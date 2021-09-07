CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

EV Battery Tech Unveils First SmartWall To Be Installed In Canada

By GlobeNewswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 8 days ago

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Extreme Vehicle Battery Technologies Corp. (the " Company" or " EV Battery Tech") (CSE: ACDC), together with its subsidiary IoniX Pro Battery Technologies Inc. (" IoniX Pro"), is pleased to announce the delivery of the first IoinX Pro Home SmartWall TM (the " SmartWall") in Canada.

Further to the Company's news release dated August 24, 2021, announcing the completion of manufacturing of the SmartWall, the Company reports that the first SmartWall has now been delivered to a customer in Vancouver, British Columbia and is ready for installation . EV Battery Tech CEO, Bryson Goodwin, IoniX Pro Chief Innovation Officer, Robert Abenante, and EV Battery Tech Advisory Board member and Chief Engineer, Dr. Eric Pu, PhD., attended the official unveiling event in Vancouver.

" I am so proud of our team for working around the challenges of COVID-19 to bring this pivotal milestone to fruition, after launching the concept of this product only 8 months ago. It's a phenomenal achievement by everyone involved." commented Bryson Goodwin.

During the unveiling, Mr. Abenante and Dr. Pu explained the functions of the SmartWall and its patented Battery Management System that controls the device, allowing for revolutionary features such as adaptive energy learning and remote battery cell rebalancing.

"This year, we saw the SmartWall progress from concept to reality. This has truly been a remarkable journey and I'm thankful to everyone who assisted in achieving such a significant milestone for both EV Battery Tech and IoniX Pro." stated Robert Abenante.

Watch the video introducing the IoniX Pro Home SmartWall here:

For more information on the product please visit www.ionixpro.com or visit www.evbattery.tech for Company information.

On behalf of the Company,

Bryson Goodwin, Chief Executive Officer

About EV Battery Tech

Extreme Vehicle Battery Technologies Corp. is a blockchain and battery technology company with revolutionary, patented Battery Management Systems (BMS) designed to meet the growing demand for scalable, smart solutions for the rapidly growing Electric Vehicle (EV) and Energy Storage Solution (ESS) markets. The company has committed to assisting global recycling solutions by offering recycling initiatives using their technology to analyze and fully refurbish used batteries.

Contact Numbers and Emails

For further information about the Company, please visit https://www.evbattery.tech . For further information about the Company's Products please visit https://www.ionixpro.com .For Investor Inquiries, please contact (236) 259-0279 or email info@evbattery.tech . For Product or Sales Inquiries, please contact (236) 266-5174 or email sales@ionixpro.com .

All communications are managed by AlphaOne Media Group Inc.

About AlphaOne Media Group Inc.

AlphaOne Media Group Inc. (" AlphaOne") is a full-service Investor Relations and Marketing company that focusses on both private and public companies. AlphaOne offers communication services such as investor relations as well as marketing services over several mediums to provide effective, thorough market awareness programs that are specifically designed to maximize exposure and bring value to shareholders. AlphaOne's dedicated and experienced team strives to promote its clients to the public and educate potential investors on their developments.

The CSE (operated by CNSX Markets Inc.) has neither approved nor disapproved of the contents of this press release.

Forward Looking Statements

Statements in this news release that are forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including the specific factors disclosed here and elsewhere in EV Battery Tech's periodic filings with Canadian securities regulators. When used in this news release, words such as "will", "hope", "could", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "may", "potential", "believe", "should", "projected", "proposed", "rendering" and similar expressions, are forward-looking statements.

The information in this news release includes certain information and statements about management's view of future events, expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward-looking statements. These statements are based upon assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements respecting (i) installation of the SmartWall and (ii) that this coming year will be exciting. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurances that the expectations of any forward-looking statement will prove to be correct. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, changes in factors affecting such forward-looking statements or otherwise.

Comments / 0

Related
fordauthority.com

Ford EV Battery Supplier SK Innovation To Build Additional Plant In China

Ford EV battery supplier SK Innovation has been busy in recent months after settling its legal battle with rival company LG Chem. Earlier this year, Ford and SK Innovation announced that the two companies were forming a battery production joint venture named BlueOvalSK, which will operate plants in both North America and Europe. SK also recently spun off its battery division into its own entity – SK Battery – as a way to raise funds for future expansion, and now, the company is investing $1 billion to build a new battery plant in China, according to Reuters.
ECONOMY
RenewableEnergyWorld.com

Shell to install 50,000 EV chargers in the UK

Shell will install 50,000 on-street electric vehicle chargers in the UK by 2025, the company announced on Wednesday. The rollout of charging stations will be done by ubitricity, which Shell acquired in February. Ubitricity — owner of the largest public EV charging network in the UK — embeds its technology into existing street infrastructure, like light poles.
ECONOMY
pfonline.com

Axalta to Showcase EV Battery Coatings

Axalta (Glen Mills, PA) will unveil a portfolio of coatings for electric vehicle (EV) batteries and motors at The Battery Show North America, September 14 -16 in Novi, Mich. The company will also introduce its latest Plascoat thermoplastic powder that delivers corrosion, dielectric, stone chip, and fire protection in a single layer of coating.
GLEN MILLS, PA
bizjournals

Cox Automotive buys company that repurposes and recycles EV batteries

Atlanta’s largest private company is investing in the future of electric vehicles. Cox Automotive Mobility acquired Spiers New Technologies, an Oklahoma City-based business that services the advanced battery packs used in electric vehicles (EVs), the company announced Wednesday. Cox Automotive, a subsidiary of Cox Enterprises Inc. and the owner of...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canada#Battery Technologies#Extreme Vehicle Battery#Acdc#Smartwall Tm#Company#Pro Home#Www Evbattery Tech#Bms#Electric Vehicle#Investor Inquiries#Info Evbattery Tech#Alphaone Media Group Inc#Cse#Cnsx Markets Inc#Ev Battery Tech#Canadian
automotive-fleet.com

Cox Automotive Starts Plan to Evaluate Used EV Batteries

Cox Automotive Mobility announced Sept. 1 that it acquired Spiers New Technologies (SNT), a service provider for EV battery lifecycle management, according to a press release. The deal marks an investment for Cox's new global EV battery service network that spans storage, logistics, remanufacturing, reuse, and pre-treatment recycling, which enables the company to be a complete caretaker of electric vehicles.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Yutong Launched Its Latest EV Battery Safety Technology

Equipped with multiple patented technologies, Yutong YESS is set to bring the EV safety standard to the next level. ZHENGZHOU, China, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On August 31 st, Yutong Power Battery Safety Protection Standard Conference & Power Battery Safety Test was streamed live worldwide, unveiling its latest EV bus safety technology, the YESS - Yutong Electric & Battery Safety Protection Standards. It will be the world's first EV safety technology to be applied in batches on commercial vehicles.
CARS
mobilesyrup.com

Toyota to spend $13.5 billion on its own EV battery technology

The race to develop more durable, faster-charging and longer-lasting electric vehicle (EV) batteries is on. Toyota has revealed plans to spend more than $13.5 billion USD (about $17 billion CAD) by 2030 to develop new EV batteries and production techniques. The legacy automaker aims to cut the cost of its...
CARS
teslarati.com

LG Energy Solution developing LFP battery for EV market

LG Energy Solution, a subsidiary of LG Chem, has started developing its own lithium-iron-phosphate (LFP) batteries to be mainly sold to Chinese companies. LG Energy Solution has already started developing its LFP batteries in its Daejeon lab. The battery manufacturer plans to build a pilot line for its lithium-iron-phosphate batteries next year at the earliest. LG’s LFP battery cells will take the pouch form rather than the prismatic or cylindrical cells favored by Chinese battery makers.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Technology
Place
Vancouver, CA
just-auto.com

Mahle unveils new battery cooling system

Mahle has developed a new cooling system for batteries. Cooling is a major challenge, especially when it comes to fast charging battery-powered electric vehicles and the Stuttgart-based automotive supplier relies on immersion cooling as a key technology. An electrically nonconductive coolant flows around the cells, ensuring maximum temperature of the...
CARS
ThomasNet Industrial News Room

Audi Unveils Autonomous EV That Changes Shape

Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. Audi must feel like it’s getting more and more difficult...
CARS
Benzinga

