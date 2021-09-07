CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
GXO Pilots Customised Robotic Arm For Fashion Ecommerce Logistics

GREENWICH, CT, Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GXO Logistics, Inc. (GXO) , the world's largest pure-play contract logistics provider, has launched an industry-first pilot of intelligent automation at its fashion ecommerce warehouse in Tilburg, the Netherlands. GXO's pilot of the Pick-it-Easy Robot station is tailored for one of its key global customers, in collaboration with value chain tech provider KNAPP AG. The pilot is the first application of KNAPP's Pick-it-Easy Robot technology for automated pocket induction in the sector for apparel logistics.

The Pick-it-Easy's Artificial Intelligence (AI) based vision system recognizes each product and identifies the optimal gripping point and gripping speed, while the arm places items into a pocket conveyor for sorting, grouping and routing to packing stations. It addresses the unique logistics challenges presented by the apparel industry, given the vast range of product sizes, shapes, textures, weights and packaging.

Sandeep Sakharkar, Chief Information Officer, GXO, said, "As a leader in logistics innovation, we're constantly exploring automation that can transform distribution and order fulfilment processes. The successful launch of the Tilburg pilot has allowed us to ensure that our customers get the greatest benefit and value from this technology."

Markus Posch, KNAPP Product Manager for robot systems, commented, "The adaptability demonstrated by our Pick-it-Easy Robot is proving up to the challenge of complex ecommerce warehouse environments. We're excited to build on our milestone collaboration with GXO within the fashion sector."

After the successful implementation of the first KNAPP Pick-it-Easy Robot is complete, GXO plans to expand its use of technology in Tilburg with an additional four robots.

About GXO LogisticsGXO Logistics, Inc. (GXO) is the world's largest pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO is committed to providing a world-class, diverse workplace for its 94,000 team members across 869 warehouse locations totaling 208 million square feet. The company partners with the world's leading blue-chip customers to solve complex logistics challenges with technologically advanced supply chain solutions, at scale and with speed. Despite its market leadership, GXO holds only 5% of the fast-growing $130 billion potential addressable logistics market in Europe and North America. GXO's corporate headquarters are in Greenwich, Conn., USA. Visit GXO.com for more information, and connect with GXO on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.

Media ContactsAnne LafourcadeGXO+33 (0)6 75 22 52 90 anne.lafourcade@gxo.com

Matthew SchmidtGXO +1 203-307-2809 matt.schmidt@gxo.com

