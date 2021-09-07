Zendaya splurged on Bulgari yellow diamond ring

If you're reading this, hopefully, you've already scrolled through every 2021 Met Gala red carpet roundup there is on the internet, gawked over each look, and memorized who wore what and why. While the Met Gala always brings the glamour as far as the outfits go, let us not forget one of the most impressive aspects of the evening—the jewelry. Rihanna rolled up to the 2021 Met Gala fashionably late (are we surprised?) with "Babushka Boi" A$AP Rocky by her side. With Rihanna in Balenciaga Couture and Rocky in a literal quilt, it was easy to overlook the hundreds of carats of diamonds dripping from Rihanna's being, but luckily, we got the tea.

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO