented drop-in core technology, economics and carbon impact are supported by a growing list of major global customers and investors.

For more information, visit www.originmaterials.com.

About Business Intelligence Group

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs, business executives—those with experience and knowledge—judge the programs. The organization's proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements generally are accompanied by words such as "believe," "may," "will," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "expect," "should," "would," "plan," "predict," "potential," "seem," "seek," "future," "outlook," and similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Origin Materials' business strategy, commercial and operating plans and product development plans. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified in this press release, and on the current expectations of the management of Origin Materials and are not predictions of actual performance. These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as, and must not be relied on as, a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction, or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict and will differ from assumptions. Many actual events and circumstances are beyond the control of Origin Materials. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including that Origin Materials may be unable to successfully commercialize its products; the effects of competition on Origin Materials' business; disruptions and other impacts to Origin Materials' business as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and other global health or economic crises; changes in customer demand; and those factors discussed in the prospectus filed with the SEC on July 30, 2021 under the heading "Risk Factors," and other documents Origin Materials has filed, or will file, with the SEC. If any of these risks materialize or our assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. There may be additional risks that Origin Materials presently does not know, or that Origin Materials currently believes are immaterial, that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. In addition, forward-looking statements reflect Origin Materials' expectations, plans, or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this press release. Origin Materials anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause its assessments to change. However, while Origin Materials may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, Origin Materials specifically disclaim any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Origin Materials' assessments of any date subsequent to the date of this press release. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed upon the forward-looking statements.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210907005474/en/