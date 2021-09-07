CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atea Pharmaceuticals To Present At The Morgan Stanley 19th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

BOSTON, Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: AVIR) ("Atea"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that Jean-Pierre Sommadossi, PhD, Chief Executive Officer and Founder of Atea together with other members of the Atea management team, will participate in a fireside chat at the Morgan Stanley 19th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. ET.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available here and on the Company's website at www.ateapharma.com. A replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days following the presentation.

About Atea Pharmaceuticals

Atea Pharmaceuticals is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing oral therapies to address the unmet medical needs of patients with life-threatening viral diseases. Leveraging the Company's deep understanding of antiviral drug development, nucleos(t)ide chemistry, biology, biochemistry and virology, Atea has built a proprietary nucleotide prodrug platform to develop novel product candidates to treat single stranded ribonucleic acid, or ssRNA, viruses, which are a prevalent cause of severe viral diseases. Currently, Atea is focused on the development of orally-available, potent, and selective nucleotide prodrugs for difficult-to-treat, life-threatening viral infections, including severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), the virus that causes COVID-19, dengue virus, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). For more information, please visit www.ateapharma.com.

Contacts

Jonae BarnesSVP, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications617-818-2985 Barnes.jonae@ateapharma.com

Will O'ConnorStern Investor Relations 212-362-1200 will.oconnor@sternir.com

