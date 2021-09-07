CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Obituaries

Gary Marvin Pretzer

Cover picture for the articleGary Marvin Pretzer, age 74 of Howenwald, TN went to be with the Lord on August 31, 2021. Born in Bay City, MI to the late Marvin Ralph Pretzer and Elaine Zink Pretzer, Gary was a devoted servant of the Lord and a member of Christ Our Savior Lutheran Church. He proudly served his country in the US Navy during the Vietnam War. He was affectionately known by his three grandchildren as Grampy, and was a loving and sweet grandfather to them. Gary was a member of the choir at church for many years and loved to sing and listen to music. He loved books and his children, grandchildren, his sister and all of his extended family at the church. Though he has been called home, Gary will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

Christ
