CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

Moda Midstream President, CEO & Founder Bo McCall (Photo: Business Wire)

By Business Wire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 8 days ago

Liquids terminaling and logistics company Moda Midstream, LLC ("Moda") and Moda's financial sponsor EnCap Flatrock Midstream ("EFM") today announced they have entered into a definitive agreement to sell the Moda Ingleside Energy Center ("MIEC") and other Moda assets to Enbridge Inc. (NYSE, TSX: ENB) for an enterprise value, net of working capital and cash, of approximately $3 billion, subject to closing adjustments.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210907005269/en/

Located in Ingleside, Texas, MIEC is the nation's largest crude export terminal by volume, having loaded more than 25 percent of all U.S. Gulf Coast crude exports in 2020. MIEC has an aggregate storage capacity of more than 15 million barrels and an export capacity of 1.6 million barrels per day. The asset serves as a critical link connecting Permian and Eagle Ford production to international markets. MIEC's proximity to open water combined with its very large crude carrier (VLCC) capability and rapid loading rates position it globally as one of the most important export facilities in the world. MIEC provides customers an unparalleled advantage due to its wellhead-to-water access and direct connectivity to next-generation long-haul crude pipelines, including Cactus I, Cactus II, Gray Oak, EPIC and the Harvest Ingleside pipeline.

Other assets included in the transaction are Moda's Taft Terminal located near MIEC; a minority, non-operating interest in the Cactus II Pipeline; a 100 percent interest in Moda's Viola Pipeline; and Moda's St. James Development Project, a brownfield joint-development opportunity to build independent third-party logistics solutions for customers in the St. James, Louisiana, area. Both the Cactus II and Viola pipelines connect to MIEC.

At closing, Moda Executive Vice President, COO and Founder Javier del Olmo will join Enbridge as Vice President, USGC Terminaling Operations. Key Moda personnel and the entire MIEC team will join Mr. del Olmo at Enbridge as the core of the new USGC Terminaling team in Enbridge's Liquids Pipelines business unit. The transaction is subject to customary regulatory approvals and closing conditions and is expected to close by the end of this year.

Moda and EFM will retain ownership in Vopak Moda Houston, a world-class deepwater storage and terminaling facility in the Port of Houston, the number one port in the United States in terms of total waterborne tonnage and home to the nation's largest and world's second-largest petrochemical complex. Vopak Moda Houston is the first greenfield terminal development in the port in more than a decade and will serve as a vital growth platform for its joint-venture partners, Royal Vopak and Moda Midstream.

Vopak Moda Houston recently commissioned its deepwater dock and has constructed storage and terminaling infrastructure for its industrial gas product line. Moda's success in Houston is a testament to the determination and hard work across the organization since the formation of Vopak Moda Houston. Moda is confident the team will continue to provide new innovative liquids supply chain solutions and support for customers' energy transition logistics needs by capitalizing on Vopak Moda Houston's strong foundation and ideal location.

To execute on continued growth at Vopak Moda Houston and other terminaling opportunities, Moda Midstream President, CEO and Founder Bo McCall will become Chairman of Moda Midstream, and current Executive Vice President, CFO and Founder Jonathan Ackerman will serve as President and CEO. Ian Levine, Moda's current Vice President of Corporate Strategy and Treasurer will become Vice President, Strategy and CFO.

From Moda Midstream

"MIEC is a flagship asset," said Moda Midstream President, CEO and Founder Bo McCall. "We are very proud of the safe and responsible growth we have achieved since we purchased the asset less than three years ago. The site was originally designed by the U.S. Navy to support a carrier battle group and, despite the uncertainty following its closure, has developed into the nation's largest exporter of crude oil, creating jobs and economic prosperity for the Coastal Bend. I want to congratulate everyone on the Moda team for their excellent work and many accomplishments. We are all excited to watch and support MIEC's continued development and operational excellence under the ownership of a world-class company like Enbridge."

From EnCap Flatrock Midstream

"When we first backed the Moda management team, we had high expectations of what this talented group would achieve," said EnCap Flatrock Managing Partner Billy Lemmons. "Bo, Jon, Javier and their outstanding team have exceeded our every expectation. This is a significant transaction that will produce strong results for our investors and add value to Enbridge's impressive asset portfolio. In addition, we are excited to continue our partnership with the Moda team to further enhance Vopak Moda Houston's growth and development and explore new opportunities."

Advisers

Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC acted as exclusive financial adviser to Moda, and Vinson & Elkins LLP acted as legal counsel. Shearman & Sterling acted as legal counsel to EnCap Flatrock. Barclays acted as financial adviser to Enbridge, and Sidley Austin LLP acted as legal counsel.

About Moda Midstream, LLC

Moda Midstream, LLC is a liquids terminaling and logistics company that provides independent terminal, storage and distribution solutions to refiners, petrochemical manufacturers, marketers and producers of crude oil, condensate, NGLs, refined products and other bulk liquids. Moda concentrates on providing safe, reliable solutions to third parties. Moda's mission is to be the logistics and terminaling provider of choice. Moda is backed by EnCap Flatrock Midstream. Please visit www.modamidstream.com.

About EnCap Flatrock Midstream

EnCap Flatrock Midstream provides value-added growth capital to proven management teams focused on midstream infrastructure opportunities across North America. The firm was formed in 2008 by a partnership between EnCap Investments L.P. and Flatrock Energy Advisors, LLC. Based in San Antonio with offices in Oklahoma City and Houston, the firm manages investment commitments of nearly $9 billion from a broad group of prestigious institutional investors. EnCap Flatrock Midstream is currently making commitments to new management teams from EFM Fund IV, a $3.25 billion fund. For more information, please visit www.efmidstream.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210907005269/en/

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

James M. Ford, President And CEO Of Central Valley Community Bancorp And Bank 2014 To October 31, 2021 (Photo: Business Wire)

The Board of Directors of Central Valley Community Bancorp (Company) (CVCY) - Get Central Valley Community Bancorp Report, a bank holding company headquartered in Fresno, California, and the parent company of Central Valley Community Bank (Bank), announced today that Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer James J. Kim has been promoted to President and CEO of the Company and Bank effective November 1, 2021. Kim succeeds accomplished President and CEO James M. Ford who previously notified the Board in March 2021 of his intention to retire from the Company and Bank following the transition to new leadership. Daniel J. Doyle will continue as Chairman of the Board of the Company and Bank.
BUSINESS
worldoil.com

Enbridge to expand U.S. oil export capacity with $3B Moda Midstream deal

(Bloomberg) --Enbridge Inc., the Canadian pipeline giant, agreed to acquire Moda Midstream Operating LLC for $3 billion to add U.S. Gulf Coast oil export capacity. The company is buying Moda Midstream Operating LLC for $3 billion in cash from EnCap Flatrock Midstream, Enbridge said Tuesday in a statement. Enbridge, which...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
jwnenergy.com

Enbridge to buy Moda Midstream for US$3 billion

Enbridge Inc. has agreed to acquire a smaller U.S. rival to add export capacity on the Gulf Coast. The company is buying Moda Midstream Operating LLC for US$3 billion in cash from EnCap Flatrock Midstream, Enbridge said Tuesday in a statement. Enbridge, which already handles about a quarter of all...
BUSINESS
Houston Chronicle

Enbridge to acquire Moda Midstream, Ingleside Energy Center near Corpus Christi

Canadian pipeline company Enbridge said Tuesday it will acquire Moda Midstream of Houston, including Moda’s crude oil storage and export terminal near Corpus Christi. Enbridge, which has about 1,100 employees in Houston, will pay about $3 billion in cash for Moda and take ownership of Moda Ingleside Energy Center, one of the largest crude oil storage and export terminals by volume in the United States, the companies said. The terminal, which will be renamed the Enbridge Ingleside Energy Center, loaded 25 percent of Gulf Coast crude exports last year, the company said.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Louisiana State
The Associated Press

Moda Midstream and EnCap Flatrock Midstream Agree to Sell Moda Ingleside Energy Center and Other Assets to Enbridge for $3 Billion

HOUSTON & SAN ANTONIO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 7, 2021-- Liquids terminaling and logistics company Moda Midstream, LLC (“Moda”) and Moda’s financial sponsor EnCap Flatrock Midstream (“EFM”) today announced they have entered into a definitive agreement to sell the Moda Ingleside Energy Center (“MIEC”) and other Moda assets to Enbridge Inc. (NYSE, TSX: ENB) for an enterprise value, net of working capital and cash, of approximately $3 billion, subject to closing adjustments.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
TheStreet

Richard N. "Rick" Caron (Photo: Business Wire)

Welbilt, Inc. (WBT) - Get Welbilt Inc Report, announced today that Richard N. "Rick" Caron, Executive Vice President and Chief Innovation Officer, passed away on September 2 nd following a brief non-Covid related illness. Mr. Caron, 65, served as the head of innovation and technology since joining Welbilt's predecessor company Enodis in 2005.
BUSINESS
MySanAntonio

Influitive's Dan McCall Named a Top 50 SaaS CEO of 2021

The Software Report ranks McCall among top software executives. Influitive Corporation, a leading provider of customer advocacy, community and engagement software, today announced the recognition of Chief Executive Officer, Dan McCall, as one of the Top 50 SaaS CEOs of 2021 by The Software Report. “Dan McCall has done a...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Wire#Liquids Terminaling#Llc#Efm#Miec#Enbridge Inc#Permian#Eagle Ford#Vlcc#Cactus Ii#Harvest Ingleside#Taft Terminal#Coo#Liquids Pipelines#Royal Vopak#Vopak Moda Houston#Founder Bo Mccall#Cfo#Corporate Strategy#Moda Midstream
TheStreet

PureTech's Chief Financial Officer, George Farmer, Ph.D., Will Present At The Oppenheimer Fall Healthcare Life Sciences & MedTech Summit On September 21 At 4:35pm EDT. (Photo: Business Wire)

PureTech Health plc (Nasdaq: PRTC, LSE: PRTC) ("PureTech" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company dedicated to discovering, developing and commercializing highly differentiated medicines for devastating diseases, today announced that George Farmer, Ph.D., Chief Financial Officer, will present at the Oppenheimer Fall Healthcare Life Sciences and MedTech Summit on September 21, 2021 at 4:35 PM EDT. A webcast of the presentation will be available at https://investors.puretechhealth.com/events-presentations.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
TheStreet

(Photo: Business Wire)

DXC Technology (DXC) - Get DXC Technology Co. Report President and CEO Mike Salvino and members of the DXC leadership team today rang the New York Stock Exchange Closing Bell ® to celebrate DXC's new brand which stands for delivering excellence for its customers and colleagues. This press release features...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheStreet

Faraday Future 919 Futurist Day (Graphic: Business Wire)

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. ("FF") (FFIE) , a California-based global shared intelligent mobility ecosystem company, today announced that the annual 919 Futurist Day will be an all-day co-creation festival at the FF HQ in Los Angeles, Calif. on September 19 th. Participants at the event consist of FF employees and their friends and family members, charity project participants, investors, media, paid reservation holders, and potential users who actively participate in FF co-creation projects.
CARS
TheStreet

Williams-Sonoma Inc. Launches New The Key Rewards Credit Card Program With Capital One (Photo: Business Wire)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (WSM) - Get Williams-Sonoma, Inc. Report, the world's largest digital-first, design-led and sustainable home retailer, officially announced today the launch of The Key Rewards Credit Card Program with Capital One that will reward cardmembers on purchases made at Williams Sonoma, Inc. brands and everywhere the card is accepted. The new cards are designed to enhance and improve upon Williams-Sonoma, Inc.'s best-in-class rewards program, The Key Rewards.
CREDITS & LOANS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
TheStreet

Monica Mirro (Photo: Business Wire)

Columbia Sportswear Company (Nasdaq: COLM), a leading innovator in active outdoor apparel, footwear, accessories and equipment, today announced the appointment of Monica Mirro as the President of the prAna brand. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210909005288/en/. Mirro will lead the prAna brand, continuing the brand-led,...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Troy Sicotte (Photo: Business Wire)

Columbia Sportswear Company (Nasdaq: COLM), a leading innovator in active outdoor apparel, footwear, accessories and equipment, today announced the appointment of Troy Sicotte as President of the Mountain Hardwear brand. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210909005294/en/. Sicotte is well-known to the Mountain Hardwear family, having...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

XPeng P5 Smart Family EV Sedan (Photo: Business Wire)

XPeng Inc. ("XPeng" or the "Company", NYSE: XPEV, HKEX: 9868.HK), a leading Chinese smart electric vehicle company, is to launch its third production model, the XPeng P5 smart family sedan, on 15 September in the Chinese market with customer delivery to start in October 2021. This press release features multimedia....
CARS
TheStreet

ADMQ New Contract With Klein ISD And D.U.R.T (Graphic: Business Wire)

ADM Endeavors, Inc. (OTCQB: ADMQ), announced today that our wholly owned subsidiary, Just Right Products, Inc., has been awarded a new contract with KLEIN ISD for Awards, Trophies, Specialty Clothing and Items. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210908005298/en/. ADMQ New Contract with Klein ISD and...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Eco Financing™ (www.ecofinancing.com) Makes It Easy And Affordable To Purchase Energy-efficient Appliances. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Enervee ( www.enervee.com), the leading provider of online marketplaces for energy-efficient products, has announced the rollout of Eco Financing™ ( www.ecofinancing.com), an innovative program to make it easy and affordable to purchase energy-efficient appliances. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210908006010/en/. Eco Financing™ (www.ecofinancing.com) makes it...
ECONOMY
TheStreet

(Graphic: Business Wire)

TravelCenters of America Inc. (Nasdaq: TA), nationwide operator and franchisor of the TA, Petro Stopping Centers and TA Express travel center network, is honoring the nation's professional drivers during National Truck Driver Appreciation Week, held Sept. 12 - 18. To celebrate professional drivers, TA is hosting events at sites nationwide, offering driver-centric deals in the TruckSmart app and holding a #TADriverAppreciation social media campaign to surprise drivers with prizes.
NASDAQ
Providence Business News

Raising Cane’s founder and CEO Todd Graves reveals the ‘secret sauce’ for customer experience in the Sept. 8 Business Forum

What’s the secret for turning customers into diehard fans? Raising Cane’s founder and CEO Todd Graves will share his tried-and-true strategy in the September Business Forum webcast. The webcast will broadcast at 12 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 8. Registration is free. Graves has grown his restaurant chain to 500-plus locations globally;...
PROVIDENCE, RI
TheStreet

Cresco Labs Closes Acquisition Of Vertically Integrated Cultivate Which Operates Three Cannabis Dispensaries In Leicester, Worcester, And Framingham (Pictured). (Photo: Business Wire)

Cresco Labs Inc. (CSE:CL) (OTCQX:CRLBF) ("Cresco Labs" or the "Company"), a vertically integrated multistate operator and the number one U.S. wholesaler of branded cannabis products, announced today the closing of the Company's previously announced acquisition of Cultivate (the "Transaction"). This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210903005076/en/
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
48K+
Post
190K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy