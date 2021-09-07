CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Saint Paul, MN

St. Paul Schools Shifting Schedules, Giving Older Students Metro Transit Cards Due To Bus Driver Shortage

By WCCO-TV Staff
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HxwMv_0bocY3kk00

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — St. Paul Public Schools don’t start until Thursday this week, in order to celebrate the Rosh Hashanah holiday, but some students there may not have a ride to school.

Meanwhile, other students will see their school day shifted as St. Paul, like several districts, faces a bus driver shortage.

School officials tell WCCO they are giving some high school students Metro Transit cards and telling them to take public transit buses.

Students at Central High School, Como Park Senior High, Harding Senior High and Washington Technology Magnet School will receive a free student Go-To card this year. Three schools that previously used Metro Transit — Creative Arts Secondary, Johnson Senior High and Gordon Parks — will still do so.

Some St. Paul schools are also implementing schedule changes “in order to provide as many students as possible with transportation to and from school,” the district said.

The affected schools, and their new schedules, are as follows:

  • American Indian Magnet: 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m.
  • Battle Creek Middle School: 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m.
  • Capitol Hill Magnet School: 9:45 a.m.-4:15 p.m.
  • Jie Ming Mandarin Immersion: 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m.
  • L’Etoile du Nord Elementary: 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. (Upper Campus) / 8:40 a.m.-3:10 p.m. (Lower Campus)
  • Murray Middle School: 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m.
  • Wellstone Elementary: 9:45 a.m.-4:15 p.m.

The district expects the schedule changes to last at least until winter break, which begins Dec. 23.

“We understand these changes are difficult on families, staff and students, especially so close to the first day of school, and we apologize for these last-minute changes,” SPPS said in a statement. “We wish circumstances were different, and are prioritizing school bus transportation for elementary and middle school students.”

The Stillwater school district is also dealing with a driver shortage.

The school board there is holding an emergency meeting Tuesday night to talk about the challenges.

More On WCCO.com :

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Minnesota

‘This Is Not A Bus Driver Shortage. This Is A Bus Driver Crisis’: Tempers Up As Districts Cut Routes

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Canceling or combining bus routes have sent some Minnesota parents scrambling to get their kids to and from school this year. Union leaders are now sending a strong message to lawmakers and school boards to fix the historic shortage of school bus drivers. They shared the permanent solutions they believe will keep people behind-the-wheel. On Facebook, Kimberly Adelsman told WCCO her daughter’s school in St. Paul combined four bus routes into two meaning more than hour long rides to and from school. It’s happening in rural districts like Rebekah Johnson’s in western Minnesota; she said her kids are leaving at...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Downtown St. Paul’s Summer Crime Rate Lowest In 5 Years

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — This summer’s crime rate in downtown St. Paul was the lowest in at least five years. “We were 23% below last year’s crime rates and we’re 10% below the five-year average,” said Joe Spencer, the president of the St. Paul Downtown Alliance. The alliance looked at overall crime statistics during the months of June, July and August dating back to 2017. The drop in crime aligns with Sisco Sisco’s observations working as the manager of Afro Deli in downtown St. Paul. “There’s not so much as a cop having to be called [now],” she said. “Beforehand, when we first...
SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Minnesota

Wisconsin Man Dies After Semi Rolls On Interstate 94

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 53-year-old Wisconsin man died Monday night after a semi truck rolled on eastbound Interstate 94 northwest of the Twin Cities. The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened shortly before 9 p.m. in Silver Creek Township, which is about 50 miles northwest of Minneapolis. A semi truck hauling a pickup left the roadway and rolled into a ditch. The driver, Ronald Biggerstaff of Antigo, Wisconsin, died in the crash. Investigators say road conditions were wet at the time and Biggerstaff was not wearing a seat belt. Alcohol is not believed to have played a role in the crash.   More On WCCO.com: Eden Prairie Police Seek Mike Elhard, Missing Since Monday Morning 4 Found Dead In Abandoned SUV In Western Wisconsin MN Dept. Of Revenue Begins Processing Unemployment Insurance Compensation, PPP Loan Forgiveness ‘This Is Not A Bus Driver Shortage. This Is A Bus Driver Crisis’: Tempers Up As Districts Cut Routes
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Dump Truck Rolls In St. Louis County, Driver Killed

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A dump truck driver was killed after his vehicle went off the road and rolled in St. Louis County Monday afternoon. The incident happened at about 1:30 p.m. along Spirit Lake Road near Virta Road West in Clinton Township. The driver, who was not immediately identified by authorities beyond confirming that he was 38 years old, was pronounced dead on the scene. No further details were immediately available.   More On WCCO.com: Eden Prairie Police Seek Mike Elhard, Missing Since Monday Morning 4 Found Dead In Abandoned SUV In Western Wisconsin MN Dept. Of Revenue Begins Processing Unemployment Insurance Compensation, PPP Loan Forgiveness ‘This Is Not A Bus Driver Shortage. This Is A Bus Driver Crisis’: Tempers Up As Districts Cut Routes
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Traffic
City
Minneapolis, MN
State
Washington State
City
Edina, MN
Local
Minnesota Education
Saint Paul, MN
Education
City
Saint Paul, MN
City
London Township, MN
Minneapolis, MN
Traffic
City
Stillwater, MN
Saint Paul, MN
Traffic
Minneapolis, MN
Education
CBS Minnesota

Man Hit By Train In Northeast Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A man was hit by a train in northeast Minneapolis early Sunday morning. Police said his injuries are serious, but he is expected to survive. The man was struck near 18th Avenue and Quincy Street around 5:40 a.m. He was taken to an area hospital by ambulance. BNSF Railway police are investigating the incident.   More On WCCO.com: Eden Prairie Police Seek Mike Elhard, Missing Since Monday Morning 4 Found Dead In Abandoned SUV In Western Wisconsin MN Dept. Of Revenue Begins Processing Unemployment Insurance Compensation, PPP Loan Forgiveness ‘This Is Not A Bus Driver Shortage. This Is A Bus Driver Crisis’: Tempers Up As Districts Cut Routes
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

COVID In Minnesota: 11 More Deaths Reported; Positivity Rate Notches Up To 6.7%

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — With classes now fully in session for Minnesota students, health officials on Monday reported an additional 2,693 virus cases and 11 more deaths. According to the Minnesota Department of Health’s daily update, the state’s total positive cases have risen to 669,176 since the pandemic began, with 7,903 deaths attributed to the virus. Meanwhile, the latest positivity rate is still staying relatively steady at 6.7%. The positivity rate, which went as far down as 1.1% in late June, remains in the “caution” status; the line for high risk is drawn at 10%. ICU beds remain close to fully filled in the...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

North St. Paul Car Show Canceled Friday Due To Safety Threat

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – North St. Paul’s History Cruzers Car Show was canceled on Friday due to what police say was a “credible” safety threat. Authorities say that the North St. Paul Police Department, along with other local agencies, received information that there was a threat to safety for car show attendees. “We know many people were disappointed with the cancelation, but ultimately we need to make sure everyone in the City is safe,” said Mayor Terry Furlong. “We appreciate everyone who promptly cleared the area.   More On WCCO.com: Eden Prairie Police Seek Mike Elhard, Missing Since Monday Morning 4 Found Dead In Abandoned SUV In Western Wisconsin MN Dept. Of Revenue Begins Processing Unemployment Insurance Compensation, PPP Loan Forgiveness ‘This Is Not A Bus Driver Shortage. This Is A Bus Driver Crisis’: Tempers Up As Districts Cut Routes
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Sheridan School In Minneapolis Closed Friday After Overnight Break-In Incident

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Officials with Minneapolis Public Schools say the Sheridan School is closed Friday after a break-in incident overnight. The break-in affected several classrooms at the arts and Spanish dual immersion school. Staff made the discovery early Friday morning. We are so sorry to have to share with you that school at Sheridan will be closed today. A break-in last night impacted several classrooms. This is a developing situation as staff just got on site and made this discovery. We will share more information shortly. — Minneapolis Public Schools (@MPS_News) September 10, 2021 An official with the school district says, according to...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gordon Parks
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Volunteers Deployed To Louisiana For Hurricane Ida Relief

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Minnesotans are making a difference in Hurricane Ida relief efforts. Volunteers have been in Louisiana all month, and more were deployed Sunday. A team from the Salvation Army left from Roseville headed to Louisiana. “My mom was born and raised in Louisiana, so this is very personal for me because it’s all people she was raised with and grew up with, so it’s kind of like going down to take care of my family’s people,” said Rebecca Snapp. They’ll be taking over a mobile feeding unit for two weeks providing food, water, and basic services to victims of Ida. Snapp admits that she...
LOUISIANA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Eden Prairie Police: Body Found Fits Description Of Mike Elhard

