NE Nitro Geneva LLC Acquires Nebraska Nitrogen Plant

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 8 days ago

GENEVA, Neb., Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NE Nitro Geneva LLC (Trade Name: Nebraska Nitrogen) has acquired an anhydrous ammonia fertilizer manufacturing plant and ancillary campus assets in Geneva, Nebraska. The facility, completed in 2017, currently produces up to 36,000 tons of nitrogen-based fertilizer annually.

"Domestic nitrogen facilities are fortress assets, this chemical business intersects strategically with our industrial complex throughout the West ," said Chad Brownstein, Chairman. "The Nebraska Nitrogen team is positioned to manage a profit-driven operation from today forward. We are fortunate to acquire a significant capital asset at this point in the commodity cycle."

The operations at the Geneva, Nebraska facility serve farmers of the Western Cornbelt, providing nitrogen-based fertilizer critical to sustaining soil fertility and crop production.

"We are dedicated to supporting the regional farming community," said Heidi Kelly, Chief Operating Officer. "Nebraska Nitrogen is focused on implementing operational improvements on a daily basis that will maintain production reliability. We have enacted measures commensurate with our culture of performance excellence, dedicated to safety first."

About NE Nitro Geneva:NE Nitro Geneva LLC (Trade Name: Nebraska Nitrogen) is an anhydrous ammonia fertilizer manufacturing operation located in Geneva, Nebraska. Serving farmers of the Western Cornbelt, the facility produces up to 36,000 tons of nitrogen-based fertilizer annually.

Media Contact: Elana WeissThe Rose Group elana@therosegrp.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ne-nitro-geneva-llc-acquires-nebraska-nitrogen-plant-301369553.html

SOURCE Nebraska Nitrogen

