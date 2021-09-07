CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Malvern, PA

Galera To Present At Three Upcoming Investor Conferences In September

By GlobeNewswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 8 days ago

MALVERN, Pa., Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Galera Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: GRTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing a pipeline of novel, proprietary therapeutics that have the potential to transform radiotherapy in cancer, today announced that Mel Sorensen, M.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at three upcoming virtual investor conferences in September.

Presentation Details:

Event: H.C. Wainwright 23 rd Annual Global Investment Conference Date: Monday, September 13, 2021 Time: On-demand beginning at 7:00 a.m. ET

Event: Oppenheimer Fall Healthcare Life Sciences & MedTech Summit Date: Tuesday, September 21, 2021 Time: 11:35 a.m. ET

Event: Cantor Fitzgerald Global Healthcare Conference Date: Wednesday, September 29, 2021 Time: 10:00 a.m. ET

Live webcasts from the three presentations will be accessible from the Investors page of Galera's website, investors.galeratx.com. Following the events, archived webcasts will be available on the Galera website for 30 days.

About Galera Therapeutics

Galera Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing a pipeline of novel, proprietary therapeutic candidates that have the potential to transform radiotherapy in cancer. Galera's lead product candidate is avasopasem manganese (avasopasem, or GC4419), a selective small molecule dismutase mimetic in late-stage development to reduce the incidence and severity of radiotherapy-induced severe oral mucositis (SOM) in patients with head and neck cancer. Avasopasem is also in development for radiotherapy-induced esophagitis in patients with lung cancer. Avasopasem has been granted FDA Fast Track and Breakthrough Therapy designations for the reduction of SOM induced by radiotherapy, with or without systemic therapy. Galera's second dismutase mimetic product candidate, GC4711, is in clinical-stage development to augment the anti-cancer efficacy of stereotactic body radiation therapy in patients with non-small cell lung cancer and locally advanced pancreatic cancer. Galera is headquartered in Malvern, PA. For more information, please visit www.galeratx.com.

Investor Contacts:Christopher DegnanGalera Therapeutics, Inc.610-725-1500 cdegnan@galeratx.com

William WindhamSolebury Trout646-378-2946 wwindham@soleburytrout.com

Media Contact:Zara LockshinSolebury Trout646-378-2960 zlockshin@soleburytrout.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
TheStreet

DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing Of Upsized Initial Public Offering

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DICE Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: DICE), a biopharmaceutical company leveraging its proprietary technology platform to build a pipeline of novel oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas, today announced the pricing of its upsized initial public offering of 12,000,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $17.00 per share. All of the shares are being offered by DICE. The gross proceeds from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by DICE, are expected to be $204.0 million. The shares are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Market on September 15, 2021 under the ticker symbol "DICE." The offering is expected to close on September 17, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. In addition, DICE has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,800,000 shares of common stock at the initial public offering price, less the underwriting discounts and commissions.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
TheStreet

BRP Group, Inc. Announces Pricing Of Its Public Offering Of Common Stock

TAMPA, Fla., Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BRP Group, Inc. ("BRP Group" or the "Company") (BRP) , an independent insurance distribution firm, today announced the pricing of its offering of 8,000,000 shares of its Class A common stock at a price to the public of $30.50 per share. The underwriters for the offering also have a 30-day option to purchase up to 1,200,000 additional shares of the Company's Class A common stock. BRP Group's Class A common stock trades on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol "BRP." The offering is expected to close on September 17, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Biophytis To Attend Key Upcoming Investor Events And Industry Conferences

PARIS and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biophytis SA (NasdaqCM: BPTS, Euronext Growth Paris: ALBPS), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of therapeutics that slow the degenerative processes associated with aging and improve functional outcomes for patients suffering from age-related diseases, including severe respiratory failure in patients suffering from COVID-19, today announces its management will participate and meet with investors at the following upcoming events and conferences:
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Business Insider

What's Going On With eFFECTOR Therapeutics Stock Today?

EFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EFTR) is trading higher Monday after Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Louise Chen initiated coverage on eFFECTOR Therapeutics with an Overweight rating and announced a price target of $50. Chen cited the company's underappreciated pipeline as a reason for the rating. She...
STOCKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Malvern, PA
Malvern, PA
Business
Local
Pennsylvania Business
TheStreet

Innovative Payment Solutions, Inc. Announces Participation At The H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference September 13-15, 2021 (Virtual Conference)

CARMEL, Calif., Sept. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Innovative Payment Solutions, Inc (OTCQB:IPSI) ("Innovative" or the "Company"), today announced it will be featured as a presenting company at the H.C. Wainwright 23 rd Annual Global Investment Virtual Conference. The conference is being held as a virtual conference on September 13-15,...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. To Address Advances In Its Bioavailability Technology DehydraTECH(TM) At Wainwright Life Sciences Conference

Drug delivery technology innovator Lexaria Bioscience is celebrating the positive outcomes of clinical testing of its trademarked DehydraTECH platform for reducing the bloodstream delivery time of anti-virals, NSAIDS, and potential hypertension treatments. Lexaria will participate in H.C. Wainwright’s annual Global Investor Conference this month to help bring further attention to...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
TheStreet

Hims & Hers Health To Present At Upcoming Financial Conferences

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. ("Hims & Hers", NYSE:HIMS), the multi-specialty telehealth platform focused on providing modern personalized health and wellness experiences to consumers, announced today that its management team will participate at two upcoming conferences:. Citi's 2021 Virtual Global Technology Conference, taking place Monday, September 13 th - Wednesday,...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lung Cancer#Pancreatic Cancer#Head And Neck Cancer#Galera Therapeutics#Grtx#Oppenheimer Fall#Et Live#Investors Galeratx Com#Avasopasem#Gc4419#Som#Inc 610
TheStreet

BrainsWay To Participate In Two Upcoming Investor Conferences

BURLINGTON, Mass. and JERUSALEM, Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ & TASE: BWAY) ("BrainsWay" or the "Company"), a global leader in advanced noninvasive neurostimulation treatments for mental health disorders, today announced that Christopher von Jako, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will present and participate in one-on-one investor meetings at two investment conferences during the month of September, as follows:
BURLINGTON, MA
TheStreet

Goodyear To Present At Morgan Stanley Virtual Investor Conference

AKRON, Ohio, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT) - Get Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Report today said it will webcast its presentation during the Morgan Stanley Laguna Investor Conference on Sept. 15, 2021. Darren R. Wells, executive vice president and chief financial officer,...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

ALX Oncology Announces Upcoming Virtual Investor Conference Participation

BURLINGAME, Calif., Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ALX Oncology Holdings Inc., ("ALX Oncology") (Nasdaq: ALXO) a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company developing therapies that block the CD47 checkpoint pathway, today announced that Jaume Pons, Ph.D., Founder, President and Chief Executive Officer and other senior executives, will participate in two upcoming virtual investor conferences.
BURLINGAME, CA
TheStreet

Alignment Healthcare To Participate In Upcoming Wells Fargo And Morgan Stanley Investor Conferences

ORANGE, Calif., Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alignment Healthcare, Inc. ("Alignment Healthcare" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: ALHC), a mission-based, tech-enabled Medicare Advantage company, today announced that John Kao, chief executive officer, and Thomas Freeman, chief financial officer, will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:. The Wells Fargo 16...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
FDA
TheStreet

Velodyne Lidar To Participate In Upcoming September Conferences

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ: VLDR, VLDRW), the leading lidar company, known worldwide for its broad portfolio of breakthrough lidar technologies, announces participation in the upcoming September conferences. Citi's 2021 Global Technology Virtual ConferenceWednesday, September 15, 2021Presentation Time: 10:30am ET. Evercore ISI AUTOTECH & AI FORUMWednesday, September 22, 2021Presentation Time :2:00pm...
BUSINESS
pncguam.com

First batch of All-RISE payments being sent out

The first batch of All-RISE payments are now being sent out. According to Department of Administration director Edward Birn, they got the transmission of qualified applicants from the Department of Revenue and Taxation yesterday and they have now started sending out payments. The payments are in the form of 8,081...
ECONOMY
theedgemarkets.com

Rebuking report on Covid-19 vaccine deaths, Pharmaniaga says Covid-19 raw data must be analysed with scientific methods and peer-reviewed

KUALA LUMPUR (Sept 13): Pharmaniaga Bhd has cautioned that any analysis on the raw data of the effectiveness of Covid-19 vaccines, which include fatalities amongst the vaccinated population, released by the Ministry of Healt (MoH) must use the standard scientific methodology and framework, as well as be peer-reviewed. In a...
WORLD
Best Life

Moderna Just Made This Major Announcement About Its COVID Vaccine

There are a lot of potential changes on the horizon for Moderna. In August, the vaccine manufacturer completed its submission to receive full approval for its vaccine in people 18 years and older from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), which is still being reviewed. Then, earlier this month, Moderna submitted another application for a booster dose, requesting authorization to give half-doses to the general public as a supplemental third shot. Now, Moderna is planning to evolve its COVID vaccine in another way.
PUBLIC HEALTH
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
48K+
Post
190K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy