Gunfire rang out across Kabul on Tuesday as Taliban fighters fired repeatedly into the air to break up a women’s protest against Pakistan’s alleged involvement in Afghanistan’s conflict.Videos showed hundreds of women marching through the city’s streets chanting “death to Pakistan”, and later footage showed people fleeing as a large group of Taliban gunmen started firing into the air on mass. Taliban fighters keep firing to stop people from protesting. #Afghanistan pic.twitter.com/XOjKcqhnRB— Zahra Rahimi (@ZahraSRahimi) September 7, 2021Video: Hundreds of protesters demonstrated in front of Pakistan's embassy in Kabul on Monday. They dispersed after Taliban forces fired into the...

PROTESTS ・ 8 DAYS AGO