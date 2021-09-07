CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Devon, PA

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Announces Publication Of Results Of Phase 2 BELIEVE Open-Label Study Of Zygel™ In Children And Adolescents With Developmental And Epileptic Encephalopathies (DEE) In JAMA Network Open

By GlobeNewswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 8 days ago

DEVON, Pa., Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ZYNE), the leader in innovative pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders, today announced the publication of results from the Company's open-label Phase 2 BELIEVE (Open La bel Study to Assess the Safety and Efficacy of Zygel™ (ZYN002) Administered as a Transderma l Gel to Ch ildren and Adol escents with De velopmental and Epileptic Encephalopathy) study in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA) Network Open.

The article, titled " Safety and tolerability of transdermal cannabidiol gel in children with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies: A nonrandomized controlled trial" can be accessed at HERE.

The article describes the positive results from BELIEVE, the first trial of a non-oral formulation of cannabidiol in children and adolescents with DEEs, and concludes that cannabidiol transdermal gel was safe, well tolerated, and was associated with reductions in focal impaired awareness seizures (FIAS) and tonic-clonic seizure (TCS) frequency and disease burden.

"DEEs are the most severe group of epilepsies and are usually drug-resistant. Antiseizure medications are usually administered orally, which can be extremely challenging in children with behavioral and cognitive problems. Non-oral therapies are needed to provide an alternative route to deliver medications to control seizures and improve developmental outcomes," said Ingrid E. Scheffer, MBBS, PhD, FRS, Laureate Professor, and chair, Pediatric Neurology Research, University of Melbourne, and the lead investigator in the BELIEVE study. "The data from the BELIEVE study are promising and suggest that Zygel may be a safe and well-tolerated option to improve seizure control, challenging behaviors and other symptoms associated with DEEs."

Forty-eight (48) patients with a mean age of 10.5 years were enrolled in BELIEVE and included in the safety analysis. Sixty-percent (60%) had at least one treatment-related adverse event (AE) over the 6.5 month trial period and 96% of these AE's were mild or moderate. During the treatment period, 10 patients (21%) reported serious adverse events (SAEs). Two SAEs were considered to be possibly treatment related: nonconvulsive status epilepticus and lower respiratory tract infection, in separate patients. All SAEs resolved, and none resulted in alteration of study medication.

The authors indicated that the incidence of AEs in this study, particularly related to infections, was likely due to the high baseline rate of complex morbidities and seizure severity of these patients at study onset, and to the relatively long, 6.5 month duration of the trial over which events were collected.

From an efficacy perspective, the analysis of the 33 patients with FIAS and TCS showed a 58% median monthly reduction in seizures at month 5, and 43.5% reduction over the 6.5 month study period (the primary efficacy endpoint). The percent of ≥50% responders in the FIAS and TCS group ranged from 42.4% at month 2 and peaked at 62.5% at month 5. Parents/caregivers noted improvements in social or interpersonal engagement and irritability (33/43 [77%]); alertness, energy and sleep (23/43 [53%]); and cognition or concentration (20/43 [47%]).

About Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals is the leader in innovative pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. We are committed to improving the lives of patients and their families living with severe, chronic health conditions including Fragile X syndrome, autism spectrum disorder, 22q11.2 deletion syndrome, and a heterogeneous group of rare and ultra-rare epilepsies known as developmental and epileptic encephalopathies. Learn more at www.zynerba.com and follow us on Twitter at @ZynerbaPharma.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We may, in some cases, use terms such as "predicts," "believes," "potential," "proposed," "continue," "estimates," "anticipates," "expects," "plans," "intends," "may," "could," "might," "will," "should" or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to numerous important factors, risks and uncertainties that may cause actual events or results to differ materially from the Company's current expectations. Management's expectations and, therefore, any forward-looking statements in this press release could also be affected by risks and uncertainties relating to a number of other factors, including the following: the Company's cash and cash equivalents may not be sufficient to support its operating plan for as long as anticipated; the Company's expectations, projections and estimates regarding expenses, future revenue, capital requirements, incentive and other tax credit eligibility, collectability and timing, and availability of and the need for additional financing; the Company's ability to obtain additional funding to support its clinical development programs; the results, cost and timing of the Company's clinical development programs, including any delays to such clinical trials relating to enrollment or site initiation; clinical results for the Company's product candidates may not be replicated or continue to occur in additional trials and may not otherwise support further development in a specified indication or at all; actions or advice of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and foreign regulatory agencies may affect the design, initiation, timing, continuation and/or progress of clinical trials or result in the need for additional clinical trials; the Company's ability to obtain and maintain regulatory approval for its product candidates, and the labeling under any such approval; the Company's reliance on third parties to assist in conducting pre-clinical and clinical trials for its product candidates; delays, interruptions or failures in the manufacture and supply of the Company's product candidates the Company's ability to commercialize its product candidates; the size and growth potential of the markets for the Company's product candidates, and the Company's ability to service those markets; the Company's ability to develop sales and marketing capabilities, whether alone or with potential future collaborators; the rate and degree of market acceptance of the Company's product candidates; the Company's expectations regarding its ability to obtain and adequately maintain sufficient intellectual property protection for its product candidates; the timing and outcome of current and future legal proceedings; and the extent to which health epidemics and other outbreaks of communicable diseases, including COVID-19, could disrupt our operations or adversely affect our business and financial conditions. This list is not exhaustive and these and other risks are described in the Company's periodic reports, including the annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K, filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission and available at www.sec.gov. Any forward-looking statements that the Company makes in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date of this press release.

