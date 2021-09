Mitsubishi Motors — Courtesy: Image by Rafael Serathiuk from Shutterstock. With 2021 coming to an end, there is time left to review all the new vehicles on the market. When shopping for a new vehicle, consumers need all the help they can get, and when it comes to J.D. Power, consumers get a full view of not only the vehicle at face value, but also how it might look in a couple of months from now. The 2021 J.D. Power Initial Quality Study (IQS) has just concluded and the results show that Mitsubishi Motors ranks highest among all premium brands on the market to date!

