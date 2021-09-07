CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wichita Falls, TX

Storms will be possible Tuesday

By Garrett James
newschannel6now.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Tuesday, we will warm up to a high of 97. Late this evening, a weak upper-level cold front will pass through. Once this happens, it will drop our temps a couple of degrees. However, it will mainly just make the winds shift out of the north. There could be enough instability in the atmosphere to cause some rain chances. Late this evening and overnight, we will have a 20% chance for showers and storms along the cold front. The high on Wednesday will be 94. By Friday, the heat returns. Friday, we will have a high of 100 with generally sunny skies. Saturday, we will continue to see the triple digits continue. However, by Sunday we could shave off a few degrees and see a high of 97.

www.newschannel6now.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Simone Biles tells Congress 'entire system' enabled Nassar abuse

Olympic gymnastics star Simone Biles on Wednesday blamed the “entire system” for enabling the abuse by disgraced gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar. In emotional testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee, Biles said that she didn’t want another young athlete to experience the horror that she and hundreds of other gymnasts endured.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Wichita Falls, TX
The Hill

Top Democrats tout California recall with an eye toward 2022

Top Democrats are touting California Gov. Gavin Newsom ’s victory in Tuesday’s recall election as a harbinger of what’s to come in the 2022 midterms when the party will have to defend its narrow House and Senate majorities. In a Wednesday morning call with reporters, Democratic National Committee Chair Jaime...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CNN

Biden says he has 'great confidence' in Gen. Mark Milley after new reports

(CNN) — President Joe Biden said Wednesday he has "great confidence" in Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley's leadership after being asked about assertions leveled in a new book about Milley's actions in the aftermath of the January 6 attack on the US Capitol. New reporting...
POTUS
Reuters

Biden enlisting Disney, Microsoft CEOs in push for vaccine mandates

WASHINGTON, Sept 15 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden will meet on Wednesday with U.S. CEOs and other top business leaders as he pushes companies to require workers to be inoculated amid a surge in COVID-19 infections among the unvaccinated. Participants in the meeting include the chief executives of Walt...
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
The Hill

Democrats revive filibuster fight over voting rights bill

Senate Democrats’ new push to pass voting rights legislation is reviving tensions over the legislative filibuster, the biggest roadblock to passing significant pieces of President Biden ’s agenda. Democrats rolled out a fresh voting and elections proposal on Tuesday, touting it as a unifier for their 50-member caucus. The measure...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy