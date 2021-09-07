CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Burlingame, CA

ALX Oncology Announces Upcoming Virtual Investor Conference Participation

By GlobeNewswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 8 days ago

BURLINGAME, Calif., Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ALX Oncology Holdings Inc., ("ALX Oncology") (Nasdaq: ALXO) a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company developing therapies that block the CD47 checkpoint pathway, today announced that Jaume Pons, Ph.D., Founder, President and Chief Executive Officer and other senior executives, will participate in two upcoming virtual investor conferences.

H.C. Wainwright 23 rd Annual Global Investment Conference Format: Fireside chat with analyst, Swayampakula RamakanthDate: Monday, September 13Time: 7:00 AM Eastern TimeWebcast link: Available here

Cantor Virtual Global Healthcare ConferenceFormat: Fireside chat with analyst, Alethia YoungDate: Tuesday, September 28Time: 11:50 AM Eastern TimeWebcast link: Available here

A live webcast of the fireside chats can be accessed by visiting the Investors section of ALX Oncology's website at www.alxoncology.com and selecting Events under the News and Events tab. A replay of the webcasts will be archived for up to 90 days following the fireside chat dates.

About ALX Oncology

ALX Oncology is a publicly traded, clinical-stage immuno-oncology company focused on helping patients fight cancer by developing therapies that block the CD47 checkpoint pathway and bridge the innate and adaptive immune system. ALX Oncology's lead product candidate, evorpacept (also known as ALX148), is a next-generation CD47 blocking therapeutic that combines a high-affinity CD47 binding domain with an inactivated, proprietary Fc domain. Evorpacept has demonstrated promising clinical responses across a range of hematologic and solid malignancies in combination with a number of leading anti-cancer agents. ALX Oncology intends to continue clinical development of evorpacept for the treatment of multiple solid tumor indications and hematologic malignances, including acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes.

Investor Contact:Peter GarciaChief Financial Officer, ALX Oncology(650) 466-7125 Ext. 113peter@alxoncology.comArgot Partners(212)-600-1902alxoncology@argotpartners.comMedia Contact:Karen SharmaMacDougall(781) 235-3060alx@macbiocom.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
TheStreet

DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing Of Upsized Initial Public Offering

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DICE Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: DICE), a biopharmaceutical company leveraging its proprietary technology platform to build a pipeline of novel oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas, today announced the pricing of its upsized initial public offering of 12,000,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $17.00 per share. All of the shares are being offered by DICE. The gross proceeds from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by DICE, are expected to be $204.0 million. The shares are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Market on September 15, 2021 under the ticker symbol "DICE." The offering is expected to close on September 17, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. In addition, DICE has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,800,000 shares of common stock at the initial public offering price, less the underwriting discounts and commissions.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
TheStreet

BRP Group, Inc. Announces Pricing Of Its Public Offering Of Common Stock

TAMPA, Fla., Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BRP Group, Inc. ("BRP Group" or the "Company") (BRP) , an independent insurance distribution firm, today announced the pricing of its offering of 8,000,000 shares of its Class A common stock at a price to the public of $30.50 per share. The underwriters for the offering also have a 30-day option to purchase up to 1,200,000 additional shares of the Company's Class A common stock. BRP Group's Class A common stock trades on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol "BRP." The offering is expected to close on September 17, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

ZENVIA Announces Shay Chor As Investor Relations Officer

SÃO PAULO, Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A Zenvia Inc. (NASDAQ: ZENV), announces the appointment of Shay Chor as Investor Relations Officer, with direct report to Cassio Bobsin, Chief Executive Officer and founder of Zenvia. "Shay has an impressive track record of Investor Relations expertise and a very strong relationship...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Matinas BioPharma Announces Webcast Of Presentation At The H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference

BEDMINSTER, N.J., Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSE AMER: MTNB), today announced that Jerome D. Jabbour, Chief Executive Officer, presented a Company overview at the H.C. Wainwright 23 rd Annual Global Investment Conference being held virtually September 13-15, 2021. A webcast of the Company's presentation...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
Burlingame, CA
Business
City
Burlingame, CA
TheStreet

NeuBase Therapeutics Appoints Anthony Rossomando, Ph.D. As Chief Technology Officer

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: NBSE) ("NeuBase" or the "Company"), a biotechnology platform company Drugging the Genome™ to address disease at the base level using a new class of precision genetic medicines, announced today the appointment of Anthony Rossomando, Ph.D., as Chief Technology Officer. Dr. Rossomando has more than 25 years of experience as a biopharmaceutical drug developer who has successfully led teams from start-up to global biotechnology companies that have established the upstream and downstream process development of biologics and peptide molecules, including RNAi/siRNA, to advance multiple programs into clinical trials and commercialization in several therapeutic areas of neuroscience, rare diseases, and oncology.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
TheStreet

Innovative Payment Solutions, Inc. Announces Participation At The H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference September 13-15, 2021 (Virtual Conference)

CARMEL, Calif., Sept. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Innovative Payment Solutions, Inc (OTCQB:IPSI) ("Innovative" or the "Company"), today announced it will be featured as a presenting company at the H.C. Wainwright 23 rd Annual Global Investment Virtual Conference. The conference is being held as a virtual conference on September 13-15,...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Lyra Therapeutics Appoints Jason Cavalier As Chief Financial Officer

WATERTOWN, Mass., Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: LYRA), a clinical-stage therapeutics company leveraging its proprietary XTreo™ platform to enable precise, sustained, and local delivery of medications to the ear, nose and throat (ENT) passages and other diseased tissues, today announced the appointment of Jason Cavalier as Chief Financial Officer, effective today. He succeeds Don Elsey, who is retiring as the Company's CFO and is expected to serve in an advisory role to assist with the transition.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
TheStreet

