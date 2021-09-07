CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
ELNA Medical Acquires Its 60th Clinic: The Metro Medic Super Clinic

MONTREAL, Sept. 7, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - ELNA Medical ("ELNA"), the largest network of primary and specialty healthcare clinics in Canada, is pleased to announce the acquisition of the Metro Medic super clinic, offering leading-edge medical services in downtown Montreal for more than 25 years. Metro Medic's acquisition marks ELNA's 60 th clinic.

Founded in 1986, Metro Medic provides general medical services that are covered by Quebec's public health insurance. It has a dynamic team of 22 family doctors, 14 specialized physicians and eight nurses. Metro Medic also offers specialized medical services such as cardiology, gynecology, general surgery, and multiple other subsidiary services. It provides quick access to quality care and services its patients with extended business hours, 7 days a week.

"We've identified ELNA Medical as the ideal partner to ensure Metro Medic's continuing support for its professionals and its team and in maintaining its extensive family medicine and specialty service offer focused on quality and accessibility," stated founder Dr. Fernand Taras.

"The acquisition of Metro-Medic strengthens our position in strategic and core urban locations. It's an established clinic in downtown Montreal that is well-known for its excellent service," said Laurent Amram, President and Founder of ELNA Medical.

"This acquisition again demonstrates our commitment to providing access to quality, integrated healthcare through the use of cutting-edge technology. We have further plans for growth to consolidate our status as the largest network of medical clinics in Canada," added Mr. Amram.

About ELNA Medical

ELNA Medical is a Montreal-based company that brings together the largest network of medical clinics in Canada. It has over 800 medical professionals in 60 primary and specialty health care and occupational health clinics under the private and public healthcare systems. ELNA is committed to making a meaningful contribution to the health and well-being of every patient by providing personalized, easily accessible and exceptional-quality medical services, all supported by leading-edge technologies. ELNA Medical is associated with CDL Laboratories, a leader in the private laboratory industry in Quebec.

https://m.facebook.com/elnamedical/?_rdr https://www.instagram.com/elnamedical/?hl=fr https://ca.linkedin.com/company/elna-medical-group

SOURCE ELNA Medical

