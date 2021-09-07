CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mercedes confirm George Russell seat for 2022 alongside Lewis Hamilton

By Josh Challies
buckinghamshirelive.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGeorge Russell is moving to Mercedes to race alongside Lewis Hamilton from 2022, in one of the least surprising moves of the driver's market. The 23-year-old was a heavy favourite to take the seat next season and the pathway was cleared on Monday when Alfa Romeo announced Valtteri Bottas' seat for 2022.

