Global Retro Reflective Materials Market 2021-2026: Company Profiles Of Key Players Including 3M, ORAFOL Europe GmbH, Coats Group, Avery Dennison, Retroflex B.V. And Giolite Lumian Co. Ltd.

By PR Newswire
 8 days ago

DUBLIN, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Retro Reflective Materials Market 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global retro reflective materials market is forecast to reach $5.0 billion by 2026 from $3.6 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6% for the forecast period of 2021 to 2026.

This study encompasses product, technologies end user and regional segments in the retro reflective materials market. The regional segments are further sub-segmented at the country level.

Market drivers along with restraints are identified. Technological issues and trends are reviewed, and other influential factors such as economic conditions, the impact of COVID-19 and standards are discussed. Because this is a global study, the research analyzes domestic and international technological and economic considerations. Trends in demand are also reviewed, and their impacts on overall market growth are assessed.

Revenue forecasts from 2019 to 2026 are given for each product type, technology, end user and regional market.

This report also includes the impact of COVID-19 on the end user base, which can be seen in the global as well as regional market analysis.

The Report Includes

  • 123 data tables and 23 additional tables
  • An overview of the global retro reflective materials market
  • Estimation of the market size and analyses of global market trends, with data from 2019, 2020, estimates for 2021-2025 and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026
  • Identification of market drivers, restraints and other forces impacting the global market and evaluation of current market size and forecast
  • Highlights of the market potential for retro reflective materials by region, product type, technology and end use
  • Coverage of technological background & innovations, advantages and disadvantages of retroreflective materials, and information on glass beads technology and prismatic or cube corner technology of the retro reflective materials market
  • Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry and coverage of events like mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and other key market strategies
  • Company profiles of major players, including 3M, ORAFOL Europe GmbH, Coats Group, Avery Dennison, Retroflex B.V., Giolite Lumian Co. Ltd. and Safe Reflections Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background

Chapter 4 Market Trends

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Product Type

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Technology Type

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by End Use

Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Region

Chapter 9 Competitive Analysis

Chapter 10 Company Profiles

  • 3M CO.
  • Asian Paints Ppg Pvt., Ltd.
  • Avery Dennison Corp.
  • Allglass Ltd.
  • Aura Optical Systems
  • Changzhou Hua R Sheng Reflective Material Co., Ltd.
  • Coats Group Plc
  • DM Reflective India
  • Giolite Lumian Co., Ltd.
  • Huangshan Xingwei Reflectorized Material Co., Ltd.
  • Hefei Xingtu Reflective Material Co., Ltd.
  • Jinjiang Evereflex Co., Ltd.
  • Nippon Carbide Industries Co., Inc.
  • Orafol Europe Gmbh
  • Reflomax Co., Ltd.
  • Retroflex B.V.
  • Safe Reflections Inc.
  • Taiwan Paiho Ltd.
  • Unitika Sparklite Ltd.
  • Yeshili New Materials Co., Ltd.

