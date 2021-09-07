Warm & sunny today with a chance at a few storms
Happy Tuesday! It feels a little bit like Fall out there this morning and more of that is on the way!. We’re waking up to some cool temperatures this morning! Low to mid-60s expected across the Tennessee Valley this morning with lower humidity and clear skies. We are in for a very nice early September day with a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures today will likely climb into the mid to upper 80s for much of the Valley. Humidity will be slightly higher this afternoon, but not “off the charts.” There will be a chance at a few isolated showers for areas of Northeast Alabama and Sand Mountain. The wind today will be from the east, relatively light, around 5 mph.www.waff.com