Ford's EV Battery Supplier To Invest $1B In China Factory: Reuters

Ford Motor Co's (NYSE: F) South Korean electric car battery supplier, SK Innovation Co Ltd, will invest 1.2 trillion won ($1.04 billion) in a new battery factory in China, Reuters reports. SK, which also supplies to Volkswagen AG (OTC: VWAGY), and Hyundai Motor Co (OTC: HYMTF), aims to tap the...
ECONOMY
Americajr.com

Current Dealers Expands EV Charging Installation Service Nationwide

DETROIT — Current Dealers, a turnkey electric vehicle (EV) charging solution, announced today the company is helping Mercedes-Benz, Cadillac, and other General Motors brands with automotive dealerships across the country that need to comply with new electric vehicle (EV) readiness requirements. Industry experts project sustained growth towards mass-market adoption in...
DETROIT, MI
plasticstoday.com

EV Batteries Prove to Be Fertile Ground for Engineering Plastics

Resin supplier Lanxess and Korean auto parts maker Infac have jointly developed a battery module housing for electric vehicles (EVs). The battery housing uses a glass-fiber-reinforced polyamide 6 (PA6) from Lanxess to satisfy stringent mechanical and chemical property requirements for the latest EV components. The halogen-free Durethan BKV30FN04 grade is characterized by its flame-retardant and electrical properties. Further, the material is highly processable and enables the integration of complex functions required for housing components, resulting in a smaller number of parts and a simplified assembly process as well as lighter weight.
CARS
mining.com

BMW orders up $24 billion of batteries as EV demand grows

BMW AG has boosted orders for battery cells to keep pace with accelerating demand for electric cars that made up more than 11% of deliveries during the half of the year. The German carmaker now has contracts for more than 20 billion euros ($23.8 billion) of batteries, up from 12 billion euros previously, Chief Executive Officer Oliver Zipse said in an interview. The cells are destined for i4 sedans, iX sport utility vehicles and other models BMW is producing through 2024. The company plans to start switching to a new generation of batteries the following year.Play Video.
ECONOMY
adafruit.com

Tech for Sustainable Next-Gen Batteries

Researchers have developed a new technology which could enable lithium batteries to be replaced with more sustainable alternatives. A team at Imperial College London have created a technology which could enable the transition from lithium-ion to sodium-ion batteries. By preparing carbons from lignin, a waste by-product of the paper industry, researchers improved the energy density, sustainability and safety of sodium-ion batteries. The results, published in Energy and Environmental Science, could play a significant role in the global transition to greener energy sources.
ENGINEERING
Gazette

Amazon CEO unveils 55,000 tech jobs in first hiring push under his watch

Amazon.com is planning to hire 55,000 people for corporate and technology roles globally in the coming months, Chief Executive Andy Jassy said. That’s equal to more than a third of Google’s headcount as of June 30, and close to all of Facebook’s. Jassy, in his first interview since he ascended...
BUSINESS
The Motley Fool

Why Shares of This EV Battery Stock Are Flying Higher Today

Shareholders officially approved the merger with DeepGreen. Lagging after the holiday weekend, both the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average are down today. Shares of Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition (NYSE:SOAC), however, are soaring. As of 1:01 p.m., the stock is up 8.5%, retreating slightly from its climb of 14.5% earlier in the trading session.
STOCKS
WYTV.com

Local expert weighs in on EV battery recalls

(WKBN) — There’s a big push to get more Americans off gasoline and into electric cars. Four major car makers have active recalls: GM, BMW, Ford and Hyundai. The most recent recall — the Chevy Bolt — is because batteries could catch on fire. “The lithium ion battery technology itself...
CARS
madeinalabama.com

Canada’s Li-Cycle plans EV battery recycling facility in Alabama

Li-Cycle said the Southeastern U.S. is emerging as a critical region for the lithium-ion battery supply chain, as battery manufacturers and automotive OEMs establish operations in the region, which will lead to the generation of significant quantities of battery manufacturing scrap and end-of-life batteries available for recycling. Univar Solutions Inc....
ALABAMA STATE
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
48K+
Post
190K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy