Utah State

The Utah State Board of Education Is Working To Clarify Murky Legal And Ethical Boundaries Around Student Gender Identity

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Utah State Board of Education is working towards new guidelines on how teachers allow students to express their gender identity in the classroom. The issue, like many surrounding schools in recent years, has become a political one. In a meeting on Sept. 3, board member Scott Hansen said he and others have received numerous questions from educators and parents on using a students’ preferred name or pronouns, which prompted them to clarify how schools should approach the issue.

