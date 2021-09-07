CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Obituaries

Janie M. “Bea” Welch

Cover picture for the articleJanie M. “Bea” Welch, age 90 of Greenbrier, and formally of Nashville passed away on September 2, 2021 at her home. She was born on June 7, 1931 to the late Sam and Katherine Stephens in Nashville. Bea married the love of her life Sam Welch and was blessed with two beautiful children. She loved her family and enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Most days you could find Bea sitting on the porch swing enjoying the sounds of the birds.

