CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Philadelphia, PA

Passage Bio Announces Maxine Gowen, Ph.D., As Chairwoman Of The Board Of Directors

By GlobeNewswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 8 days ago

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Passage Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: PASG), a clinical-stage genetic medicines company focused on developing transformative therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders, today reported that Maxine Gowen, Ph.D., has been appointed chairwoman of the board of directors for the company, effective August 31.

Dr. Gowen is an accomplished biopharmaceutical executive who has deep operational and research and development experience. Dr. Gowen has been a member of Passage Bio's board since February 2021 and currently serves on the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee. She will continue to serve on this committee in her capacity as board chairwoman.

"I am delighted that Maxine will be leading our board of directors following the unexpected passing of our former Chairman Dr. Tadataka Yamada," said Bruce Goldsmith, Ph.D., president and chief executive officer (CEO), Passage Bio. "With more than 30 years of experience across pharma and biotech in research and as a CEO, Maxine is immensely qualified to serve as chairwoman. Her experience will be invaluable to Passage Bio as we advance our robust pipeline of transformative medicines through clinical development with the goal of getting them to patients who need them as quickly as possible."

Dr. Gowen said, "I am honored to continue the work started by Tachi Yamada as I assume the role of board chairwoman for Passage Bio. This is a unique company with tremendous promise in developing truly innovative genetic medicines for patients who have devastating CNS disorders with few therapeutic options. I could not be more excited to be part of Passage Bio's journey at such a pivotal stage in its evolution."

Dr. Gowen is chief executive officer of Tamuro Bio, a role that she has held since July 2019. Prior to Tamuro Bio, she was the founding president and chief executive officer of Trevena, Inc. from 2007 to October 2018. Previously she held a variety of leadership roles at GlaxoSmithKline, GSK, over a period of 15 years. As senior vice president for GSK's Center of Excellence for Drug Discovery, she developed an innovative new approach to externalizing drug discovery. She also currently serves on the boards of directors for Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc., Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Merus N.V., and the private company Tamuro Bio.

Dr. Gowen graduated with a B.Sc. in biochemistry from the University of Bristol, U.K., received a Ph.D. in cell biology from the University of Sheffield, U.K., and received an M.B.A. from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

About Passage Bio

At Passage Bio (Nasdaq: PASG), we are on a mission to provide life-transforming genetic medicines for patients with CNS diseases that replace their suffering with boundless possibility, all while building lasting relationships with the communities we serve. Based in Philadelphia, PA, our company has established a strategic collaboration and licensing agreement with the renowned University of Pennsylvania's Gene Therapy Program to conduct our discovery and IND-enabling preclinical work. This provides our team with enhanced access to a broad portfolio of gene therapy candidates and future gene therapy innovations that we then pair with our deep clinical, regulatory, manufacturing and commercial expertise to rapidly advance our robust pipeline of optimized gene therapies into clinical testing. As we work with speed and tenacity, we are always mindful of patients who may be able to benefit from our therapies. More information is available at www.passagebio.com.

For further information, please contact:

Investors:Stuart HendersonPassage Bio267.866.0114 shenderson@passagebio.com

Media:Gwen FisherPassage Bio215.407.1548 gfisher@passagebio.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
TheStreet

American Skin Association Announces New Board Member Eugene A. Bauer, MD

NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- American Skin Association (ASA) today announced that Eugene Bauer, MD, will join its Board of Directors. Dr. Bauer is Professor, Emeritus, at Stanford University School of Medicine. He is immediate past co-founder, Chief Medical Officer, and member of the Board of Directors of Dermira, Inc., a biotechnology company recently acquired by Eli Lilly and Company.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

New Journal Article On The Challenges And Management Of Sarcoidosis Supported By Foundation For Sarcoidosis Research

CHICAGO, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Foundation for Sarcoidosis Research (FSR), the leading international nonprofit organization dedicated to finding a cure for sarcoidosis and improving care for sarcoidosis patients, is excited to share that a new article focused on sarcoidosis has been published by the New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM), the most influential authority in the field of medicine This article, Challenges of Sarcoidosis and Its Management, was written by two of FSR's Scientific Board Advisory (SAB) members, Elliott Crouser, MD, Ohio State University (Chair of the FSR SAB) and Marjolein Drent, MD, PhD, St. Antonius Hospital.
SCIENCE
TheStreet

Charles Bodner Joins CSafe Global As Chief Financial Officer

CSafe Global has hired Charles Bodner as CFO following Patrick Schafer's promotion to CEO in 2020. DAYTON, Ohio, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CSafe Global, the innovation leader in temperature-controlled solutions for the pharmaceutical industry, announced today that Charles ('Chuck') Bodner has joined the company's executive team as Chief Financial Officer.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

The WestJet Group Announces Harry Taylor As Interim President And CEO

Jennifer Bue to step in as interim Chief Financial Officer. CALGARY, AB, Sept. 15, 2021 /CNW/ - The WestJet Group today announced that Harry Taylor will assume the interim role of President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) with a transition period taking place between late November and mid-December 2021. Current CEO Ed Sims announced his retirement on June 9, 2021.
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Philadelphia, PA
Industry
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Pennsylvania Business
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Industry
Philadelphia, PA
Business
TheStreet

Availity Celebrates 20 Years Of Innovation

JACKSONVILLE, Fla, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Availity, one the nation's largest real-time health information networks, is celebrating its 20th anniversary of improving healthcare by advancing collaboration between payers and providers. Through Availity's platform and business solutions, payers and providers may exchange information without picking up the phone and stop the wasteful spending that drives up the cost of healthcare for Americans.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Study Designs Completed For NIH Consortium Study Of Long-term COVID-19

NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NYU Langone Health, as the Clinical Science Core (CSC) for the National Institutes of Health's RECOVER Initiative, has, since the announcement of the beginning of its operations on June 10, convened more than 100 researchers from 35 institutions as well as patients to finalize the main study protocols for the adult, pediatric, and autopsy patient groups (cohorts). These protocols will now shape the research in the massive effort to better understand the long-term impact of COVID-19 on patients and the US population, and to develop new approaches to diagnosis and treatment.
MEDICAL SCIENCE
TheStreet

Quantilope Acquires UK-based Video Research Company Plotto And Announces Product Launch Of InColor For Automated Qualitative Market Research

HAMBURG, Germany and NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global market research technology provider quantilope acquires UK-based qualitative video research company Plotto and expands into automated qualitative market research. With the acquisition, quantilope announces the product launch of inColor, extending the company's existing Insights Automation platform as a standalone product to provide users with automated online qualitative market research.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tachi Yamada
TheStreet

LGBTQ Loyalty Partners With SRAX For Investor Relations Campaign

LGBTQ Loyalty CEO Bobby Blair will present the keynote address at LD Micro Investment Main Event in October. WILTON MANORS, Fla., Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGBTQ Loyalty Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK: LFAP) ("LGBTQ Loyalty"), a diversity- and inclusion-driven financial methodology and data company, announces that it has entered a partnership with SRAX, parent company LD Micro Investment, for an investor relations marketing campaign for the fourth quarter of 2021.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

SkinCure Oncology Wins 2021 Health Wellness Design Award From Graphic Design USA

BURR RIDGE, Ill., Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SkinCure Oncology, the world leader in providing a comprehensive model for the delivery of Image-Guided Superficial Radiotherapy (Image-Guided SRT), the most advanced non-surgical technology for the treatment of common skin cancers, has announced it has won a 2021 Health + Wellness Design Award from Graphic Design USA (GDUSA), the nation's leading business-to-business information source for graphic design professionals. Some 3,200 entries were submitted to GDUSA in 18 categories this year.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boards Of Directors#The Board Of Directors#Pasg#Trevena Inc#Glaxosmithkline#Gsk#Merus N V#The University Of Bristol#Cns#Gene Therapy Program
TheStreet

KangoGift Launches Employee Onboarding Tools For The Hybrid Work Reality

BOSTON, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- KangoGift, Inc. the leading HR solutions provider, enables organizations to enhance the employee experience, an exciting new enhancement to its customized solution which will empower organizations to more effectively onboard employees during this time of great challenge. This new module brings to employers the ability to access data points that will reflect best practices accrued by KangoGift's customized solution.
TECHNOLOGY
TheStreet

Pacific Western Bank Announces Credit Facility To Truvian Sciences

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pacific Western Bank today announced it has provided a $25 million debt facility to existing client, Truvian Sciences ("Truvian"), a healthcare company paving the way in the blood testing industry with its automated diagnostic system that provides lab-accurate results at point-of care. The company will utilize the facility to accelerate growth initiatives and to further advance the development of its automated benchtop blood testing system.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

NEXT Insurance Renews Commitment To Small Businesses With Integrated Strategic Rebrand

PALO ALTO, Calif., Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NEXT Insurance , the leading digital insurtech company transforming small business insurance, today announced its strategic rebrand which will integrate small business owners from across the country into every part of the company's business, culture and ethos. NEXT's new brand ambition is inspired by the company's mission to help entrepreneurs thrive and is reflected through new creative work, still photography, visual assets, a website refresh and a commercial campaign to embolden small businesses to "Get Going." Additionally, the company will devote $4 million over the next three years to small businesses.
SMALL BUSINESS
TheStreet

Nearing Its 2 Year Milestone, Rhino And UDR, Inc. Prove Strong Collaboration Is Modernizing The Rental Experience And Was Critical Throughout The Pandemic

NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rhino, the New York-based insurtech company that pioneered the security deposit insurance industry, and UDR, Inc., an S&P 500 Company and leading multifamily real estate investment trust, celebrate and reflect on nearly two years of productive and strategic collaboration. Rhino's security deposit insurance helps relieve the financial stress of renters heightened by the COVID-19 economic impacts, widening the pool of prospective residents for UDR's communities while also reducing the administrative burdens on UDR's property managers.
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Industry
TheStreet

Wana Brands Expand Cannabis Leadership With Green Flower, GF Institute In Promoting Cannabis Credential Initiative

VENTURA, Calif. and BOULDER, Colo., Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Green Flower announced today that Wana Brands and its CEO and Co-founder Nancy Whiteman are joining the newly formed GF Institute to promote professionalism and employee development with a historic new initiative that brings standardized education and professional credentialing to the cannabis space.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Avantha Technologies Announces Rebranding As HelioNext, Launch Of New Website

TAMPA, Fla., Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Avantha Technologies, a leading provider of business processing solutions for SMBs, announced today that it has completed the rebranding process including, among others, a new name, brand logo and website. The rebrand reflects the Company's strategic direction and plans for creating new and separate identities in the market for its distinct Business Process Management and IT staffing businesses.
TECHNOLOGY
TheStreet

Mitternight Industries Awarded Innovative DOE Fusion Project

MOBILE, Ala., Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of a $1.15 million Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) grant awarded to KVA Stainless by the U.S. Department of Energy, Mitternight Industries announced a partnership with KVA Stainless. This partnership will collaborate to develop a new welding process for the U.S. Department of Energy's continued research and development efforts towards clean and sustainable energy.
INDUSTRY
TheStreet

Antibody Drug Conjugate Market, 2028

DUBLIN, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Antibody Drug Conjugate Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global antibody drug conjugate market size is expected to reach USD 23.9 billion by 2028 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 23.7% from 2021 to 2028. Increasing...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
48K+
Post
190K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy