CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Exclusive-Russian car-sharing firm Delimobil eyes $350 million New York IPO in autumn -sources

By Syndicated Content
wkzo.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMOSCOW (Reuters) – Russian car-sharing company Delimobil could raise around $350 million in an initial public offering in the United States this autumn and has picked banks to arrange the listing, financial market sources told Reuters on Tuesday. Three sources said the company was targeting an offering this autumn, with...

wkzo.com

Comments / 0

Related
mix929.com

France’s Antin Infrastructure sets IPO price range at 20-24 euros

PARIS (Reuters) – French investment company Antin Infrastructure Partners will float its shares at a price range between 20 and 24 euros in its upcoming initial public offering (IPO), the company said on Wednesday. The IPO involves a capital increase of about 350 million euros ($416 million) through the issuance...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

ClearSale IPO Raises US$254 Million with Eye on Growth, Fraud Prevention Innovation

Massive consumer shift to ecommerce drove 65% net revenue increase for the company, a global leader in CNP fraud prevention. International fraud protection leader ClearSale is pleased to announce that its July 30 initial public offering on Brazil’s B3 stock exchange generated the equivalent of US$254 million (R$1.3 billion) following the company’s historic revenue growth in 2020. ClearSale realized US$147.7 million from the IPO and intends to dedicate 50% of the total to support organic growth, 30% to acquisitions and 20% to innovation and development.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ipo#Russian#Reuters#Bank Of America And Citi#Ubs#Sberbank Cib#Vtb Capital#Renaissance Capital
CNBC

Volvo Cars gears up for $20 billion IPO in coming weeks, sources say

Volvo Cars is aiming for a valuation of about $20 billion in the planned Stockholm listing, the sources said, with one saying the launch was penciled in for the end of September. Goldman Sachs and SEB are leading the transaction, while other banks including BNP Paribas, Carnegie and HSBC are...
BUSINESS
wkzo.com

Vodafone Spain plans to cut up to 515 jobs amid intense competition

MADRID (Reuters) – British telecommunications company Vodafone said on Wednesday its Spanish unit planned to cut up to 515 jobs, mainly in its commercial operations, as it faces “challenging conditions on the competitive Spanish market”. The company said it would meet with unions at the end of September and open...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Clearwater Analytics targets nearly $4 bln valuation in U.S. IPO

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Clearwater Analytics, an investment management software company backed by buyout firm Welsh Carson, is targeting an enterprise valuation of nearly $4 billion in its initial public offering in the United States, according to a regulatory filing on Tuesday. Boise, Idaho-based Clearwater, which makes software that helps...
SOFTWARE
101 WIXX

Exclusive: Buyout firm Apollo makes $4.3 billion offer to buy Tronox -sources

(Reuters) – Private equity firm Apollo Global Management Inc has approached Tronox Holdings Plc, one of the world’s largest pigment manufacturers, with a $4.3 billion all-cash offer, people familiar with the matter said on Monday. Apollo has offered $27 per share to buy Stamford, Connecticut-based Tronox, according to the sources,...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cars
Country
Russia
Boston Globe

Boston restaurant software firm Toast seeks up to $717 million in IPO

Boston technology company Toast on Monday revealed more details of its plan to go public, including terms that would value the company in the stock market at up to $16.5 billion, more than triple the price it fetched in a private financing last year. In a new filing with the...
BOSTON, MA
pymnts

Canada’s VersaBank Plans New York IPO

VersaBank, Canada’s first financial institution to operate without a branch, is launching a public offering of shares in the U.S. and Canada, and is filing an initial public offering (IPO) on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (Nasdaq) in New York City under the ticker VBNK. VersaBank’s shares will continue to trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSE) under the symbol VB, according to a press release on Monday (Sept. 13).
MARKETS
ForexTV.com

Tyra Biosciences upsizes IPO to 9 million shares vs. prior 6.7 million for valuation of up to $626 million

Tyra Biosciences Inc. upsized its planned initial public offering on Tuesday to 9 million share from an earlier plan to offer 6.7 million. The company would raise $144 million at the top of that range at a valuation of $626 million. The biotech’s leading product candidate is a treatment for bladder cancer. It has applied to list on Nasdaq under the symbol “TYRA.” BofA Securities, Jefferies and Cowen are underwriting the deal. Proceeds will be used to fund clinical development, as sell as for potential acquisitions of businesses, technologies, products or assets. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
MarketWatch

Knowlton Development sets IPO terms, to raise up to $857 million

Knowlton Development Corp. Inc. has set terms for its initial public offering, in which the Canada-based beauty, personal care and home care company could be valued at up to $3.22 billion. The company is looking to raise up to about $857.1 million, as it is offering 57.14 million shares in the IPO, which is expected to price between $13 and $15 a share. The company expects to have about 214.66 million shares outstanding after the IPO. The stock is expected to list on the NYSE under the ticker symbol "KDC." Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan, UBS Investment Bank and BMO Capital Markets are the lead underwriters. Knowlton Development recorded a net loss of $12.7 million on revenue of $603.4 million for the three months ended July 31, after a loss of $600,000 on revenue of $482.4 million in the same period a year ago. The company is looking to go public at a time that the Renaissance IPO ETF has gained 5.2% year to date while the S&P 500 has advanced 19.0%.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Black Enterprise

Exclusive: Black-Led SPAC Raises Colossal $126.5 Million, Set To Acquire Black, Minority-Owned Firms

Armed with $126.5 million, Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition Inc. (MEOA) is equipped to help minority businesses and enterprises—including black-owned companies—grow, gain new capital, and flourish through mergers and acquisitions. The money was raised after MEOA completed an initial public offering in late August. The business reports the transaction makes it...
ECONOMY
PennLive.com

Cumberland County bank sells subsidiary to New York firm

A Camp Hill financial institution that provides banking services to banks has sold a subsidiary. Atlantic Community Bankers Bank, which provides correspondent banking, lending, investment, and treasury management services to community financial institutions, has sold ACBB-Bits LLC, the bank’s telecommunications and network services provider subsidiary, to New Era Technology Inc.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
wkzo.com

Analysis-China’s house of cards: Evergrande threatens wider real estate market

SINGAPORE/SHANGHAI (Reuters) – China Evergrande is teetering between a messy meltdown with far-reaching impacts, a managed collapse or the less likely prospect of a bailout by Beijing for what was once the country’s top-selling property developer. Founded in Guangzhou in 1996, Evergrande has epitomised China’s freewheeling era of borrowing and...
REAL ESTATE
wkzo.com

Wells Fargo pushes back return-to-office date to Nov. 1 – memo

(Reuters) – Wells Fargo & Co on Tuesday pushed back the date when its employees return to office in the United States to the beginning of November, according to a memo seen by Reuters. Wells Fargo’s operations and contact center employees will start returning to office over several weeks beginning...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy