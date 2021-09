It's almost officially autumn again, heralding the return of jumpers, tights, coats and, of course, boots. If there's one brand that knows its boots, its Bottega Veneta, who conquered last winter with its Tire boots, which are still as popular as ever. Everyone from Hailey Bieber to Leonie Hanne has worn them in various colours but, at over £800, they're quite the investment. Good news, then, that you can pay homage to these 'It' boots for less than £50.

APPAREL ・ 9 DAYS AGO