Baudax Bio To Present At The H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference

MALVERN, Pa., Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Baudax Bio, Inc. (BXRX) , a pharmaceutical company focused on commercializing and developing innovative products for acute care settings, today announced that Gerri Henwood, the Company's President and Chief Executive Officer, will give a corporate presentation at the H.C. Wainwright 23 rd Annual Global Investment Conference, being held virtually September 13-15, 2021.

The presentation will be made available for on-demand listening beginning Monday, September 13, 2021 at 7:00 a.m. Eastern Time and may be accessed on the "Presentations" page within the investors section of the Baudax Bio website at https://www.baudaxbio.com/news-and-investors. The recording will be made available for a period of 30 days following the event.

About Baudax Bio

Baudax Bio is a pharmaceutical company focused on commercializing and developing innovative products for acute care settings. ANJESO is the first and only 24-hour, intravenous (IV) COX-2 preferential non-steroidal anti-inflammatory (NSAID) for the management of moderate to severe pain. In addition to ANJESO, Baudax Bio has a pipeline of other innovative pharmaceutical assets including two novel neuromuscular blocking agents (NMBAs) and a proprietary chemical reversal agent specific to these NMBAs. For more information, please visit www.baudaxbio.com.

CONTACTS:

Investor Relations Contact:Argot PartnersSam Martin / Claudia Styslinger(212) 600-1902 baudaxbio@argotpartners.com

Media Contact:Argot PartnersDavid Rosen(212) 600-1902 david.rosen@argotpartners.com

