CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Apple Stock: $3 Trillion Is Next, Says This Expert

By Daniel Martins
The Apple Maven
The Apple Maven
 8 days ago

Wedbush analyst Dan Ives, whom the Apple Maven interviewed a few weeks ago, is not letting off the gas. In his opinion, Apple stock (AAPL) - Get Apple Inc. (AAPL) Report will be valued at $3 trillion within the next six to nine months – thus becoming the first company to ever reach this valuation milestone.

The Apple Maven reviews Mr. Ives’ bullish thesis and the key factors that support it. Lastly, I present one rare instance in which I disagree with the Wedbush analyst.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1N65b5_0bocXbRs00
Figure 1: Apple's iPhone 12 model. Apple

(Read more from the Apple Maven: Apple Stock: Investors Ignore This Risk, But They Shouldn’t)

It starts with the super cycle

During his interview with Bloomberg, Dan Ives explained why Apple stock should be worth $3 trillion soon, up 18% from $2.55 trillion today. At the core of the bullish case is what the analyst calls the “elongated iPhone super cycle”.

In my conversation with Dan, he explained that Wall Street underestimates the depth of the upgrade cycle that the iPhone 12 has merely kickstarted. Rather than one wave, he sees multiple iterations of smartphone users buying Apple’s new devices over the next few years. His quote:

“If you look at it, we still have 25% of the base that has not upgraded their iPhones in the last three and a half years. 5G does not get fully embraced for the next two or three years, until the networks are built out. In China [where the 5G infrastructure is further ahead], the iPhone 12, especially the larger Pro versions, really sold extremely well.”

Services and innovation

But not all is about iPhone sales upside. Dan also mentioned two other important factors that support his bullishness: services and technological innovations.

On the former, the analyst believes that this massive segment, which produces $65 billion in revenues per year and grows at a pace of 20%-plus, is worth $1.4 trillion. The 20x implied price-to-sales valuation may seem too rich, but less so if one considers the enviable 65% op margins and solid growth prospects.

Regarding the latter, Dan points out that Apple continues to impress on the technological innovation front – something that has not been left in the rearview mirror, as some skeptics believe. I agree with this take, especially ahead of two likely product launches in the next five years: mixed-reality headsets and the Apple Car.

On the App Store risk

I tend to agree with Dan Ives on most of the arguments that he makes about Apple and its stock. However, in my view, he does not seem worried enough about the risks associated with the App Store and the scrutiny around Apple’s highly lucrative app platform.

Dan certainly recognizes the regulatory challenges. However, he sees the consequences leaning more towards fines rather than business model changes. He thinks that the risk to the 30% App Store fee is seen as contained by investors, which seems evident in lack of share price pressures as of late.

I, on the other hand, believe that the business model changes are already underway. The key question in my mind is not if there will be a negative impact, but to what extent. I believe only time will answer this question with any accuracy, starting with Apple’s fiscal Q4 earnings report and fiscal Q1 guidance to be released in October.

The most bullish of Apple analysts thinks that AAPL will be valued at $3 trillion within the next 6 to 9 months. How likely do you think that this price target will materialize within this time frame?

Get more expert analysis on AAPL

It’s never too early (or late) to start growing your investment portfolio. Join the Real Money community for just $7.50/month and unlock expert advice from our team of 30+ investing pros.

(Disclaimers: this is not investment advice. The author may be long one or more stocks mentioned in this report. Also, the article may contain affiliate links. These partnerships do not influence editorial content. Thanks for supporting The Apple Maven)

Comments / 0

Related
Street.Com

Apple Stock Slides After iPhone 13 Launch Event Focused on 5G, Chip Speed

Apple Inc. (AAPL) - Get Apple Inc. (AAPL) Report unveiled its next generation iPhone 13 Tuesday as the headline release of the flagship 'California Streaming' launch event in Cupertino. The iPhone 13 will come in five colors and include what the group calls and advanced dual camera system and an...
CELL PHONES
investing.com

4 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy on Any Dips

Warren Buffet is one of the most influential investors ever, and his strategic bets have been a guide for retail investors for a generation or more. As such, we think that four fundamentally sound stocks from his portfolio—Apple (AAPL), Coca-Cola (KO), Marsh & McLennan (MMC), and Kroger (NYSE:KR)—should be solid bets whenever they dip in price. So, let’s examine these names more closely.Warren Buffett is one of the 21st centuries’ most popular and successful institutional investors. Buffett’s value investing strategy has worked out in his favor handsomely, making him the world’s sixth richest person. Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRKa) (BRK.A) wiped away pandemic losses to deliver record earnings in the second quarter.
STOCKS
Kokomo Perspective

What Stocks To Buy Today? 5 Tech Stocks To Watch

Check Out These 5 Top Tech Stocks In The Stock Market Today. There is no shortage of choices for investors when it comes to tech stocks in the stock market today. In general, the tech sector is home to a wide range of companies that serve a variety of industries worldwide. Not surprisingly, most investors would likely find a tech stock that suits their portfolio. For the most part, the growth story for the industry remains very much intact. That is, the world of tech is constantly evolving and with that comes investor sentiment.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apple Stock#Apple Earnings#Wedbush#Apple Inc#Aapl Rrb Report#The App Store#Real Money
Kokomo Perspective

Best Penny Stocks to Buy Ahead Of Apple’s Event? Here’s What To Know

How Apple’s Event Could Affect Your Penny Stock Watchlist. Apple events are always major catalysts for penny stocks and blue chips. While the unveiling of a shiny new iPhone may not seem like a big deal, it does have larger implications across everything from tech penny stocks to satellite communications companies and more. And for that reason, it’s worth taking a closer look at.
TECHNOLOGY
Benzinga

This Video Arcade Stock Has A Better 1-Year Return Than Apple, Amazon, Tesla And GM

Is that a new high score or your one-year return on Dave & Buster's Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ: PLAY) stock?. Since September 2020, Dave and Buster’s stock's one-year return has outperformed a number of the world’s most popular tech, e-commerce and automobile companies: Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL), Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN), Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) and General Motors Company (NYSE: GM).
STOCKS
Street.Com

5 Midday Stock Movers for Tuesday: Moderna, Microsoft, Apple, Salesforce

Moderna, Microsoft, Apple, Zimmer Biomet and Salesforce are five top midday movers on Tuesday. U.S. stocks moved lower Tuesday as investors digested data showing a much-needed easing of consumer price inflation in the world's biggest economy. Here are some of the big movers in the stock market on Tuesday:. 1....
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
China
Zacks.com

Apple (AAPL) App Store Prospects Clouded by Epic Games Ruling

AAPL - Free Report) received an adverse ruling in the lawsuit against Fortnite developer Epic Games after U.S. federal Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers ruled that the iPhone-maker has to allow third-party payment options offered by developers in their mobile applications. Apple charges a commission of up to 30% on any...
VIDEO GAMES
Street.Com

Apple Watch Series 7: What You Need to Know

Apple (AAPL) - Get Apple Inc. (AAPL) Report has unveiled its Apple Watch Series 7. The company says Apple Watch Series 7 is the most durable Apple Watch ever. “Apple Watch Series 7 delivers significant improvements — from our largest and most advanced display, to enhanced durability and faster charging — making the world’s best smartwatch better than ever before,” said Jeff Williams, Apple’s chief operating officer. “Powered by watchOS 8, Apple Watch brings useful new capabilities to help customers stay connected, track activity and workouts, and better understand their overall health and wellness.”
ELECTRONICS
investing.com

Is It Too Late To Buy Apple Stock?

Shares of Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL ) have again gained momentum after a slow start to the year. The iPhone-maker is up about 18% during the past quarter, more than double the gains produced by the benchmark NASDAQ Index. After this powerful move, many investors are wondering: Is this the right...
STOCKS
AFP

Embattled Apple unveils new iPhone

Apple CEO Tim Cook strode through a slickly produced video Tuesday to launch a new iPhone, with few hints of the exceptional string of troubles facing his company including policy reversals, a spyware attack and legal fights. As Cook expounded on iPhone developments, a group fighting to loosen Apple's control over its App Store tweeted its verdict on the new handset.
CELL PHONES
Money Morning

One Stock to Sell and Three Stocks to Buy This Morning

Sometimes (like today), a rough week for stocks can be the proverbial blessing in disguise. The Dow Jones and S&P 500 just couldn't get it in gear last week, though it looked like they might for a minute on Friday morning. Even the Nasdaq, which started last week in "unstoppable" mode, started to tire out after Tuesday.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Moderna, Adobe Lead The Nasdaq-100 Lower

U.S. indices were trading lower again Monday on continued weakness as investors continue to weigh coronavirus delta variant concerns, inflation worries and Fed tapering signs. The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NASDAQ: SPY) gained 0.26% to $446.58. The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ: QQQ) fell 0.07% to $376.33. The...
STOCKS
Street.Com

Premarket Movers Tuesday - Oracle, Lucid, Apple, Coinbase

Stocks moving in premarket trading Tuesday include Oracle, Lucid Motors, Apple, Chevron and Coinbase. U.S. stock futures edged higher on Tuesday ahead of fresh data on August inflation prior to the opening bell. Here are some of the top movers in premarket trading Tuesday. 1. Oracle ORCL | Down 3.1%
STOCKS
zycrypto.com

Why The Epic v. Apple Trial Ruling Is A Big Win For Crypto

A decision rendered by a District Court in California on Friday now prohibits Apple from preventing developers to provide external links or other communications that direct users away from Apple’s in-app purchasing. “Apple Inc. and its officers, agents, servants, employees, and any person in active concert or participation with them...
LAW
The Apple Maven

The Apple Maven

64
Followers
176
Post
11K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on everything Apple

 http://www.maven.io

Comments / 0

Community Policy