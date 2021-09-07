CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

TILT To Participate In Upcoming Conferences In September 2021

By GlobeNewswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 8 days ago

PHOENIX, Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TILT Holdings Inc. ("TILT" or the "Company") ( NEO:TILT ) ( OTCQX: TLLTF ), a global provider of cannabis business solutions that include inhalation technologies, cultivation, manufacturing, processing, brand development and retail, will be participating at three upcoming conferences in September 2021:

  • Beacon Cannabis Conference is being held on September 9, 2021. The Company will host institutional investors for 1x1 meetings.
  • Echelon Cannabis Conference: Exploring Underappreciated Opportunities in U.S. Cannabis is being held on September 22, 2021. Investors can watch TILT's CEO Gary Santo present here .
  • Business of Cannabis Conference: New York will be held on September 29, 2021 at the Rockefeller Center in New York City. CEO Gary Santo will be speaking at this first joint event between Business of Cannabis and Prohibition Partners, which will feature 300+ cannabis industry leaders from across the country.

For more information about the conferences or to schedule a 1x1 meeting with management, please contact your respective conference representative.

To learn more about TILT, please visit www.tiltholdings.com .

About TILT

TILT helps cannabis businesses build brands. Through a portfolio of companies providing technology, hardware, cultivation and production, TILT services brands and cannabis retailers across 36 states in the U.S., as well as Canada, Israel, Mexico, South America and the European Union. TILT's core businesses include Jupiter Research LLC , a wholly owned subsidiary and leader in the vaporization segment focused on hardware design, research, development and manufacturing; and cannabis operations, Commonwealth Alternative Care, Inc. in Massachusetts, Standard Farms LLC in Pennsylvania and Standard Farms Ohio, LLC in Ohio, and its partnership with the Shinnecock Indian Nation in New York. TILT is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. For more information, visit www.tiltholdings.com .

Investor Relations Contact:

Taylor Allison investors@tiltholdings.com

Media Contact:

Juliet FairbritherMATTIO Communications juliet@mattio.com

