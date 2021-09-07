CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watertown, MA

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Announces Participation At Upcoming Investor Conferences

WATERTOWN, Mass, Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYPT), a pharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing therapeutics to help improve the lives of patients with serious eye disorders, today announced that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals' senior management team will present at the following four upcoming conferences:

  • Ophthalmology Futures Euro Forums 2021 Virtual Retina ForumForum: Corporate Presentation and Panel featuring Jay Duker, M.D., Chief Strategic Scientific Officer of EyePoint PharmaceuticalsDate: Wednesday, September 8, 2021Time: 7:50AM-3:30PM Eastern Time
  • H.C. Wainwright 23 rd Annual Global Investor ConferenceForum: Corporate PresentationDate: Monday, September 13, 2021Time: 7:00AM Eastern Time
  • Cantor Fitzgerald Virtual Global Healthcare ConferenceForum: Corporate PresentationDate: Wednesday, September 29, 2021Time: 8:40-9:10 AM Eastern Time
  • Benzinga Healthcare Small Cap ConferenceForum: Corporate PresentationDate: Thursday, September 30, 2021Time: 11:55AM-12:15PM Eastern Time

The H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investor Conference, Cantor Fitzgerald Virtual Global Healthcare Conference and Benzinga Healthcare Small Cap Conference presentations will be recorded, and a webcast and subsequent archived replay of each recorded corporate presentation may be accessed via the Investors section of the Company website at www.eyepointpharma.com.

About EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: EYPT) is a pharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing innovative therapeutics to help improve the lives of patients with serious eye disorders. The Company's pipeline leverages its proprietary Durasert ® technology for sustained intraocular drug delivery including EYP-1901, a potential twice-yearly sustained delivery intravitreal anti-VEGF treatment initially targeting wet age-related macular degeneration. The Company has two commercial products: YUTIQ ®, for the treatment of chronic non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye, and DEXYCU ®, for the treatment of postoperative inflammation following ocular surgery. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts. To learn more about the Company, please visit www.eyepointpharma.com and connect on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Investors:

Christina TartagliaStern IRDirect: 212-698-8700 christina.tartaglia@sternir.com

Media Contact

Amy PhillipsGreen Room CommunicationsDirect: 412-327-9499 aphillips@greenroompr.com

