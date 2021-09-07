The Morning After: NASA gets its first sample of Mars
Singapore is well known for its tough laws (and penalties for flouting them). Now it has a new ally in the fight against chewing gum, littering and bigger misdemeanors. The country has started . Over the next three weeks, Xavier robots will monitor the crowds of Singapore’s Toa Payoh Central to look for what the nation's authorities describe as "undesirable social behaviors" — including any group of people. The country’s current COVID-19 safety measure forbids congregations of more than five people.www.engadget.com
Comments / 0