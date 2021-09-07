CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zendaya splurged on Bulgari yellow diamond ring

KXLY
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleZendaya splurged on a yellow diamond ring from Bulgari. The ‘Spiderman: Far from Home’ star has revealed she made use of her “little employee discount” to treat herself to a luxurious gem from the high-end jeweller and she plans to leave it to her future grandchildren. The Bulgari brand ambassador,...

www.kxly.com

