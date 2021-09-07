CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
ProtonMail under scrutiny after it shares activist’s IP address with authorities

By Sanuj Bhatia
pocketnow.com
 8 days ago

ProtonMail, known for its end-to-end encrypted emailing service, is under harsh criticism after it became known that the company had shared the IP address of a French activist with the official authorities. The company has widely acclaimed that it doesn’t log the IP addresses of its users, but it had to share this one time.

pocketnow.com

Comments / 0

