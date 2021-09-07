Mercedes confirm George Russell seat for 2022 alongside Lewis Hamilton

George Russell’s mouth-watering move to partner Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes will finally be announced this week.The PA news agency understands that Valtteri Bottas’ Silver Arrows departure could be confirmed as early as Monday.Bottas, the 32-year-old Finn, a nine-time winner, will join Alfa Romeo – replacing the retiring Kimi Raikkonen – with Russell’s Mercedes transfer to follow soon after, possibly on Tuesday, ahead of this weekend’s Italian Grand Prix.Nico Rosberg, the 2016 world champion, claimed on Sky Sports that Netflix’s Drive to Survive camera crew were invited to film Russell signing his new contract with Toto Wolff inside the team’s motorhome in Zandvoort on Sunday night. Mercedes have denied their former driver’s claim.Russell’s move to take up the hottest seat in Formula One will see him form an intriguing all-British line-up with Hamilton, 36.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 10 DAYS AGO