CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Warm & sunny today with a chance at a few storms

By Brandon Spinner
WAFF
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHappy Tuesday! It feels a little bit like Fall out there this morning and more of that is on the way!. We’re waking up to some cool temperatures this morning! Low to mid-60s expected across the Tennessee Valley this morning with lower humidity and clear skies. We are in for a very nice early September day with a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures today will likely climb into the mid to upper 80s for much of the Valley. Humidity will be slightly higher this afternoon, but not “off the charts.” There will be a chance at a few isolated showers for areas of Northeast Alabama and Sand Mountain. The wind today will be from the east, relatively light, around 5 mph.

www.waff.com

Comments / 0

Related
WLFI.com

September 14, 1:30 PM Weather Forecast Update

It was an unusually warm morning with lows over much of the area at 70-74. The typical cool spot, Cass County Airport, dropped to 66. As of 1:30 p.m., temperatures are 86-90 with dew points 66-70. Heat indices are running 89-96. Winds are southwest at 15-28 mph. There is a...
CASS COUNTY, IN
News 12

Very warm and humid today; severe storms, hail possible in the evening

Today will be partly sunny, very warm and humid, but there is a possibility for severe storms this evening. Today's high could reach 85 degrees and a late day storm is possible, but later tonight will be the greatest chance of seeing some thunderstorms roll through the region. Strong to...
ENVIRONMENT
WAFF

More storms and clouds today from the remnants of Nicholas

Happy Wednesday! Keep that umbrella handy the next few days!. Scattered showers and fog are greeting us across the Valley this morning. The best rain is to the west of I-65 with fog to the east. Remnants of what was Nicholas will continue to keep rain in our forecast out there across the Tennessee Valley today. Scattered showers and storms will be with us off and on throughout the day today as the outer bands of Nicholas moves towards our southwest. The center of that storm is still off you our southwest into Louisiana. Clouds will be common for a majority of the day which will limit the amount of warming we see throughout the day. Temperatures will likely stay into the mid to upper 70s this afternoon, but if we see some sunshine peak through the clouds then we will warm into the low 80s.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
localsyr.com

WATCH: Showers and a few storms Wednesday with best chance of any strong storms southeast of Syracuse

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – OVERNIGHT:. A strong line of showers and storms ahead of a cold front is approaching New York State from the west tonight, but by the time that line of storms gets here we believe all that is left with this line of storms will be some showers and possibly a storm or two after 2 or 3 am. It’s a breezy, summery night too with lows in the 60s to low 70s.
SYRACUSE, NY
KWQC

Sunny and cooler today

Quad Cities, IA/IL - High pressure is in control of our weather this morning and today. This will lead to a lot of sunshine, lighter winds, and highs only near 80º. As our high pressure slides to the east, it will allow for warmer air to build in for Thursday and Friday with highs getting back to the mid and upper 80s. This weekend is still on track to be a hot one with near record highs in the 90s and feeling close to 100º. There will be a slim chance for rain late Friday night into Saturday for area NW of the QC, but it won’t be enough to cool us down. The heat and humidity will stick around at least into next Monday.
ENVIRONMENT
nonpareilonline.com

Forecast: Sunny skies today, Thursday before rain chances

Expect sunny skies today and Thursday before some overnight rain late Thursday into Friday. The high today is around 79, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. The low tonight is 62. Thursday will be sunny with a high near 86, with wind gusts up to 26 mph....
VALLEY, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tennessee Valley#Warm Sunny
wfxrtv.com

Pinpoint Weather: Warm Wednesday with chance for late-day storms

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — A cold front to the west will bring Southwest Virginia the chance for showers and storms late Wednesday and into Thursday. Much of the region will be dry during the daytime hours Wednesday; a few isolated showers and storms west of the Blue Ridge Parkway cannot be ruled out for the afternoon, though. There will be an increase in cloud cover throughout the day with high temperatures in the 80s. A few spots in Central Virginia and Southside, such as Lynchburg and Danville, may reach the 90-degree mark.
BLUE RIDGE, VA
1011now.com

Warm, sunny Wednesday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Mainly sunny skies expected Wednesday with warm temperatures and comfortable dew points. Warmer temperatures and more humid conditions expected on Thursday along with a gusty south wind. A cold front will bringer cooler temperatures Friday and the chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny skies...
LINCOLN, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy