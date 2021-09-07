CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asked and Answered: Sept. 7

By Bob Labriola
steelers.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHRIS GIBSON FROM DENVER, NC: Do you think it was a mistake not keeping Quincy Roche and then subsequently losing him on waivers?. ANSWER: Does the name Tuzar Skipper ring a bell? I bring up Skipper because he was 2019's version of Quincy Roche – an outside linebacker with some pass-rush ability, who flashed some during the preseason, but he didn't do enough on special teams to warrant a roster spot while he continued to work to develop as an outside linebacker. The Steelers waived him, and some fans reacted to the "disaster" by lining up on the Fort Duquesne Bridge for a quick jump over the railing and into the Allegheny River. Currently, Skipper is out of football after failed stints with the Giants, the team that claimed him off waivers originally, then a second go-round with the Steelers, then a stint with Tennessee in 2020 and finally with Atlanta in 2021 that ended with the Falcons waiving him on Aug. 31. In some ways, Quincy Roche is similar to Skipper in that he flashed some both in training camp and during the preseason, but his defensive statistics were modest – four tackles, 1.5 sacks – and he didn't help himself with no special teams tackles in four games. Roche was a sixth-round draft choice while Skipper was an undrafted free agent, but neither ended up as being one of the top four outside linebackers on the team at the time of the final roster cut-down. In Roche's case, he clearly was outplayed by first-year pro Jamir Jones, whose preseason statistics clearly were better – nine tackles, 2.5 sacks, nine quarterback hurries, and he was in on eight special teams tackles. Roche was not going to unseat T.J. Watt, Alex Highsmith, or Melvin Ingram III for a roster spot, and since the Steelers only kept four at that position, there was no spot for Roche. Interestingly, it again was the New York Giants claiming an outside linebacker waived by the Steelers, and so we'll see how Roche does there in trying to establish an NFL career.