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in Eden Prairie say a body was reportedly found in the city Tuesday morning fitting the description of Mike Elhard, the 39-year-old jogger who was reported missing less than 24 hours earlier. The Eden Prairie Police Department says it received a report shortly before 8 a.m. saying that a body had been found along Hennepin Town Road, north of Pioneer Trail. That’s about a mile east from where Elhard was last seen leaving his home for a run around 10 a.m. Monday. While investigators didn’t immediately find signs of foul play, a full death investigation is underway, the...
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
CBS Minnesota

St. Paul Stabbing Victim ID’d As Eric Brown; Girlfriend Kayla Pope Charged

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 22-year-old St. Paul woman faces second-degree murder in connection to the fatal stabbing of her boyfriend last week. Officers were called to Seventh Street East and White Bear Avenue on Friday around 9 p.m. When they arrived, they found a man lying in the street, suffering from an apparent stab wound. The man, believed to be in his 20s, was transported to Regions hospital, where he later died. On Monday, the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the victim as 23-year-old Eric T. Brown, of Minneapolis. His death was the result of a stab wound to the back. On...
SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Minnesota

DPS: 167 People Killed On MN Roads Between Memorial Day And Labor Day

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Officials say 167 people died on Minnesota roads between Memorial Day and Labor Day this year, a three-month stretch that has now become the deadliest in a decade. According to the Minnesota Department of Public Safety, 47 of the deaths were speed-related fatalities, and 29 people were not wearing seatbelts. Seven fatalities were a result of distracted driving, and 35 were alcohol-related. “What’s so disheartening is when the pandemic hit, an increase in dangerous driving choices by other Minnesotans soon followed,” said the Director of the Office of Traffic Safety Mike Hanson. “Those choices are continuing to plague our roads...
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Bus#Magnet Schools#Wcco#Rosh#Central High School#American Indian#Murray Middle School#Spps
CBS Minnesota

South Education Center In Richfield Placed On Lockdown After Student Found With Handgun

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A school in Richfield was placed on lockdown Friday after a student was found with a handgun. According to the Richfield Police Department, students at the South Education Center reported to the school staff that they had seen another student with a gun. The school was then placed on lockdown and the Richfield police were notified. Officers found the student with a loaded handgun near the main entrance of the school. They took him into custody without incident. “I want to express my gratitude to the SEC staff for responding swiftly and seamlessly to the safety concern,” said Superintendent Sandra Lewandowski. “I...
RICHFIELD, MN
CBS Minnesota

North Minneapolis Residents Open Up About Recent Gunfire: ‘People Are Tired’

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The sound of gunfire continues to ring out in North Minneapolis. Four people have died in just the past 48 hours. So far, 65 people have been killed in the city this year. On Thursday night, one person was killed and two others injured as bullets tore through a Northside barber shop. Two hours later, another shooting left one man dead and another fighting for his life. A memorial near 42nd and Lyndale Avenues joins others scattered across Minneapolis’ north side. Young people mourning the loss of friends and classmates, an all too common scene in a city plagued by guns and the...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

30 Gravestones Pushed Over At Jewish Cemetery In St. Paul

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — St. Paul Police say they’re upping patrols at Jewish sites after recent acts of anti-Semitism. Earlier this week, someone vandalized headstone at a Jewish cemetery on Christie Place in St. Paul. The caretaker arrived for work and found 30 grave markers pushed over. Police say no arrested have been made. And in St. Louis Park, a synagogue closed because of a threat of violence. Leaders at Beth El Synagogue say the threat mentioned their temple by name. The synagogue closed Friday to keep worshippers safe. It will also be closed tomorrow. Police and federal investigators are on the case.   More On WCCO.com: Eden Prairie Police Seek Mike Elhard, Missing Since Monday Morning 4 Found Dead In Abandoned SUV In Western Wisconsin MN Dept. Of Revenue Begins Processing Unemployment Insurance Compensation, PPP Loan Forgiveness ‘This Is Not A Bus Driver Shortage. This Is A Bus Driver Crisis’: Tempers Up As Districts Cut Routes
SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Minnesota

