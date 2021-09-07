CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

The Morning After: NASA gets its first sample of Mars

Cover picture for the articleSingapore is well known for its tough laws (and penalties for flouting them). Now it has a new ally in the fight against chewing gum, littering and bigger misdemeanors. The country has started . Over the next three weeks, Xavier robots will monitor the crowds of Singapore’s Toa Payoh Central to look for what the nation's authorities describe as "undesirable social behaviors" — including any group of people. The country’s current COVID-19 safety measure forbids congregations of more than five people.

NASA tests 4K display to replace cockpit window of supersonic QueSST aircraft

Researchers at NASA’s Langley Research Center in the USA have successfully completed testing for NASA’s X-59 Quiet SuperSonic Technology (QueSST) aircraft’s eXternal Vision System (XVS) including in-flight tests and structural stability tests. The QueSST aircraft is on a mission to achieve supersonic speeds over land that create no more than...
Defense Department seeks nuclear propulsion for small spacecraft

The US Defense Department's ambitions beyond Earth just grew a little clearer. SpaceNews has learned the department recently put out a call for privately-made nuclear propulsion systems that could power small- and mid-sized spacecraft. The DoD wants to launch missions venturing beyond Earth orbit, and existing electric and solar spacecraft are neither suitable for that job nor suitable to smaller vehicles, the department's Defense Innovation Unit said.
Perseverance collects first Mars samples

WASHINGTON — NASA’s Perseverance Mars rover has collected and stored the first samples of Martian rock for later return to Earth, but exactly when those samples will arrive on Earth remains uncertain. At a Sept. 10 news briefing, NASA officials and project scientists hailed the collection of two samples from...
IN THIS ARTICLE
First Of Its Kind ‘Outer Space Camera’ Captures Astronaut Spacewalk For VR

ESA astronaut Thomas Pesquet and JAXA astronaut Akihiko Hoshide stepped outside the International Space Station today for a spacewalk unlike any other. What is special about this one is that you will soon be able to join them as Felix & Paul Studios’ new Outer Space Camera captured a real spacewalk in an immersive 3D, 360-degree virtual reality format.
Perseverance rover samples hint Mars had water for a long time

The Perseverance rover's first rock samples from Mars are already providing insights. NASA researchers' early analysis of the samples indicates water was present in Jezero Crater for a "long time" — think tens of thousands or millions of years. That, in turn, suggests Mars' water was stable enough to make it relatively welcoming to microscopic life.
Virgin Galactic delays its first commercial research space flight to mid-October

Virgin Galactic is dealing with yet more setbacks for its paid spaceflights. Reuters reports Virgin has delayed its first commercial research flight, Unity 23, to no sooner than mid-October. The mission was originally scheduled for late September or early October, but a supplier warned of a possible "manufacturing defect" in the flight control actuation system, Virgin said.
Perseverance has successfully captured its first rock sample from Mars

NASA's Perseverance Rover has successfully captured a piece of Martian rock. This sample -- collected on the rover's second try as the first attempt was thwarted by a crumbly rock -- is inside an airtight titanium sample tube stored in the rover's belly. The rover will collect additional samples and then leave these tubes in caches on the Red Planet.
NASA’s Mars Rover Has Successfully Collected Rock Samples for the First Time

NASA‘s Mars rover Perseverance — also commonly known as Percy — has managed to collect rock samples from the red planet for the very first time. Celebrating the achievement, the space agency tweeted through the rover’s own account on Twitter an image of the collected sample as well as an explanatory message. The rock was collected by Percy on its 190th day on Mars, and NASA confirmed the data on September 1 following a series of hiccups in previous attempts. Despite receiving data from the rover, scientists wanted to be certain that rock samples had actually been taken and so had to wait for proper lighting before snapping an image of the sample itself inside the titanium collection tube, which was ultimately achieved on September 5.
NASA Mars Perseverance Rover Secures First Rock Sample, Here’s an Up-Close Look

NASA’s Perseverance rover has successfully secured a core sample of Mars rock. It accomplished this using a Sampling and Caching System that consists of a rotary-percussive drill and a hollow coring bit at the end of its 7-foot-long robotic arm. This tool is used to extract samples that can be slightly thicker than a pencil, and within the bit is a sample tube, which has to be opened in order to be imaged by the rover’s Mastcam-Z instrument. Read more for a short video and additional information.
NASA's newest Mars rover snags 1st rock sample for return

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — (AP) — NASA’s newest Mars rover has successfully collected its first rock sample for return to Earth, after last month’s attempt came up empty. The Perseverance rover's chief engineer, Adam Steltzner, called it a perfect core sample. "I’ve never been more happy to see a hole...
After Its Last Rock Sample Crumbled Into Powder, NASA’s Mars Rover Is Going To Try Again

In the last two decades, we have all grown accustomed to rovers exploring Mars. At least one rover has been active on the planet every day since January 4, 2004, when NASA’s Spirit rover landed in Gusev crater. Opportunity (2004) and Curiosity (2012) followed, each making unique journeys of discovery of their own. Perseverance (2021) is the latest and greatest of these robotic explorers, boasting a state-of-the-art in-situ resource utilization experiment to extract oxygen from the atmosphere, an accompanying helicopter to scout the path ahead, and a suite of unparalleled geology instruments. But what really sets Perseverance’s mission apart is that, for the first time, it is collecting samples of Martian rock to bring back to Earth.
OUR SPACE: Perseverance grabs a piece of Mars

If at first you don’t succeed, try, try, try again. The Perseverance Rover, our newest Mars rover, has a huge list of tasks to accomplish, and one of the most important ones is gathering samples of Mars that will be retrieved by an upcoming mission and returned to Earth for study. It’s not picking up any random rock, either. When you’re looking for life on another planet whose surface has been pretty much sterilized by harsh radiation for eons you need to dig a little deeper — check the inside of rocks for fossil evidence or maybe even some hardy organisms that survive within the shelter of the rock surrounding it.
Emirates’ VR app simulates the experience of flying first class

Miss traveling? Emirates has just released an app that will give you an airline experience from the comfort of your own home. To that effect, the airline has introduced a new virtual reality experience, available online, through a mobile app, or with an Oculus headset, that lets users explore airplane cabins, lounges, and more.