Aadi Bioscience Appoints Emma Reeve To Its Board Of Directors

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aadi Bioscience, Inc. ("Aadi") (Nasdaq: AADI), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on precision therapies for genetically-defined cancers with alterations in mTOR pathway genes, today announced the appointment of Emma Reeve to its Board of Directors as Audit Committee Chair. Ms. Reeve brings over 25 years of value creation in pharmaceutical, medical device and bio-pharma service companies and a successful track record of transitioning companies from private to public. She currently sits on the boards of PTC Therapeutics (Nasdaq: PTCT) and privately-held Ribon Therapeutics and is Audit Committee Chair at both companies, and was recently appointed to the board of Editas Medicine (Nasdaq: EDIT). Most recently, Ms. Reeve was Chief Financial Officer of Constellation Pharmaceuticals, a development-stage oncology company, which went public in 2018 and raised over $600 million in public and private financings during her tenure. Ms. Reeve was a key member of the team that sold the company to MorphoSys AG for a total consideration of approximately $1.7 billion in 2021.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Adaptive Immune System#Investors#Alx Oncology Announces#Alx Oncology#Alxo#Alx Oncology Alx Oncology#Fc#Evorpacept
TheStreet

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals To Participate In Two September Investor Conferences

HAYWARD, Calif., Sept. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ACRX), (AcelRx), a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies for use in medically supervised settings, today announced that management will be providing an overview of the business and company updates at the H.C. Wainwright & Co. 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference taking place September 13-15, 2021, and at the Cantor Fitzgerald Virtual Global Healthcare Conference taking place September 27-30, 2021.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
TheStreet

Tempest To Present At Upcoming Investor Conferences

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: TPST), a clinical-stage oncology company developing potentially first-in-class therapeutics that combine both targeted and immune-mediated mechanisms, today announced that management will present at the following investor conferences in September:. H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference...
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, CA
TheStreet

EXp World Holdings To Attend Upcoming Investor Conferences

BELLINGHAM, Wash., Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI), the holding company for eXp Realty, Virbela, Showcase IDX and SUCCESS Enterprises, today announced that eXp management will participate at the 20th Annual D.A. Davidson Software & Internet Conference and the Zelman & Associates 2021 Housing Summit, taking place virtually in September 2021.
BELLINGHAM, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
TheStreet

Keros Therapeutics To Participate In Two Upcoming Healthcare Conferences

LEXINGTON, Mass., Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Keros Therapeutics, Inc. ("Keros") (Nasdaq: KROS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need, today announced that Keros' President and Chief Executive Officer Jasbir S. Seehra, Ph.D., will participate in two upcoming healthcare conferences.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
TheStreet

Velodyne Lidar To Participate In Upcoming September Conferences

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ: VLDR, VLDRW), the leading lidar company, known worldwide for its broad portfolio of breakthrough lidar technologies, announces participation in the upcoming September conferences. Citi's 2021 Global Technology Virtual ConferenceWednesday, September 15, 2021Presentation Time: 10:30am ET. Evercore ISI AUTOTECH & AI FORUMWednesday, September 22, 2021Presentation Time :2:00pm...
BUSINESS
massdevice.com

Medtronic CFO Karen Parkhill honored for financial excellence

Parkhill joined Fridley, Minnesota-based Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) in 2016. She was previously CFO and vice chair of Comerica. In addition to leading Medtronic’s global finance organization and supporting functions (treasury, controller, tax, internal audit, investor relations, corporate strategy and business development), Parkhill also leads IT and the enterprise excellence restructuring program.
FRIDLEY, MN
TheStreet

New Senior Investment Group Stockholders Approve Merger With Ventas

Ventas, Inc. (VTR) - Get Ventas, Inc. Report ("Ventas") and New Senior Investment Group Inc. (SNR) - Get New Senior Investment Group Inc Report ("New Senior") announced today that New Senior stockholders have approved the previously announced merger pursuant to which New Senior will merge with and into a subsidiary of Ventas, with New Senior surviving the merger as a subsidiary of Ventas (the "Merger").
BUSINESS
dallassun.com

Accelerated Technologies Holding Corp. (OTC Markets: "ATHC") Further Strengthens its Advisory Board with Appointment of Veteran Payment Processing Professional, Entrepreneur, and Business Leader Stephanie Lusher Wooten

Executive with proven track record in merchant services, payment processing, sales channel development , and blockchain Stephanie Lusher Wooten joins Accelerated Technologies Holding Corporation advisory board. NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2021 / Accelerated Technologies Holding Corp. (OTC PINK:ATHC) today announced the addition of Stephanie Lusher Wooten...
BUSINESS
Inside Indiana Business

Zimmer Biomet Adds to Spin-Off Leadership

WARSAW - Warsaw-based Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ZBH) has named several members of the leadership team for its planned spin-off company, which will now be known as ZimVie. The medical device manufacturer says the effort to create the new, publicly-traded company is on track to close next year. ZimVie...
WARSAW, IN
pncguam.com

First batch of All-RISE payments being sent out

The first batch of All-RISE payments are now being sent out. According to Department of Administration director Edward Birn, they got the transmission of qualified applicants from the Department of Revenue and Taxation yesterday and they have now started sending out payments. The payments are in the form of 8,081...
ECONOMY
TheStreet

Mesa Labs Announces Agreement To Acquire Agena Bioscience, Inc.

LAKEWOOD, Colo., Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (MLAB) - Get Mesa Laboratories, Inc. Report ("we", "us", "our", "Mesa" or the "Company"), a global leader in the design and manufacturing of critical quality control solutions for the pharmaceutical, healthcare, and medical device industries, announced today that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Agena Bioscience, Inc. ("Agena") for a cash purchase price of $300 million, subject to customary purchase price adjustments.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
49K+
Post
190K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy