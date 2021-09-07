CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buckingham skeletons: Councillor calls for 'clarification of what took place' after dozens of bodies found at site

By Tom Burnett, Liam Ryder
buckinghamshirelive.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Buckinghamshire Councillor is calling for answers after dozens of bodies were found during excavations ahead of work to build a care home. In a question to Buckinghamshire Council, Cllr Robin Stuchbury said around 80 bodies had been found, including some with their hands tied behind their backs, at West End Farm off Brackley Road, Buckingham.

www.buckinghamshirelive.com