Beth El Synagogue Closes Building In St. Louis Park After Online Threat

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — An online threat has prompted Beth El Synagogue in St. Louis Park to close Friday and Saturday. According to Beth El Synagogue Managing Director Matt Walzer, the synagogue was notified that the Anti-Defamation League’s Midwest office in Chicago received a “specific threat of physical violence via its website” that was directed at Beth El Synagogue. “While all Beth El facilities in the region were notified, there were indications that the threat may have come from the Twin Cities area. St. Louis Park was also referenced by name,” Walzer said in a statement. Out of an abundance of caution, the St. Louis Park location was closed Friday and will remain closed Saturday. The threat is being investigated, Walzer said. “We’ve committed to continued communication with our congregation on any future impacts or continued closures should they become necessary,” Walzer added. The synagogue offers virtual services.   More On WCCO.com: Eden Prairie Police Seek Mike Elhard, Missing Since Monday Morning 4 Found Dead In Abandoned SUV In Western Wisconsin MN Dept. Of Revenue Begins Processing Unemployment Insurance Compensation, PPP Loan Forgiveness ‘This Is Not A Bus Driver Shortage. This Is A Bus Driver Crisis’: Tempers Up As Districts Cut Routes
SAINT LOUIS PARK, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Education
CBS Minnesota

‘It Took Many Years Before I Could Talk About It’: Minnesotans Share Their Firsthand Experiences On 9/11

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Twenty years ago, the terror attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, affected Minnesotans in profound and various ways. To capture that impact, WCCO-TV invited a group of strangers to come together and speak about how they personally experienced the aftermath firsthand. Some of them shared their stories publicly for the very first time. The individuals include a military commander, a medical examiner, a flight attendant, a firefighter, an educator, and a mental health professional. They were all brought together recently in the Twin Cities to reflect what happened to them two decades ago and how it still impacts...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Malfunction Blamed For Placing Chanhassen High School On Lockdown

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Chanhassen High School went into lockdown Thursday morning as Carver County sheriff’s deputies searched the building. Authorities say that the lockdown was likely triggered by an electrical malfunction. The sheriff’s office earlier reported deputies were not responding to an active scene. Eastern Carver County Schools posted on social media that there was no reason to believe there was an active threat at the school, asking parents to stay away from the building. “As part of our process, the Carver County Sheriff’s Department and partner agencies responded and made sure the building was clear before we lifted the lockdown. At no time were our students in danger, but we are proud of our entire Chan HS community for the way they responded to make sure everyone stayed safe,” a spokesperson for the district said.   More On WCCO.com: Woman Arrested After 3-Vehicle Crash In Maple Grove That Killed 1 Hanover Man Dies Hiking At Taylor Falls Minnesotans Gather To Remember Lives Lost On The 20th Anniversary Of 9/11 Minnesota DNR Announces New State Record For Northern Pike And Tie For Muskie
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

State Health Officials Concerned About Bump In COVID Cases Among Kids As School Year Begins

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota public health officials say they are concerned about COVID-19 cases increasing among children as a school year begins with many back in the classroom. Recent state data show last week, before many students had not yet returned, there were nearly 250 cases associated with schools and 176 of those were in kids. There were also more than 200 school buildings reporting cases for the two weeks ending Sept. 4, according to a weekly report from the health department. Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm during a call with reporters Thursday pointed to national numbers showing children have made up a quarter of...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Moorhead Police Investigate Homicide

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Police in Moorhead are investigating a homicide that took place Friday evening. Officials say that officers responded to gunshot calls around 8 p.m. on Friday. When they arrived at the 3000 block of 17th Street South, officers found a bystander treating a victim. Though emergency medical care was administered, the victim died at the scene. No one is in custody, and the case is still active.   More On WCCO.com: Eden Prairie Police Seek Mike Elhard, Missing Since Monday Morning 4 Found Dead In Abandoned SUV In Western Wisconsin MN Dept. Of Revenue Begins Processing Unemployment Insurance Compensation, PPP Loan Forgiveness ‘This Is Not A Bus Driver Shortage. This Is A Bus Driver Crisis’: Tempers Up As Districts Cut Routes
MOORHEAD, MN
CBS Minnesota

CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis, MN
39K+
Followers
17K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

WCCO-TV is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country.

 https://minnesota.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy