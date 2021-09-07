CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Medical & Biotech

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals To Present At The H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference

By GlobeNewswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 8 days ago

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CMPI) ("Checkmate"), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing its proprietary technology to harness the power of the immune system to combat cancer, today announced that Barry Labinger, CEO, will present at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference. The pre-recorded webcast will be available on demand, starting on Monday, September 13, 2021 at 7:00am ET. Checkmate will also host 1x1 investor meetings during the conference.

About Checkmate Pharmaceuticals

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals is a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on developing its proprietary technology to harness the power of the immune system to combat cancer. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals' product candidate, vidutolimod (CMP-001), is an advanced generation Toll-like receptor 9 (TLR9) agonist, delivered as a biologic virus-like particle utilizing a CpG-A oligodeoxynucleotide as a key component, designed to trigger the body's innate immune system to attack tumors in combination with other therapies. Information regarding Checkmate Pharmaceuticals is available at www.checkmatepharma.com.

Availability of Other Information About Checkmate Pharmaceuticals

Investors and others should note that we communicate with our investors and the public using our website (www.checkmatepharma.com), our investor relations website (ir.checkmatepharma.com), and on social media (Twitter and LinkedIn), including but not limited to: investor presentations and investor fact sheets, U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filings, press releases, public conference calls and webcasts. The information that Checkmate Pharmaceuticals posts on these channels and websites could be deemed to be material information. As a result, we encourage investors, the media, and others interested in us to review the information that is posted on these channels, including the investor relations website, on a regular basis. This list of channels may be updated from time to time on our investor relations website and may include additional social media channels. The contents of our website or these channels, or any other website that may be accessed from our website or these channels, shall not be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933.

Forward Looking Statements

Various statements in this release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, including. Words such as, but not limited to, "anticipate," "believe," "can," "could," "expect," "estimate," "design," "goal," "intend," "may," "might," "objective," "plan," "predict," "project," "target," "likely," "should," "will," and "would," or the negative of these terms and similar expressions or words, identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based upon current expectations that involve risks, changes in circumstances, assumptions, and uncertainties. These statements include those regarding vidutolimod (CMP-001), including its development and therapeutic potential and the advancement of our clinical and preclinical pipeline; expectations regarding the results and analysis of data; and expectations regarding the timing, initiation, implementation and success of its planned and ongoing clinical trials for vidutolimod and the benefits and related implications of current and future partnerships and/or collaborations; and expectations regarding the Company's use of capital, expenses and other financial results. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results and may not be accurate indications of when such performance or results will be achieved. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, including those related to the development of our product candidate, including any delays in our ongoing or planned preclinical or clinical trials, the results from clinical trials, including the fact that positive results from a trial may not necessarily be predictive of the results of future or ongoing clinical trials, the impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic on our business, operations, clinical supply and plans, the risks inherent in the drug development process, the risks regarding the accuracy of our estimates of expenses and timing of development, our capital requirements and the need for additional financing, and obtaining, maintaining and protecting our intellectual property. These and additional risks are discussed in the sections titled "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ending December 31, 2020, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission which are available on the Securities and Exchange Commission's website at www.sec.gov, and as well as discussions of potential risks, uncertainties and other important factors in our subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All information in this press release is as of the date of the release, and Checkmate undertakes no duty to update this information unless required by law.

Investor ContactRob DolskiChief Financial Officerrdolski@checkmatepharma.comMedia ContactKaren SharmaMacDougall781-235-3060ksharma@macbiocom.com

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation Announces Pricing Of Upsized Initial Public Offering

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation (Nasdaq: PRCT) ("PROCEPT"), a commercial-stage surgical robotics company focused on advancing patient care by developing transformative solutions in urology, today announced the pricing of its upsized initial public offering of 6,556,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $25.00 per share, for total gross proceeds of $163.9 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses. All of the shares are being offered and sold by PROCEPT. PROCEPT's common stock is expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Market on September 15, 2021, under the ticker symbol "PRCT." The offering is expected to close on September 17, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. In addition, PROCEPT has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 983,400 shares of common stock at the initial public offering price, less the underwriting discounts and commissions.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheStreet

Onion Global Presented At The TradeUP Autumn E-Commerce Investment Conference

GUANGZHOU, China, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Onion Global Limited ("Onion Global", the "Group" or the "Company") (OG) , a next-generation lifestyle brand platform that incubates, markets and distributes the world's fresh, fashionable and future brands to young people in China and across Asia, today announced that it presented at the TradeUP Autumn E-Commerce Investment Conference on September 15, 2021.
ECONOMY
TheStreet

APi Group Announces Launch Of Public Offering Of Common Stock

APi Group Corporation (APG) ("APi" or the "Company") announced today that it has commenced an underwritten public offering of $400 million of shares of its common stock. In connection with the offering, APi intends to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase additional shares of its common stock. All of the shares of common stock to be sold in the offering are to be sold by APi.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. To Address Advances In Its Bioavailability Technology DehydraTECH(TM) At Wainwright Life Sciences Conference

Drug delivery technology innovator Lexaria Bioscience is celebrating the positive outcomes of clinical testing of its trademarked DehydraTECH platform for reducing the bloodstream delivery time of anti-virals, NSAIDS, and potential hypertension treatments. Lexaria will participate in H.C. Wainwright’s annual Global Investor Conference this month to help bring further attention to...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linkedin#Cpg#Twitter#Company
TheStreet

Amgen To Present At The 19th Annual Morgan Stanley Global Healthcare Conference

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif., Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Amgen (AMGN) - Get Amgen Inc. Report will present at Morgan Stanley's 19th Annual Global Healthcare Conference at 2:45 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021. Robert A. Bradway, chairman and chief executive officer at Amgen will present at the conference. Live audio of the conference call will be broadcast over the internet simultaneously and will be available to members of the news media, investors and the general public.
BUSINESS
dallassun.com

Viewpoint Molecular Targeting(R) to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference

CORALVILLE, IA / ACCESSWIRE / September 8, 2021 / Viewpoint Molecular Targeting, Inc. ('Viewpoint' or the 'Company'), a radiopharmaceutical company developing precision lead-212-based α-particle oncology therapeutics and complementary diagnostic imaging agents, today announced that Frances L. Johnson MD, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Viewpoint, will present at the virtual H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference taking place September 13-15, 2021.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
TheStreet

Titan Medical To Participate In H.C. Wainwright Investor Conference

Titan Medical Inc. (Nasdaq: TMDI; TSX: TMD), a medical device company focused on the development and commercialization of its innovative surgical technologies for robotic single access surgery, today announced that David McNally, President and CEO of Titan Medical, will present an overview of the company and its Enos™ robotic single access surgical system at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference on Monday, September 13, 2021. The presentation will be webcast and available on demand starting at 7:00 a.m. ET. The webcast can be accessed via the Investor Relations section of the company's website www.titanmedicalinc.com.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
The Press

Amgen to Present at the 16th Annual Citi BioPharma Conference

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif., Sept. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) will present at Citi's 16th Annual BioPharma Conference at 1:25 p.m. ET on Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021. Murdo Gordon, executive vice president of Global Commercial Operations at Amgen will present at the conference. Live audio of the conference call will be broadcast over the internet simultaneously and will be available to members of the news media, investors and the general public.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
TheStreet

Cerence To Present At The Cowen 14th Annual Global Transportation & Sustainable Mobility Conference And The 2021 RBC Capital Markets Global Industrials Virtual Conference

BURLINGTON, Mass., Sept. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cerence Inc. (CRNC) - Get Cerence Inc Report, AI for a world in motion, announced today that it will be presenting at the Cowen 14 th Annual Global Transportation & Sustainable Mobility Conference on Thursday, September 9, 2021 at 10:40 a.m. Eastern Time and the 2021 RBC Capital Markets Global Industrials Virtual Conference on Friday, September 10, 2021 at 8:40 a.m. Eastern Time. The format for both conferences will be a fireside chat featuring Sanjay Dhawan, Cerence CEO, and Mark Gallenberger, Cerence CFO.
TRAFFIC
TheStreet

Definitive Healthcare Announces Pricing Of Initial Public Offering

Definitive Healthcare Corp. ("Definitive Healthcare"), an industry leader in healthcare commercial intelligence, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of its Class A common stock. Definitive Healthcare is offering 15,555,555 shares of its Class A common stock at a price to the public of $27.00 per share. The underwriters have a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 2,333,333 shares of its Class A common stock at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheStreet

CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc. Announces Pricing Of Upsized $250,000,000 Initial Public Offering

New York, NY, Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc. ("CIIG II"), a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, announced today that it priced its upsized initial public offering of 25,000,000 units at $10.00 per unit. While CIIG II may pursue an initial business combination target in any business or industry, it intends to focus its search on companies in technology, media, telecommunications and sustainability ("TMTS") industries. CIIG II is led by Executive Chairman, Peter Cuneo, Co-Chief Executive Officer, Michael Minnick, and Co-Chief Executive Officer, Gavin Cuneo. CIIG II's independent directors include David Flowers, Kristen O'Hara, Chris Rogers and Kenneth West.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheStreet

NSTS Bancorp, Inc. Initial Public Offering Of Common Stock

WAUKEGAN, Ill., Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NSTS Bancorp, Inc., a newly formed Delaware corporation and proposed holding company for North Shore Trust and Savings, today announced that it has filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission relating to the proposed initial public offering of its common stock in the conversion of North Shore MHC, a federally chartered mutual holding company, into the stock form of organization. The shares of common stock to be sold in the offering are expected to be offered by NSTS Bancorp, Inc., which will become the holding company for North Shore Trust and Savings upon completion of the conversion.
BUSINESS
theedgemarkets.com

Rebuking report on Covid-19 vaccine deaths, Pharmaniaga says Covid-19 raw data must be analysed with scientific methods and peer-reviewed

KUALA LUMPUR (Sept 13): Pharmaniaga Bhd has cautioned that any analysis on the raw data of the effectiveness of Covid-19 vaccines, which include fatalities amongst the vaccinated population, released by the Ministry of Healt (MoH) must use the standard scientific methodology and framework, as well as be peer-reviewed. In a...
WORLD
Best Life

Moderna Just Made This Major Announcement About Its COVID Vaccine

There are a lot of potential changes on the horizon for Moderna. In August, the vaccine manufacturer completed its submission to receive full approval for its vaccine in people 18 years and older from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), which is still being reviewed. Then, earlier this month, Moderna submitted another application for a booster dose, requesting authorization to give half-doses to the general public as a supplemental third shot. Now, Moderna is planning to evolve its COVID vaccine in another way.
PUBLIC HEALTH
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
49K+
Post
190K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy