Summit Wireless Technologies To Participate In The H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference

By Business Wire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 8 days ago

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: WISA), a leading provider of immersive, wireless sound technology for intelligent devices and next-generation home entertainment systems, announces participation in the upcoming H.C. Wainwright 23 rd Annual Global Investment Conference.

President and CEO Brett Moyer's presentation is set to go live on Monday, September 13 at 7:00 am ET (4:00 am PT) and host individual and small group meetings on Monday, September 13 and Tuesday, September 14.

Presentation materials and associated webcasts will be posted on the Investor Relations portion of the company's website at www.summitwireless.com.

About Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc.

About Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (WISA) - Get Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. Report is a leading provider of immersive, wireless sound technology for intelligent devices and next-generation home entertainment systems. Working with leading CE brands and manufacturers such as Harman International, a division of Samsung, LG Electronics, Hisense, Toshiba, Klipsch, Bang & Olufsen, Onkyo, and others. Summit Wireless delivers seamless, dynamic audio experiences for high-definition content, including movies and video, music, sports, gaming/esports, and more. Summit Wireless is a founding member of WiSA, the Wireless Speaker and Audio Association and works in joint partnership to champion the most reliable interoperability standard across the audio industry. Summit Wireless is headquartered in San Jose, CA with sales teams in Taiwan, China, Japan, and Korea. For more information, please visit: www.summitwireless.com.

© 2021 Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. All rights reserved. Summit Wireless Technologies and the Summit Wireless logo are trademarks of Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210907005178/en/

