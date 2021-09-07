Warm & sunny today with a chance at a few storms

Happy Wednesday! Keep that umbrella handy the next few days!. Scattered showers and fog are greeting us across the Valley this morning. The best rain is to the west of I-65 with fog to the east. Remnants of what was Nicholas will continue to keep rain in our forecast out there across the Tennessee Valley today. Scattered showers and storms will be with us off and on throughout the day today as the outer bands of Nicholas moves towards our southwest. The center of that storm is still off you our southwest into Louisiana. Clouds will be common for a majority of the day which will limit the amount of warming we see throughout the day. Temperatures will likely stay into the mid to upper 70s this afternoon, but if we see some sunshine peak through the clouds then we will warm into the low 80s.

