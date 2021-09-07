The Morning After: NASA gets its first sample of Mars

NASA‘s Mars rover Perseverance — also commonly known as Percy — has managed to collect rock samples from the red planet for the very first time. Celebrating the achievement, the space agency tweeted through the rover’s own account on Twitter an image of the collected sample as well as an explanatory message. The rock was collected by Percy on its 190th day on Mars, and NASA confirmed the data on September 1 following a series of hiccups in previous attempts. Despite receiving data from the rover, scientists wanted to be certain that rock samples had actually been taken and so had to wait for proper lighting before snapping an image of the sample itself inside the titanium collection tube, which was ultimately achieved on September 5.

