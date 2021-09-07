CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frost & Sullivan Recognizes Recorded Future As Innovation Leader In Global Cyber Threat Intelligence Market

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan has named Recorded Future a top industry innovator in the Frost Radar : Global Cyber Threat Intelligence Market. Recorded Future is recognized for the breadth of its intelligence capabilities and product strategy, which enables the company to support clients with different intelligence requirements and cybersecurity maturity levels.

Frost & Sullivan expects the cyber threat intelligence (CTI) market to grow from $392.2 million in 2020 to $981.8 million in 2023. The growing volume and complexity of attacks drive the demand for cybersecurity solutions as organizations realize the importance of proactive and predictive defense for staying ahead of cyber adversaries. The convergence of CTI and digital risk protection (DRP) segments in the threat intelligence services market has propelled the players to innovate and enhance their Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) offerings with new capabilities.

To download the complimentary Frost Radar, please access: http://frost.ly/69l

"Security-conscious organizations bolster cybersecurity spending and look for innovative solutions that enable them to understand and prevent cybercrime," said Mikita Hanets, Industry Analyst, Cybersecurity, at Frost & Sullivan. "Recorded Future recognizes the evolving definition of threat intelligence and the growing synergy between cybersecurity, digital risk, and physical security. It has unparalleled collection capabilities and goes to market with use-case specific modules to meet clients' evolving intelligence requirements."

"We are proud to be acknowledged by Frost & Sullivan for our pioneering work in the cyber threat intelligence space," noted Stu Solomon, President at Recorded Future. "Our strategy, and ultimately our success, is shaped by our client's feedback and meeting their unique intelligence use cases. Our continuous effort to evolve alongside this dynamic landscape allows us to deepen relationships with existing clients and offer top-ranking services."

Recorded Future's success is fueled by its scalable and streamlined threat intelligence capabilities, which enable it to support businesses across the globe and industries by:

  • Positioning itself as a SaaS security vendor and a one-stop-shop for enterprises' intelligence needs.
  • Maintaining a focus on providing high-quality data, which enables effective operationalization of threat intelligence on its proprietary platform.
  • Offering an intelligence platform that is user-friendly and understandable by a potential client.
  • Investing in continuous research and development (R&D) initiatives, which give it a competitive edge.

Frost Radar : Global Cyber Threat Intelligence Market, 2021 provides results from an in-depth analysis built on a 360-degree research methodology. The team of industry analysts identified 10 industry leaders excelling at innovation, most poised for growth and ripe for investment, and recognizes them in the Frost Radar with insight into their innovative offerings, projected growth rates, strengths, and opportunities for the future.

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

Contact:Zuzana Zukarnain Corporate CommunicationsPhone: +60192657808 Email: zuzana.zukarnain@frost.com https://www.frost.com/

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/frost--sullivan-recognizes-recorded-future-as-innovation-leader-in-global-cyber-threat-intelligence-market-301369198.html

SOURCE Frost & Sullivan