Zynerba Contacts

Peter VozzoWestwicke/ICROffice: 443.213.0505Cell: 443.377.4767 Peter.Vozzo@Westwicke.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
TheStreet

Antibody Drug Conjugate Market, 2028

DUBLIN, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Antibody Drug Conjugate Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global antibody drug conjugate market size is expected to reach USD 23.9 billion by 2028 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 23.7% from 2021 to 2028. Increasing...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
TheStreet

KangoGift Launches Employee Onboarding Tools For The Hybrid Work Reality

BOSTON, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- KangoGift, Inc. the leading HR solutions provider, enables organizations to enhance the employee experience, an exciting new enhancement to its customized solution which will empower organizations to more effectively onboard employees during this time of great challenge. This new module brings to employers the ability to access data points that will reflect best practices accrued by KangoGift's customized solution.
TECHNOLOGY
TheStreet

Avantha Technologies Announces Rebranding As HelioNext, Launch Of New Website

TAMPA, Fla., Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Avantha Technologies, a leading provider of business processing solutions for SMBs, announced today that it has completed the rebranding process including, among others, a new name, brand logo and website. The rebrand reflects the Company's strategic direction and plans for creating new and separate identities in the market for its distinct Business Process Management and IT staffing businesses.
TECHNOLOGY
TheStreet

World's First Personal Digestive Tracker, FoodMarble, Expands Presence In US

NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FoodMarble , a cutting-edge digital digestive health company, today officially introduced the world's first personal digestive tracker to the US market: FoodMarble AIRE. Launched in December 2018, the pocket-sized breath analysis device is designed to empower a healthier gut and minimize discomfort by combining leading digestive health research with the latest sensor and mobile technology. The device is based on existing leading hospital technology made smaller, more accessible and portable. Its accuracy has been scientifically validated by leading gut health experts via clinical trials and several peer reviewed and published studies. FoodMarble AIRE, which connects via Bluetooth to a smartphone app, is built around hydrogen breath testing technology and techniques used in preeminent gastroenterology departments around the world.
HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Business
City
Devon, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Industry
TheStreet

New Journal Article On The Challenges And Management Of Sarcoidosis Supported By Foundation For Sarcoidosis Research

CHICAGO, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Foundation for Sarcoidosis Research (FSR), the leading international nonprofit organization dedicated to finding a cure for sarcoidosis and improving care for sarcoidosis patients, is excited to share that a new article focused on sarcoidosis has been published by the New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM), the most influential authority in the field of medicine This article, Challenges of Sarcoidosis and Its Management, was written by two of FSR's Scientific Board Advisory (SAB) members, Elliott Crouser, MD, Ohio State University (Chair of the FSR SAB) and Marjolein Drent, MD, PhD, St. Antonius Hospital.
SCIENCE
TheStreet

NEXT Insurance Renews Commitment To Small Businesses With Integrated Strategic Rebrand

PALO ALTO, Calif., Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NEXT Insurance , the leading digital insurtech company transforming small business insurance, today announced its strategic rebrand which will integrate small business owners from across the country into every part of the company's business, culture and ethos. NEXT's new brand ambition is inspired by the company's mission to help entrepreneurs thrive and is reflected through new creative work, still photography, visual assets, a website refresh and a commercial campaign to embolden small businesses to "Get Going." Additionally, the company will devote $4 million over the next three years to small businesses.
SMALL BUSINESS
TheStreet

Study Designs Completed For NIH Consortium Study Of Long-term COVID-19

NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NYU Langone Health, as the Clinical Science Core (CSC) for the National Institutes of Health's RECOVER Initiative, has, since the announcement of the beginning of its operations on June 10, convened more than 100 researchers from 35 institutions as well as patients to finalize the main study protocols for the adult, pediatric, and autopsy patient groups (cohorts). These protocols will now shape the research in the massive effort to better understand the long-term impact of COVID-19 on patients and the US population, and to develop new approaches to diagnosis and treatment.
MEDICAL SCIENCE
TheStreet

Pacific Western Bank Announces Credit Facility To Truvian Sciences

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pacific Western Bank today announced it has provided a $25 million debt facility to existing client, Truvian Sciences ("Truvian"), a healthcare company paving the way in the blood testing industry with its automated diagnostic system that provides lab-accurate results at point-of care. The company will utilize the facility to accelerate growth initiatives and to further advance the development of its automated benchtop blood testing system.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#On Children#Study Group#Clinical Study Design#Encephalopathy#Zyne#Company#Ch Ildren#Jama Rrb#Fias#Tcs#Epilepsies#Mbbs#Phd#Frs#Laureate#University Of Melbourne#Ae#Zynerbapharma
TheStreet

Cadence Collaborates With GlobalFoundries® To Qualify Pegasus Verification System For 12LP/12LP And 22FDX™ Technologies

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNS) today announced that the Cadence ® Pegasus ™ Verification System is now qualified for the GlobalFoundries ® (GF ®) 12LP/12LP+ and 22FDX ™ technologies. The collaboration with GF confirmed that the Pegasus Verification System meets the rigorous accuracy and runtime targets customers have come to expect with physical verification for these advanced GF nodes. GF-qualified rule decks are now available to help customers who are designing and taping out hyperscale, aerospace, 5G communications, consumer and automotive applications ramp up quickly.
TECHNOLOGY
TheStreet

Evolving Work Practices Of Remote Working Supported By Technology Drives Flexible Workspace Market, Transparency Market Research

ALBANY, N.Y., Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Flexible Workspace Market - Overview. The flexible workspace market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 15.9% during the forecast period (2020-2030). The evolving corporate landscape with changing work practices supported by the availability of high-speed Internet even in remote locations is driving the flexible workspace market. Flexible workspaces have a number of advantages including significant cost savings of setting up office infrastructure, maintenance, and operational costs. This is a key aspect the flexible workspace model has fared well for startups and small enterprises that are mostly on limited budgets.
MARKETS
TheStreet

ShardSecure Expands Distribution With Strategic Channel Partners

NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ShardSecure®, the world's most innovative provider of data security and privacy with Microshard™ technology, announced today they have signed partnership agreements with Connect I.T., New England Safety Partners and T•Services in Brazil. The resellers join FiveSky, who signed on to sell ShardSecure's solutions earlier this year, as well as D.C. Consulting and Red River.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
TheStreet

Outlook On The Post-consumer Recycled Plastics In Consumer Electronics Global Market To 2028 - By Source, Product, Application And Region

DUBLIN, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Post-consumer Recycled Plastics In Consumer Electronics Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Source (Non-bottle Rigid, Bottles) by Product (PC, PC/ABS, PET, PS, PP, ABS), by Application, by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The...
ENVIRONMENT
TheStreet

SLANG Worldwide Joins Green Flower And GF Institute In Push For Cannabis Industry's First Professional Credential Program

VENTURA, Calif. and DENVER, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cannabis education leader Green Flower announced today that SLANG Worldwide Inc. ("SLANG") and its President/CEO Chris Driessen are joining newly-launched GF Institute for an industry-wide push to promote and adopt professional cannabis credentials via standardized education content. "SLANG has always committed...
ECONOMY
TheStreet

Wana Brands Expand Cannabis Leadership With Green Flower, GF Institute In Promoting Cannabis Credential Initiative

VENTURA, Calif. and BOULDER, Colo., Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Green Flower announced today that Wana Brands and its CEO and Co-founder Nancy Whiteman are joining the newly formed GF Institute to promote professionalism and employee development with a historic new initiative that brings standardized education and professional credentialing to the cannabis space.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

American Skin Association Announces New Board Member Eugene A. Bauer, MD

NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- American Skin Association (ASA) today announced that Eugene Bauer, MD, will join its Board of Directors. Dr. Bauer is Professor, Emeritus, at Stanford University School of Medicine. He is immediate past co-founder, Chief Medical Officer, and member of the Board of Directors of Dermira, Inc., a biotechnology company recently acquired by Eli Lilly and Company.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Aegis Sciences Corporation And QURE Announce Groundbreaking Results From InterACT Rx™ Study Demonstrating Objective Identification Of Drug-drug Interactions Linked To Improved Patient Outcomes

SAN FRANCISCO and NASHVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The results of the prospective randomized DECART-2 study were released on July 15, 2021 in the journal, Diagnostics. Physicians using InterACT Rx were 3x more likely to recognize and treat patients impacted by DDIs resulting in improved patient outcomes. The...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
TheStreet

CannaCraft Adopts GF Institute Cannabis Credentials

VENTURA, Calif. and SANTA ROSA, Calif., Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Green Flower and GF Institute are proud to announce CannaCraft and its CEO Jim Hourigan are partnering with the Institute to bring new standards of professionalism, credibility, and equity to the cannabis industry through a new education and workforce development initiative.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
48K+
Post
190K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy